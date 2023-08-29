PhenQ Meal Shake Reviews – What Results Can Users Expect? UPDATE

Undoubtedly, losing weight is not an easy task. Numerous Americans deal with weight-related issues such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, joint problems, and many others. Medical experts assert that the increase in obese individuals will continue to rise unless people make healthy dietary and lifestyle changes. Well, today, it’s almost impossible to consume healthy diets as cheap high-calories foods are easily obtainable. Similarly, a high percentage of Americans live an inactive lifestyle, work long hours, and have sleep problems. All these habits can lead to excessive weight and, subsequently, poor health.

There are thousands of weight loss supplement brands, programs, and other regimens. Every weight solution maker claims their program can stimulate and sustain weight loss effectively. Unfortunately, these fat-burning solutions may work on some people and not others. Additionally, some weight loss regimens like diets and high-intensity training are restrictive and too demanding, making the whole process even more difficult. Still, other weight loss programs such as surgery and injections are dangerous and expensive.

What is PhenQ Meal Shake?

As per their official sales page, PhenQ is a botanical-based supplement that can replace one full meal. Additionally, this dietary formula contains science-backed InnoSlim to enable you to lose pounds naturally. Equally, PhenQ advertises that it can aid in suppressing your appetite and controlling cravings that make weight loss unachievable. Lastly, the manufacturer of this meal replacement formula claims that all ingredients are safe, 100% vegan, and can assist individuals following the keto diet.

What Are the Unique Features of PhenQ Meal Shake?

Each scoop of PhenQ is rich in 24 vital minerals and vitamins

One serving contains 13 grams of nutritious fat

PhenQ is free from any dairy, poultry, or animal ingredient, thus ideal for vegetarians.

There are zero nuts, soy, and gluten elements in PhenQ

A daily dose of PhenQ contains 16 grams of vegan-friendly protein

Customers have a choice of two distinct flavors, vanilla, and chocolate

PhenQ manufacturer claims that PhenQ meal shake is tasty compared to similar products in the market

This supplement is easy to consume and portable.

Each purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Why Is Traditional “Dieting” Is Not Working for You?

Most old-style diet plans have meal options that are not delicious. Instead, most people feel unsatisfied and unhappy when on specific diet routines.

Traditional diet programs require you to go to the grocery and follow specific recipes making them expensive, tedious, and time-consuming. Therefore, only a handful of persons can follow such regimens to the letter.

How Can You Turn on the Metabolism “Switch” Naturally?

According to PhenQ creators, your system has a “switch” that allows your body to burn fat almost effortlessly. This scientific “switch” is AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase), a naturally occurring specific enzyme targeting fat. The AMPK works by stimulating your system to burn fat instead of carbs to generate fuel. As a result, the cells are continuously dispelling fat even when you rest. However, though AMPK is present in every human system, its production declines with age. Consequently, losing weight becomes difficult as you grow older.

PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake is a revolutionary supplement that can re-kindle the fat-burning metabolism and encourage the production of AMPK. Regular consumption of this meal replacement can condition your system to burn fat leading to weight loss naturally. Additionally, the delicious flavor of PhenQ can inhibit unhealthy cravings.

Why Choose PhenQ Meal Replacement?

Complete Meal

PhenQ advertises that it is not a typical “diet” beverage that makes you feel empty and with loads of cravings. Instead, PhenQ is a mouth-watering meal shake rich in plant-based minerals, protein, and vitamins that equate to one full meal.

Compatible

PhenQ manufacturer claims that this meal replacement can fit in any weight loss lifestyle such as intermittent fasting (IM), Ketogenic and vegan diets.

Nutritious

PhenQ claims that each serving (a complete meal) contains 24 minerals, adaptogens, and vitamins that can benefit your wellbeing. In addition, with every scoop, you get adequate plant-based protein and MCT oil, all of which enhance weight loss. Also, other ingredients such as Reishi mushroom, Ashwagandha, and InnoSlim support weight loss by increasing your energy levels and elevating your moods.

Tasty

PhenQ maker claims that the final wholesome product is a result of 32 different trials. Finally, they were able to settle for a yummy yet nutritious supplement that does not have a “sickly sweet.” Their official website, PhenQ, claims that customers equate the chocolate savor to the “chocolate cake in a cup” while the vanilla flavor is a lot like the “sugar cookie.”

Easy to Consume and Prepare

With most people having busy schedules, PhenQ Meal Shake requires little preparation time as you only need to mix it with water and drink it. Additionally, you can take PhenQ at whatever time of the day you wish as it does not interfere with your everyday routines.

