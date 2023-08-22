Cardio Flex Reviews (Fake or Legit?) What are CardioFlex Customers Saying?

We live in a world filled with several causes for concern, but heart disease is a big one affecting millions of people globally. A commonly known risk factor is hypertension, or high blood pressure, which occurs when excessive blood is exerted against the artery walls. Though people with hypertension are frequently advised to eat a good diet, exercise, stop smoking and drinking, and control their stress levels, a support system is still required.

In this case, we’re talking about dietary supplements that can help lower blood pressure and better heart function. Our interest was sparked by one particular team’s approach that places the blame on a newly exposed stress hormone. Here is all the information our team managed to find on CardioFLEX.

What is CardioFLEX?

CardioFLEX is advertised as a premium heart health formula that supports blood pressure and blood flow. When taken as instructed, it may even help clear the arteries, slow cardiac wear and tear, and naturally lower high blood pressure levels. Our editors were startled to learn that the latter benefit might be realized in minutes, not to mention that it has allegedly helped thousands and counting. Since CardioFLEX is portrayed as a successful supplement, we naturally looked into its foundation, which will be covered next.

How does CardioFLEX work?

CardioFLEX reduces PLR-15 levels. As per the creators of this supplement, PLR-15 is a stress hormone active and present in people with high blood pressure. When this hormone is overstimulated, people are said to be at risk of heart disease. Why? Because higher PLR-15 levels are associated with a greater chance of developing callused arteries, which has been shown to increase blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Along with having an effect on the heart, this hormone may also impair vision, cause cognitive decline, and clog the kidneys’ filtration system. In light of everything, it’s time to see which ingredients qualify to lower PLR-15 levels.

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What are the main ingredients inside CardioFLEX?

The main ingredients inside CardioFLEX are:

Psyllium Powder

Psyllium is a soluble fiber derived from the husks of the psyllium seed. It is typically used as a bulking agent to alleviate sporadic constipation. Based on the reporting of one source, this substance benefits those with high cholesterol because it may reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, often known as artery stiffening.

Specifically, it prevents bile acid absorption, thereby forcing the body to use LDL (or bad) cholesterol instead. Another source added that this fiber source might positively influence two other lipid markers (i.e., non-HDL cholesterol and ApoB) linked to heart disease.

Acai Berry

The acai berry is a Brazilian superfruit that grows on acai palm trees. It is said to have a special nutritional profile with a wealth of minerals and antioxidants. Antioxidants are crucial because they counteract the effects of free radicals, which are known to cause diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. On the topic of heart health, acai berries have been shown to improve cholesterol levels by decreasing total and LDL cholesterol levels. They may also prevent inflammation and oxidation in brain cells, preserving memory and learning capacity.

Inulin

Inulin is a type of oligosaccharide called fructans. It also happens to be prebiotic, which means it can promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Although this ingredient doesn’t appear to influence heart health directly, it may do so indirectly through the gut.

One review that looked into the effects of prebiotics and probiotics on heart health underlined how the gut microbiome may be linked to the development of cardio-metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. Or, to put it another way, one’s overall health may depend on the diversity of beneficial bacteria present.

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Slippery Elm Bark

Slippery elm is a dark brown to reddish brown bark whose inner bark is used for medicinal purposes. In particular, the bark and water, when combined, produce mucilage, a sticky substance said to soothe anything it comes in contact with. Regarding uses, research has shown that it is effective in lowering intestinal and stomach irritation, treating symptoms associated with inflammatory bowel diseases, coughs and sore throats, irritable bladder syndrome, and alleviating acid reflux symptoms. Unfortunately, no evidence suggests that slippery elm bark might lower blood pressure.

Chlorella

Chlorella is green freshwater algae rich in nutrients, including protein, B vitamins, antioxidants, fatty acids, fiber, and minerals. Studies investigating the mechanism of chlorella indicated potential improvements to the immune system and cholesterol levels. For those with high blood pressure and/or slightly raised cholesterol, eating 5 to 10 grams per day has been demonstrated to reduce total and LDL cholesterol levels and triglycerides. Finally, it might support kidney and heart function, both of which are thought to be essential for maintaining normal blood pressure levels.

Black Walnut

Black walnut is derived from the Juglans nigra tree. It contains anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, making it a fitting candidate for health-improving needs. Studies on its therapeutic potential have connected it to lowered risk of heart disease, elimination of Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), and reduced inflammation. Having said that, anyone who has a tree nut allergy should avoid consuming this ingredient because the risk of developing asthma, watery eyes, a runny nose, eczema, edema, and perhaps anaphylaxis as side effects is extremely high.

