Best Metabolism Booster Supplements UPDATE

Your metabolic health is vital to healthy body weight. If you want to lose weight efficiently, you need to have a good metabolism. From calorie expenditure to fat-burning, everything depends on your metabolism.

Metabolism boosters have become very common these days. Metabolism boosters are nutritional supplements packed with natural ingredients that increase your metabolic rate, enabling you to lose more calories and shed excess body weight.

Though all metabolism boosters claim to support weight loss, some are more effective than others. Additionally, not all metabolism boosters work the same way. Although they are all designed to improve your metabolic health, the working mechanism differs depending upon the product.

The Top Metabolism Booster Supplements of 2022

There is a wide range of metabolism boosters available on the market, and you might have a hard time choosing the right product for yourself. Therefore, we have narrowed the field to help you pick the best supplement to boost your metabolism.

After contacting zillions of manufacturers, analyzing lab reports, appraising hundreds of peer-reviewed clinical studies, and conducting some testing of our own, we came up with the best metabolism-boosting supplements available on the market. Here are the top metabolism booster supplements of 2022:

Java Burn

PhenQ Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake

MetaboFix

Leanbean

CircadiYin

Keto Charge

Cellubrate

Trimtone

Thyroid Rescue 911

Meticore

Resurge

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Gluconite

Burn Lab Pro

Instant Knockout Cut

Metabrim NRG

Autaphagene

PrimeShred

PhenGold

5-Day Metabolism Fix

Metabolic Stretching

Meta Burn

Metabolic Burn

Metabolic Renewal

Java Burn

Java Burn is a tasteless and dissolvable powder that can be mixed into your coffee to enhance its metabolism-boosting power. Adding Java Burn into your coffee every day can boost your metabolism and lose weight efficiently.

Java Burn is infused with a distinct combination of minerals, vitamins, herbs, and plant extracts that work in synergy to boost your metabolic rate, thereby allowing your body to shed excess fat. According to its manufacturer, Java Burn stimulates the metabolic pathways in your body to torch away excess fat, boost energy levels, curb cravings, and support your overall health. You can get a one-month supply of Java Burn for $50. It comes in single-serve packets, with each packet constituting one serving.

PhenQ Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake

Developed by PhenQ, Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake is a nutritional supplement that combines five powerful weight loss pills to support your metabolic health from various aspects. It is one of the best-selling metabolism-boosting supplements on the internet and has successfully satisfied up to 190,000 customers to date.

PhenQ Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake is formulated to enhance the natural fat-burning ability of your body by inhibiting fat production and boosting fat metabolism. Additionally, it helps regulate healthy levels of appetite-controlling hormones in your bloodstream to ensure you do not experience unhealthy sugar cravings. It uses 100% natural ingredients to support your metabolism, improve your mood, and stay energetic throughout the day.

Due to its energy-boosting effects, it may also help boost your gym performance. The most prominent and healthful ingredient present in PhenQ Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake is alpha-Lacys Reset, which has been proven to speed up your metabolism more rapidly than other supplements on the list.

PhenQ also offers a plant-based nutritional powder designed to help people lose weight naturally. One pack of PhenQ Fat Burner & Complete Meal Shake costs $70.

MetaboFix

MetaboFix is a metabolism-boosting supplement that uses all-natural ingredients to support your metabolic health. By taking MetaboFix every day, you can purportedly lose weight without skipping meals. With MetaboFix, you no longer have to rely on low-calorie diets to flatten your stomach or shed stubborn fat from your upper arms, thighs, or chin.

MetaboFix is formulated to help you lose weight without intense workouts and low-energy diets. From slimming your hips to shrinking your waistline, MetaboFix can help you reach all your weight loss goals. Additionally, it may also boost your brain performance by improving your mental focus and ability to concentrate. It is replete with antioxidants from some of the most potent herbal and plant-based superfoods. MetaboFix is priced at $69 per bottle.

Leanbean

Marketed to women, Leanbean is an all-natural nutritional supplement designed to promote weight loss. It is infused with a conglomerate of healthful ingredients that work together to cleanse your body of harmful substances and boost your metabolism.

Leanbean comes with a heavy dose of fiber in the form of glucomannan. Each serving of Leanbean provides you with 3g of glucomannan, a natural source of fiber that helps expel toxins from your body.

Leanbean can easily be incorporated into your weight loss regimen. It is formulated to liberate you from strenuous workouts and low-calorie diets that leave you drained. By taking Leanbean every day, you can enjoy toned legs, flat tummy, and rounder glutes without being drained of energy throughout the day. It helps you lose weight efficiently without affecting your productivity. In addition to glucomannan, Leanbean contains other metabolism-boosting ingredients like choline that promote fat-burning, suppress appetite, and improve your energy and focus.

