Alpha BioCode Reviews – Is It Legit? Will It Work For You or Fake Hype?

Why are manifestation programs working for others and not for you? What are you doing wrong?

The Alpha BioCode is an online manifestation program designed to help you awaken the third eye, increase your vibration frequencies, and enhance your quality of life.

Chakras are a group of energy frequencies distributed in your body and believed to affect your perception and well-being. Activating the chakras or the energy fields gives you wisdom and an increased spiritual connection.

The chakra and the pineal gland are supposed to work in synchrony to improve your life quality. Studies show that chakras are related to intuition, concentration, creativity, clarity, universal connection, imagination, and spiritual perception.

The pineal gland supports the production of sleep hormones, circadian rhythm, reproductive chemicals, and consciousness. Activating the pineal gland can increase DMT molecules or the “God Molecule”, enabling you to have out-of-the-world experiences, fortify your vibration frequencies, and awaken the third eye.

What is the Alpha BioCode Manifestation Program?

The Alpha BioCode is a seven-phase system designed to open the third eye, activate the pineal gland, and surge your vibration frequencies. It can eliminate confusion, uncertainty, self-doubt, pessimism, and other blockages hindering you from enjoying life to the fullest.

According to Alpha BioCode developer, the series of sounds in the program are based on a CIA project dubbed the Gateway Experiment of the 1980s. The experiment provided subjects with various sound waves, which altered their auditory, visual, and kinesthetic. The participants reported increased mental clarity, energy levels, finances, and life quality.

The Alpha BioCode sound waves can provide you with telepathic skills, astral projection, lucid dreaming, and aura perception. The developer states the manifestation system seeks to improve your physical and emotional states. It aids you in understanding your true purpose in life, allowing you to live a happier and fulfilling life.

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How does Alpha BioCode Work?

Below is an explanation of how Alpha BioCode works.

Heal Past Traumas: According to Alpha BioCode developer, studies show that bad experiences and trauma remain in the memories and are saved in the brain cells. You can pass the traumatic memories up to the 6th generation. These traumatic experiences hinder you from aligning your vibrations with those of the universe.

The Alpha BioCode uses a seven-phase system to eradicate and heal the traumas. It raises your vibrational fields, improves the brain waves, and allows you to attract your wants.

In the mice study, scientists paired shocks and the smell of cherry blossoms. The mice approaching the cherry blossoms experienced shocks, which made them associate the smell and sight of the fruits with pain. However, the painful traumas were passed down to other generations of the mice, meaning that it is possible to inherit trauma and bad energies.

Alpha BioCode helps you identify and eliminate the traumas from your cells. Consequently, it can boost your frequencies, allowing you to enjoy clean energies and awakened chakras.

Improve the Pineal Gland: The pineal gland is among the smallest organs. However, it is crucial in triggering the secretion of certain hormones essential in enhancing health. For example, the pineal gland promotes the production of melatonin and other happy hormones.

Alpha BioCode developer argues that the pineal gland is an antenna that attracts vibrations and energy frequencies. Unfortunately, most people have a calcified pineal gland preventing them from enjoying quality brain waves or attracting positive energies. An unhealthy pineal gland hinders you from vibrating in the correct frequencies, making it hard for any manifestation program to work.

Listening to the Alpha BioCode sound waves for at least ten minutes each day penetrates the subconscious levels, eliminating negative thoughts and undesirable feelings from your system. It provides an out-of-the-world calmness and relaxation, promoting positive energy flow throughout your body.

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The Alpha BioCode Phases

Alpha BioCode does not promise to provide results instantly. However, listening to the sounds regularly alters the brain waves, allowing you to boost your energy levels gradually.

Phase One: Detachment

According to Alpha BioCode creator, listening to sounds eliminates negative emotions blocking you from vibrating at high frequencies. It eliminates self-doubt, pessimism, and other low energy-level feelings. After using the sounds for a few days, consumers may experience an amplified sense of love and security.

Phase Two: Harmonization

It synchronizes the brain hemispheres, allowing you to enter a high vibratory state. Harmonization is vital in aligning your vibrations with the earth’s frequencies. Alpha BioCode maker states the harmonization enables you to vibrate at 6.8-7.5 Hz, thus promoting peace, calmness, and tranquility.

Phase Three: Decalcification

The Alpha BioCode can aid in decalcifying the pineal gland. The program allows the users to become sensitive to natural frequencies and experience better sleep. Restoring the pineal gland also awakens the chakras, improving mental and physical wellness.

Phase Four: Perception

The Alpha BioCode can help you experience Deja Vu and other out-of-the-world experiences. It enhances your intuition, imagination, and astral perception. You can use the perception to improve your personal, professional, and overall life quality.

Phase Five: Visualization

Alpha BioCode can heighten your visualizations with time, allowing you to manifest what you need and love. The program helps you attract your wants naturally without any hassles.

Phase Six: Intuition

Alpha BioCode can heighten your intuition. The developer claims the sounds sharpen the natural way the universe guides you in achieving your desires. For example, a sharp intuition helps you in making profitable business decisions. Also, instinct can protect your vibrations from enemies.

Phase Seven: Ascension

Alpha BioCode warns that only some can reach the ascension phase. You must follow the program to the tee to actively ensure the bio-energies flow through your body. Ascension allows you to use divine powers to heal, read, and interpret signs from the universe.

Pricing

Alpha BioCode is only available through the official website. The manifestation program comes with a seven-day money-back guarantee. Further, consumers receive additional bonuses, which become available immediately after purchase. The bonuses include:

Quantum Codex: Deciphering The Gateway Project

Decalcifying Your Pineal Gland

Harmonic Chakras

Decrypted Signals

Visualizations Vortex

Theta Brain Waves Of Astral Projection

Conclusion

Alpha BioCode is a seven-phase manifestation system claiming to use a holistic approach to help you attract your desires. Unlike similar programs, the system is based on the Gateway Experience and other research by the CIA. The developer claims the unique sound frequencies activate your subconscious and third eye, enabling you to turn your dreams into reality.

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