How to Consume PhenQ Meal Replacement Formula

PhenQ maker recommends mixing one or two scoops of this powder into 8-16 oz. of plain water. After shaking or stirring the mixture, you can enjoy this wholesome blend. Equally, you can choose to mix PhenQ with unsweetened milk instead of water. PhenQ creator recommends drinking this formula regularly and pairing it with other weight loss regimens like IM and the keto diet for more effective results.

Benefits of Consuming PhenQ Complete Meal Shake

PhenQ meal replacement supplement claims to accord users numerous benefits, including:

One Wholemeal

PhenQ is a wholesome meal that can replace either breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Most protein shakes contain large amounts of protein, and weight loss formulas are rich in minerals and vitamins. However, this Meal Shake claims to transcend all other supplements. It is packed with adaptogens, healthy fats, minerals, vitamins, and other fixings that you wouldn’t find in different weight-loss regimens.

Convenient Weight Loss Formula

As per the maker, PhenQ can help you lose excess pounds naturally. A daily dose contains adequate calories (269), which is enough to supercharge your metabolism. Additionally, this nutrient-dense meal contains science-backed elements that can boost weight loss. Also, Complete Meal Shake optimizes the production of AMPK, an enzyme that induces fat burning, allowing your system to burn fat naturally for sustainable results.

Suppress Cravings and Hunger

Nutritionists advise that you consume fewer calories and expel more through increased metabolism to lose weight effectively. PhenQ claims to support the consumption of fewer calories by satisfying hunger yearnings. Each serving of this complete meal contains 13 grams of MCT oil and 16 grams of plant protein, both of which make you feel full. Additionally, PhenQ includes a fiber that soaks up water in your tummy, giving you a feeling of being full. With hunger cravings suppressed, you can torch fat efficiently and effectively.

Improve Natural Energy

Most overweight individuals suffer from low energy levels. Therefore, most individuals consume energy boosters such as MCT oil to boost their energy levels. MCT oil is an example of a scientifically proven healthy fat that can increase natural energy levels. PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a derivative of organic coconuts. Additionally, researchers have demonstrated that MCT oil can boost cognitive, joint, and energy levels in your system. As a result, you remain active for extended periods, thus improving productivity.

Improve Muscle Strength

Protein is universally known as a body-building nutrient. PhenQ Meal Replacement contains 16g of botanical protein, which assists in muscle-building after physical activities. If you opt to torch fat through workouts, then PhenQ can help sculpt your muscles and enhance strength and recovery. Additionally, Complete Meal contains Ashwagandha, which is clinically proven to improve muscle strength.

Ideal for Busy Persons

Individuals with a busy schedule find it difficult to prepare healthy meals and beverages in their daily routine. Additionally, sourcing nutrient-filled and organic ingredients is a daunting task. Also, the key to a healthy weight loss meal is balancing the ingredients in their correct proportions, which is tedious and time-consuming. However, PhenQ nutrient-rich Meal Replacement is a perfect on-the-go option as it requires less time to prepare and consume. Also, you can bring Complete Meal anywhere you go, including top your workplaces. The marketer prices PhenQ at an affordable price of $2 daily, which is way too low for a standard wholesome meal.

What Are the Superfoods in PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

PhenQ is a transparent company that honestly discloses all its ingredients and dosages, unlike most weight loss formulas. Therefore, users can make a detailed comparison between PhenQ and similar products in the market.

InnoSlim 250mg

InnoSlim is a revolutionary patented blend of 100% botanical extracts that specifically aid in weight loss. Additionally, this formula contains Astragalus and ginseng, which benefits your system by:

Accelerating your system’s cellular metabolism for energy production, thus fighting weight-related fatigue

Increasing the levels of a specific protein hormone (Adiponectin) helps stabilize blood glucose levels and stimulates the breakdown of fatty acids.

Increasing the natural production of the fat-torching enzyme AMPK allows your system to rely on stored fat for energy generation, speeding up the weight loss process.

Encourage absorption of fewer calories through food consumption by decreasing the calorie intake. Instead, this ingredient converts fat into glycogen which is later converted into glucose when your blood sugar levels drop. Equally, InnoSlim decreases insulin sensitivity and blood sugar levels, thus suppressing your appetite leading to further weight loss.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha 300mg

KSM-66 Ashwagandha is an innovative and most potent form of Indian ginseng currently in the market. According to PhenQ maker, Ashwagandha encourages weight loss by:

Boosting your immunity- instead of your system spending more energy protecting itself from illness, this form of Ashwagandha is rich in antioxidants that fight all sorts of inflammations and infections. Therefore, your system can redirect more energy in the weight loss process.