Priced at $59 per bottle, Leanbean is one of the best fat burners available today. It is backed by thousands of positive reviews on the internet.

CircadiYin

Marketed as a metabolism-booster, CircadiYin is a dietary supplement optimizes your heartbeat and supports your metabolic health. If you are not taking proper sleep, it will lower your metabolic rate, making it harder to lose weight.

CircadiYin is packed with scientifically proven ingredients that promote weight loss in a multitude of ways. According to customer reviews, CircadiYin can help you lose up to 50 to 100 pounds without strenuous workouts or low-calorie diets.

If you are gaining weight because of your poor sleep habits, CircadiYin can help you restore your natural metabolic rate. It is backed by 108,000 reviews online and is one of the safest metabolism boosters available today. Priced at $69 per bottle, CircadiYin comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Keto Charge

Keto Charge is a weight loss aid formulated to force your body into ketosis (a metabolic state in which your body burns fats instead of carbohydrates). By taking Keto Charge every day, you can melt the fat that has been stored in your body for years.

Though your body can reach ketosis naturally, Keto Charge can help jumpstart the process to optimize metabolism and promote weight loss. The manufacturers of Keto Charge claim that you can eat fatty foods like steak, butter, bacon, and cheese and still manage to lose weight if you take the supplement daily.

According to customer reviews, Keto Charge works just fine. However, the manufacturers of Keto Charge have not disclosed the ingredients and dosages present in the formula. If you trust the manufacturer, you can try it out to see if it works. One bottle of Keto Charge costs $59.

Cellubrate

Cellubrate is a metabolism-boosting supplement that promotes weight loss, improves mood, and supports immunity. While most supplements on the list only support your metabolic health, Cellubrate is formulated to help metabolism, immunity, and mood.

According to its makers, Cellubrate helps you lose weight efficiently without relying on strict diet plans and intense physical activity. According to the official website of Cellubrate, you can eat whatever you want and still lose considerable body weight by taking the supplement regularly.

Like other products on the list, Cellubrate also has a few downsides. The makers of Cellubrate have not revealed the ingredients and dosages present in the formula. Hence, you cannot compare it with other metabolism boosters available on the market. However, you can take it to support your metabolic health if you trust the manufacturer. Priced at $69, one bottle of Cellubrate comes with 60 capsules.

Trimtone

Marketed to women, Trimtone is a nutritional supplement that boosts metabolism by promoting thermogenesis. It increases your metabolic rate and increases the conversion of stored fat into energy, thereby promoting weight loss.

According to the official website of Trimtone, it is formulated to signal adipocytes (fat cells) to release fat in your bloodstream, from where it is converted into energy utilized by other body cells. By taking one capsule of Trimtone every day, you can reach all your weight loss goals.

The manufacturers of Trimtone are entirely upfront about the ingredients and dosages present in it. The primary elements present in Trimtone include caffeine (100mg), coffee bean (400mg), grains of paradise, glucomannan, and green tea, which have been proven to support metabolic health. Priced at $50, one bottle of Trimtone contains 60 capsules.

Thyroid Rescue 911

Many metabolic issues emerge due to thyroid problems. Thyroid Rescue 911 is formulated to inhibit metabolic disturbances that arise due to an imbalance of thyroid hormones. As thyroid hormones affect all organs of your body, they can affect weight gain and loss.

Thyroid Rescue 911 is infused with potent doses of schizandra and other health-boosting natural ingredients that optimize thyroid health to regulate your metabolic rate. It is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support thyroid function to promote a healthy body weight.

If you are struggling to lose weight despite the strenuous physical activity and a low-calorie diet, you should use Thyroid Rescue 911 to boost your metabolism via your thyroid. Priced at $70, one bottle of Thyroid Rescue 911 comes with 60 capsules. All purchases come with two bonus guides based on your thyroid health.

Meticore

Meticore is a metabolism booster that aids in weight loss by raising your core body temperature. By taking Meticore regularly, you can purportedly improve your metabolism and lose weight efficiently.

Meticore is formulated to activate the natural fat-burning mechanisms of your body to help you lose excess weight naturally. Marketed as a metabolism-supporting supplement, Meticore promotes healthy body weight rather than weight loss. If you have a good metabolism already, you should not take Meticore as it is not a weight loss supplement. It will not make you extra skinny. It is only designed to help you shed unhealthy and excess body weight.