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Ginger Root

Ginger is a root related to flowering plants like galangal, cardamom, and turmeric. This component, typically used as a spice, is said to have medicinal effects that have been studied specifically because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Moreover, it is thought to reduce heart disease risk factors such as type 2 diabetes, high LDL cholesterol, and triglycerides for CardioFLEX. Individuals who consume substantial amounts might expect decreased apolipoprotein B to apolipoprotein A-I ratios and malondialdehyde levels, the latter being a by-product of oxidative stress (and thus a risk factor for heart disease).

Hyssop Leaf

Hyssop is a herb native to southern Europe and central Asia. This ingredient’s antioxidant content may have played a role in its selection for this supplement. As has been stressed numerous times throughout this review, eliminating free radicals is crucial for upholding a healthy heart. Other traditional applications include enhancing upper respiratory function and circulation, treating intestinal infections, upset stomach, cough, and bettering appetite. However, more research is still needed to confirm its health benefits.

Papaya Fruit

Papaya is a tropical fruit high in vitamin C and antioxidants. In terms of heart health, this ingredient might provide protection while enhancing the protective effects of good HDL cholesterol. Matter-of-factly, one study that looked at the effects of fermented papaya on cholesterol levels reported better bad LDL to good HDL cholesterol levels. Furthermore, some studies have discovered improved digestion, decreased inflammatory indicators, and defense against skin damage.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. Is CardioFLEX safe to take?

A. CardioFLEX is thought to be safe because it is made from only organic ingredients and was manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility that is constantly monitored. Additionally, this formula is devoid of additives and won’t lead to habit formation. Of course, each individual is accountable for their own health, so they should further research any potential concerns.

Q. Will CardioFLEX cause allergic reactions?

A. CardioFLEX contains tree nuts; therefore, people with said allergy will likely experience an allergic reaction.

Q. How should CardioFLEX be taken?

A. individuals are recommended to take each serving of two capsules first thing in the morning for the best possible results.

Q. What are the purported benefits of taking CardioFLEX?

A. Individuals can anticipate lowered blood pressure, strengthened heart function, and increased energy levels.

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Q. How long will it take to see results with CardioFLEX?

A. CardioFLEX should be consumed for up to six months in order to see the best results. The creators highlighted how PLR-15 levels tend to increase with aging and that the only way to have better control is to take the supplement for the long term.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on CardioFLEX shipments?

A. Orders shipped to the continental United States should arrive within seven business days, whereas all orders require up to 21 business days.

Q. Does a money-back guarantee protect CardioFLEX purchases?

A. Yes, CardioFLEX purchases are protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, within this allotted period, individuals feel their blood pressure levels haven’t improved, customer support can be reached for a full purchase price refund. For the specifics on the refund process and compensation, consider one of the following methods of contact:

Phone (Toll-Free): 1 (800) 390 6035

1 (800) 390 6035 Phone (International): 1 (208) 345 4245

1 (208) 345 4245 Email: support@trycardioflex.com.

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How much does CardioFLEX cost?

The pricing largely depends on how many CardioFLEX bottles are ordered. Again, the creators support intermediate- to long-term uses, which is why they came up with the following price ranges:

1 CardioFLEX bottle: $59 each + applicable shipping fees

$59 each + applicable shipping fees 5 CardioFLEX bottles: $55 each + applicable shipping fees

$55 each + applicable shipping fees 8 CardioFLEX bottles: $41 each + free shipping

To encourage bulk purchases, the creators are also throwing in two digital guides to help regulate blood pressure levels. Particularly, we have:

Bonus #1. The Anti-Anxiety Formula for leading a stress-free life;

for leading a stress-free life; Bonus #2. Memory Hack for a new mindset, increased memory, and healthy cognition

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Concluding Remarks

Overall, CardioFLEX is a supplement for heart health that aims to remove the majority of risk factors for heart disease. The hormone PLR-15, which is thought to be the main contributor to high blood pressure, is accounted for in the formula. Our editorial team looked into this option, but sadly, it was no longer fruitful. While the information on the proclaimed stress hormone is very limited, we found sources that insist the platelet-to-lymphocyte (PLR) ratio tends to serve as an inflammation marker. Simply put, the ratio indicates how likely a person is to acquire heart disease. It is not clear if PLR-15 refers to this ratio.

Our team did find some evidence in favor of lowered bad cholesterol and risk of heart disease when examining each ingredient separately, but this was not always the case. Many benefits are also linked to large doses, which we couldn’t validate with CardioFLEX. Given the points raised, more information is still required to evaluate CardioFLEX’s worth.

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