Speed metabolism- KSM-66 Ashwagandha is effective in supercharging your system’s metabolism, thus enhancing weight loss. Equally, this fixing contains iron which facilitates better blood circulation, decreases fatigue, and to improves endurance, especially during training.

Support growth of lean muscles- high muscle mass is the key to sustainable weight goals as it accelerates metabolic activities.

Better sleep quality- Ashwagandha can fight against sleep disorders, thus allowing your system to relax and rejuvenate for better metabolism adequately. Poor quality sleep causes hormonal imbalance, which leads to weight gain.

Boost moods- High levels of cortisol are currently the number one cause of obesity. When under stress, most individuals binge eats as stress hormones stimulate your brain to think that your system has low glucose levels.

As a result, you consume food to replenish blood glucose leading to the accumulation of fat. However, Ashwagandha encourages weight loss by alleviating stress.

Protein is essential for rebuilding muscles after training. Whole Meal Shake is rich in various sources of protein which can help you build a muscular sculpt.

12g Pea Protein

PhenQ Complete Meal maker adds this botanical protein as it is rich in 9 essential amino acids, including Valine, arginine, leucine, and isoleucine. The pea protein in this weight loss blend has a 94 percent digestibility rate and can accelerate the growth of lean muscles. Consequently, your system can absorb more amino acids and protein than protein from animal sources, increasing muscle-building efficiency.

1.5 g Hemp Protein

As per the official PhenQ sales page, the maker cites several studies that indicate that this ingredient can:

Suppress your appetite

Stabilize blood sugar levels

Improve your immune response

Boost cognitive health

Additionally, hemp protein is rich in vitamins, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants to benefit your wellbeing.

1.5g Brown Rice Protein

According to nutritionists, brown rice protein is a natural source of a vegan-friendly form of protein whose popularity has risen over the years. As the name suggests, this form of protein is a derivative from organically grown brown rice. PhenQ manufacturer claims that brown rice protein complements hemp and pea protein to boost the growth of lean muscles. Additionally, brown rice protein makes the user feel complete for extended periods, thus reducing unwanted cravings.

13g MCT Coconut oil

According to research, MCT oil stimulates the production of two hormones (peptide YY and leptin), making you feel full even after consuming fewer foods. Additionally, MCT oil can initiate ketosis, a fat-burning process that encourages the breakdown of fat for energy when your sugar levels drop. Also, PhenQ maker claims that MCT oil can stimulate the production of healthy gut bacteria, thus optimizing weight loss.

MCT from coconut oil can increase endurance during training as it reduces the buildup of lactic acid. Similarly, this ingredient can provide your system with energy during training by increasing ketone levels in your system. Equally, this fixing supports cardiovascular health by reducing bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and improving blood flow. Additionally, studies have shown that MCT oil can increase fat-burning and reduce fat storage, especially in persons with diabetes type 2. Lastly, PhenQ Complete Meal maker claims that MCT oil can improve brain functions.

100mg Reishi Mushroom Extract

According to ancient Chinese scholars, the Reishi mushroom has multiple health benefits, thus earning the name of a “supernatural mushroom.” Additionally, modern dieticians claim that the Reishi mushroom can improve your system’s metabolism, further accelerating weight loss. Similarly, this fixing improves gastrointestinal health, which may support the loss of fat. PhenQ Complete Meal creator also claims that this ingredient is rich in antioxidants that boost your immunity, thus allowing your system to naturally torch fats.

Minerals and Vitamins

PhenQ Complete Meal contains various sources of minerals and vitamins, including:

Magnesium phosphate

Potassium chloride

Calcium carbonate

Ferrous fumarate

Vitamin C

Di-calcium phosphate (anhydrous)

Zinc aspartate

DL-alpha Tocopherol

Retinol acetate

Nicotinic acid

Manganese citrate

Potassium iodide

Copper sulfate

Di-biotin preparation

Acetate powder

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D3

Riboflavin

Vitamin B6

Chromium Picolinate

Anhydrous sodium selenite

Pyridoxine hydrochloride

Folic acid

These vitamins and minerals can:

Fortify your immunity

Encourage absorption of weight loss nutrients

Accelerate fat-burning metabolism

Other PhenQ Meal Replacement ingredients include flavoring, sweeteners (sucralose), choline bitartrate, cocoa powder (reduced fat), and sodium chloride.