Meticore is safer than multivitamins with no reported side effects. Though Meticore typically costs $297 per bottle, it is currently being sold at a discounted rate of about $59.

Resurge

Resurge is one of the most famous metabolism-boosting supplements sold today. Resurge claims to use a potent blend of all-natural ingredients with fat-burning properties. Resurge is formulated to optimize sleep to promote a healthy metabolism instead of filling your body with stimulants. It supports your metabolism by boosting the production of human growth hormone (HGH), thereby targeting weight loss.

Most metabolic problems arise due to poor sleep. Resurge is designed to inhibit metabolic problems induced by sleep irregularities. It optimizes your metabolism overnight, while other supplements on the list work during the day.

Resurge is backed by thousands of positive customer reviews and is one of the most inexpensive supplements on the list, with one bottle priced at $49.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Infused with antioxidants, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a powdered formula that promotes a healthy metabolism, weight loss, and high energy levels. Due to its antioxidant-rich content, it can also help alleviate inflammation in various parts of the body.

By mixing one scoop of Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic with water, milk, or beverage of your choice, you can maintain good metabolic health and healthy body weight. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic makers claim that it supports digestion, metabolism, and fat oxidation, promoting weight loss.

Priced at $89 per bottle, Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic comes with a 3-month money-back guarantee. If you order multiple bottles at once, the price per bottle can drop as low as $49.

Gluconite

Gluconite is a nutritional supplement whose working mechanism differs significantly from other products on the list. It uses a powerful blend of essential minerals, vitamins, herbs, and plant extracts that synergize to stimulate your body’s natural sleep processes.

Gluconite is formulated to prevent metabolic problems that emerge due to disturbed sleep cycles. As your metabolic health is better when you sleep properly, Gluconite helps you get a good night’s sleep with its all-natural, powerful formula. It works overnight to ensure your metabolism remains strong the next day.

Marketed to diabetic patients, Gluconite also supports healthy blood sugar levels. It optimizes your sleep to regulate both your metabolism and blood sugar levels. Priced at $69 per bottle, Gluconite is a safe formula that revitalizes your metabolism while enabling you to sleep well at night.

Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro is a nutritional supplement that boosts your metabolism and helps your body burn fat. It is packed with 100% natural ingredients that help you reach your weight loss goals.

Burn Lab Pro is formulated to boost your fat metabolism while allowing you to retain muscle mass. Maintaining muscle mass while losing weight is a problem almost everybody struggles with. Burn Lab Pro uses ingredients that torch fat without reducing muscle mass. According to its makers, Burn Lab Pro boosts your metabolic rate, promotes healthy appetite, stimulates fat breakdown, and boosts endurance during workout sessions.

The primary ingredients present in Burn Lab Pro include HMB, Capsimax, ForsLean, and chromium, among others. When it comes to the elements present in Burn Lab Pro, its makers are entirely upfront. Unlike most supplements on the list, all ingredients and dosages of Burn Lab Pro have been disclosed. One bottle of Burn Lab Pro costs $59.

Instant Knockout Cut

Instant Knockout Cut is a weight loss supplement designed to improve your metabolic health. The first version of Instant Knockout Cut was launched in 2014. Its second version is much more effective than the first one. Instant Knockout Cut 2.0 caters to the needs of people with different weight loss goals.

By taking Instant Knockout Cut regularly, you can enjoy better metabolism, a healthy appetite, and thermogenic boosts. Instant Knockout Cut has disclosed the complete list of its ingredients and dosages, making it easy for you to compare it with other products on the list. The primary elements present in Instant Knockout Cut include caffeine, l-theanine, vitamin B6, vitamin D3, green tea extract, and other metabolism-boosting ingredients. Priced at $59 per bottle, Instant Knockout Cut comes in uniquely shaped packaging.

Metabrim NRG

Metabrim NRG is a metabolism booster and weight loss supplement backed by zillions of customer reviews online. According to the official website of Metabrim NRG, you can lose 7 to 8 pounds within the first two weeks of using the supplement. It is formulated to optimize your metabolism to activate the natural fat-shedding processes of your body.

Infused with thermogenic ingredients, Metabrim NRG boosts fat metabolism to help you lose weight efficiently. It can easily be incorporated into your weight loss regimens to augment the effects of your diet and workouts. Unlike most metabolism boosters, Metabrim NRG does not rely on caffeine or other central nervous systems (CNS) stimulants to speed up your metabolism. Hence, it does not cause any caffeine-related side effects like jitters or anxiety. Priced at $49, one bottle of Metabrim NRG comes with 60 capsules.

Autaphagene

Marketed as a metabolism-booster, Autaphagene is a nutritional supplement that helps you lose weight by supercharging the autophagy response in your body. By taking the supplement daily, you lose weight more efficiently.

Autaphagene gives you 1,000mg of natural metabolic support in each serving. It contains a proprietary blend of natural superfoods that work in synergy to boost your body’s natural fat-burning abilities, thereby helping you lose weight quickly.

Developed by Golden After 50, Autaphagene is specifically marketed to older adults. As you age, it gets harder to lose weight due to metabolic decline. Autaphagene helps counter the effects of aging by restoring your natural metabolism. One bottle of Autaphagene costs $59.

PrimeShred

Marketed as a hardcore fat burner, PrimeShred is a nutritional supplement that helps you lose weight while retaining muscle. It contains an advanced formula with clinically-backed ingredients that support your metabolic health while helping you shed excess body weight.

PrimeShred is designed to help you break through weight-loss plateaus by shedding stubborn fat from the belly, thighs, upper arms, and chin. PrimeShred has a direct effect on your fat-burning hormones. It speeds up your body’s natural fat-burning mechanisms by maintaining a healthy level of fat-burning hormones in your bloodstream. Additionally, it may help amplify your energy, focus, and mental clarity.

The makers of PrimeShred are entirely upfront about the ingredients present in PrimeShred and their dosages, making it easy for you to compare it with other metabolism boosters available on the market. One bottle of PrimeShred costs $59.

PhenGold

PhenGold is a nutritional supplement that uses a multi-action formula to improve the natural fat-shedding abilities of your body. By taking PhenGold regularly, you can enjoy benefits like a healthy appetite, improved fat metabolism, better mood, and long-lasting energy boosts.

PhenGold is formulated to maintain healthy levels of appetite-controlling hormones in your bloodstream so that you don’t experience unhealthy sugar cravings. No matter your weight loss goal, PhenGold can help you break through a conglomerate of plateaus.

The primary ingredients present in PhenGold include green tea (500mg), l-tyrosine (350mg), l-theanine (250mg), cayenne pepper (200mg), caffeine (225mg), and green coffee (100mg, all of which have been proved to optimize metabolism. One bottle of PhenGold is priced at $59.

The Top Metabolism Booster Guides of 2022

When it comes to supporting your metabolic health, nutritional supplements are effective. However, they must be accompanied by dietary and lifestyle modifications. With a metabolism booster guide, how to support your metabolic health sustainably. Based on our ranking, here are some of the best guides, ebooks, and manuals for supporting your metabolic health:

5-Day Metabolism Fix

Though fixing your metabolism might seem like a long-term process, you can improve your metabolism in a week by taking actionable steps. By making small changes in your diet and lifestyle today, you can achieve a better metabolism in as little as five days. The 5-Day Metabolism Fix is a comprehensive guide incorporating detailed instructions about how you can supercharge your metabolism in less than a week.

The 5-Day Metabolism Fix incorporates guides on fat-burning workouts, fasting for weight loss, and fat-burning smoothie preparation, among other metabolism-related topics. If you follow all the instructions given in the 5-Day Metabolism Fix, you can lose up to 5 pounds in a week. Priced at $19, 5-Day Metabolism Fix comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Metabolic Stretching

Most people engage in strenuous workouts to boost their metabolism and lose weight. However, you don’t have to do the same as you can enjoy similar results by stretching. In Metabolic Stretching, you get to learn how stretching can help you support your metabolic health. This digital guide includes scientifically proven stretchers that help speed up your metabolism and aid in effortless weight loss.

Metabolic Stretching helps you reach a healthy metabolic state without using stimulants or engaging in intense physical activity. With Metabolic Stretching, you no longer have to spend hours doing cardio to lose weight. Instead, you get to enjoy similar results by doing a few simple stretches every day.

By doing the stretches outlined in Metabolic Stretching, you can purportedly melt excess fat while retaining muscle. This metabolism-boosting guide comprehends the world’s most effective fat-burning stretches. You can get instant access to Metabolic Stretching for $29, available in DVD and downloadable digital format.

Meta Burn

The most effective way to promote a healthy metabolism is to exercise regularly. By exercising daily, you force your body to burn more calories at rest than it usually would. Meta Burn incorporates easy-to-do exercises that help optimize your metabolic health. The guide walks you through workouts you can perform at home to speed up your metabolism. By following the tips and tricks of Meta Burn, you can purportedly raise your metabolic rate and lose weight efficiently.

Meta Burn is designed to help you lose weight without having to starve yourself. It teaches you how you quickly lose weight without low-calorie diets and strenuous workouts. It liberates you from eating flavorless foods, engaging in intense physical activity, and starving yourself to lose weight. The entire guide is based on natural ways to boost metabolism.