Each serving of PhenQ Complete Meal Replacement contains:

240mg of calcium (30% DV)

500mg of potassium (25% DV)

112.50mg of magnesium (30% DV)

210mg of phosphorous (30% DV)

24mg of Ascorbic acid or Vitamin C (30% DV)

4.80mg of B3 Vitamin (30% DV)

1.80mg of Vitamin B5

3.60mg of vitamin E

4.20mg of Iron

3.00mg of Zinc

600mcg of manganese

420mcg of Vitamin B6

300mcg of Vitamin B1

300mcg of Copper

330mcg of vitamin B1

240mcg of vitamin A

45mcg of iodine

60mcg of folic acid

16.5mcg of selenomethionine

22.5mcg of vitamin K2

12mcg of chromium

15mcg of biotin

1.5mcg of vitamin D3

12g of pea protein

13g of MCT oil

1.5g of hemp protein

1.5g of brown rice protein

11g of linseed flour

250mg of InnoSlim

300mg of Ashwagandha

100mg of Reishi mushroom

0.75mcg of vitamin B12

Also, each PhenQ dose contains 254 calories, 4.98g carbohydrates, 15.96g of plant-based fat, 2.4g of sugar, 0.8g of salt, and 15.52g of vegan-friendly protein.

What is the Pricing of PhenQ Complete Meal Shake?

You can only purchase PhenQ Meal Shake exclusively from their official website. Additionally, the manufacturer recommends buying more than two bags for more considerable savings and more effective results. The prices are as follows:

One bag – 9 meals: $26.95

Two bags – 18 meals: $49.90

Three bags – 27 meals: $68.85

Also, after buying PhenQ, the marketer offers three free bonuses, which include:

A smaller outfit in 14 days Digital Guide comprises ten easy-to-make Shake Recipes that can supercharge your metabolism for effective weight loss

Suppress your appetite 30-seconds E-book which includes ten sweet recipes that can curb your cravings and gratify your sweet tooth.

Free workout guides to help you tone your body and build your muscular sculpt.

Additionally, PhenQ members get special discounts on some specific products. The manufacturer is 100% certain that PhenQ Meal Replacement Shake can aid in weight loss, enhance the synthesis of protein, curb appetite, increase energy levels and augment the growth of lean muscles. Therefore, each order is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. So, suppose you do not experience any remarkable changes within 60 days of purchasing PhenQ Complete Meal Shake. For further information, customer service can be reached via:

Phone: +1 (646) 513 2632

Frequently Asked Questions About PhenQ Meal Shake

Q: After how long will I start noticing any results?

A: You can start getting positive results a few weeks after regularly consuming this nutrient-rich Complete Meal Shake. However, individual results may vary as each person has a different physiology, health, weight, and genetic makeup. Therefore it is better to be patient and consume this product for about 60 days to get conclusive results.

Q: Is PhenQ Complete Meal Shake a stimulant?

A: No, this Complete Meal Shake contains zero stimulants such as caffeine. Instead, the plant-based nutrients stimulate your system to produce energy naturally by enhancing cellular metabolism.

Q: What does PhenQ Meal Replacement taste like?

A: As per the maker, customers have two distinct flavors of PhenQ to choose from, namely the chocolate and vanilla flavors. Also, the manufacturer assures consumers that the deep chocolate or vanilla flavor is delicious and will not make you feel like you are eating a block of chalk.

Q: How safe is purchasing PhenQ Complete Meal from their website?

A: The manufacturer is 100% certain that purchasing PhenQ from their official website is safe, and all your data is protected. In addition, there are zero hidden charges, and customers can opt for the one-time payment schedule or the monthly subscription option.

Q: How soon do I get my package after making the purchase?

A: After buying your package, the order starts getting processed immediately. Therefore, you can receive your package in 3-7 business days if you reside in the United States. However, for international orders, the box can take up to 25 days.

PhenQ Meal Shake Final Thoughts

PhenQ is a groundbreaking weight loss supplement firm. Recently, they launched a new fat-burning supplement rich in adaptogens, minerals, and vitamins that you will not find in similar products in the market. Additionally, PhenQ Complete Meal claims it can accelerate the fat-burning mechanism by stimulating the production of the AMPK enzyme, which supercharges cellular metabolism. This meal replacement shake can fortify your immunity, reduce cortisol levels and initiate ketosis for further weight loss.

However, PhenQ recommends seeking medical guidance before using these supplements. Additionally, the maker directs that this is an adult-only product. Also, consumers should not exceed the recommended PhenQ dosage to prevent experiencing side effects.

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