Meta Burn includes scientifically proven strategies for boosting metabolism. According to its official website, Meta Burn can help you lose up to 66 pounds. Meta Burn is priced at $17.

Metabolic Burn

Metabolic Burn is a digital guide comprising seven metabolism-boosting eBooks developed by Andrew Hall. The ebooks include exercises, recipes, meal guides, and muscle-developing strategies that improve your metabolic health. If you follow the program from beginning to end, you can purportedly transform your metabolic health.

Metabolic Burn teaches you how you can optimize your metabolism by stimulating the fat-burning furnace inside your body. The guide emphasizes lifestyle modifications that help unlock the natural fat-burning ability of your body. By opening your body’s raw fat-shredding power, you can get rid of unwanted and excess fat in a matter of days.

Priced at $37, Metabolic Burn is backed by a one-year money-back guarantee. You can get instant access to Metabolic Burn online for $37. If the guide fails to deliver the promised results, you can request a complete refund within the first 365 days of purchase. When it comes to satisfaction guarantee, very few products are available on the market that can beat Metabolic Burn.

Metabolic Renewal

Designed by a doctor, Metabolic Renewal is an eBook that helps women reach an ideal metabolic state. The guide incorporates lessons that help you optimize your metabolic health and stay energetic all day long.

Metabolic Renewal is based on the ‘4 M’ framework devised by Dr. Teta. It is a clinically tested framework that supports your heart, bone, and skin health. By following the ‘4 M’ framework, you can get healthy bones, supple skin, and better sleep. The framework also helps improve mood and energy.

In Metabolic Renewal, you will find separate comprehensive guides like the 4 Body-Sculpting Phases, the 12-Week Body-Sculpting Workout Plan, and the 12-Week Metabolic Meals Plan, among others. You can get instant access to Metabolic Renewal for $37

The Top Metabolism Booster Supplements – Ranking Criteria

Though all metabolism-boosting supplements claim to support your metabolic health, not all work as advertised. To separate the best metabolism-boosting supplements from the worst, we considered the following factors:

Honest Advertisement

Some products tend to make exaggerated claims, like helping you lose 30 pounds in less than seven days without exercise or diet. While compiling the list of the best metabolism-boosting supplements, we were particularly wary of products offered by companies that make such unrealistic claims. All metabolism booster supplements on our list claim to promote weight loss when used in conjunction with specific dietary and lifestyle modifications. Though some products on our list claim to help you lose weight without strenuous workouts and low-calorie diets, they don’t claim to work in the absence of minor dietary modifications.

Transparency

Some metabolism-boosting supplements use proprietary formulas to hide central nervous systems (CNS) stimulants like caffeine or low doses of other ingredients. While preparing the list, we preferred products with complete ingredients disclosure. Some products on our list do not have their entire ingredient label disclosed, and they are backed by hundreds of positive customer reviews online.

Scientifically-proven Ingredients & Dosages

Certain ingredients have been scientifically proven as metabolism boosters like green tea extract and caffeine. Hundreds of clinical trials have verified the efficacy of these ingredients in supporting metabolic health. While preparing the list, we preferred products that contain safe, well-researched, and clinically-supported metabolism boosters. All products on our list contain science-backed ingredients that increase your metabolic rate, improve calorie burning, and promote weight loss.

Manufacturer Reputation

As the supplement space is saturated with scams, you are very likely to come across fraudulent companies selling low-quality products. While preparing the list, we preferred companies with a track record of creating and selling high-quality health and wellness products. We were particularly wary of companies that sell overpriced formulas with no clinical backing. All products on our list come from highly credible manufacturers.

Formula Development

The best metabolism boosters are supported by accurate clinical information and are also formulated by health professionals. While marketing experts develop some supplements, some are formulated by physicians, naturopaths, nutritionists, and other medical professionals. We preferred metabolism-boosting supplements formulated by doctors while preparing the list.

Money-back Guarantee

A money-back or other satisfaction guarantee is symbolic of the manufacturer standing behind their product. The effectiveness of a metabolism-boosting supplement may vary from person to person due to different physiologies. With a money-back guarantee, you can get a full refund if you are not satisfied with the product.

Who Should Take a Metabolism Booster Supplement?

Anyone trying to improve calorie expenditure, burn excess fat, or lose weight can take a metabolism booster. Metabolism boosters are meant to increase your metabolic rate, the number of calories you burn at rest. If you burn 1,500 calories per day at rest, you can raise your calorie expenditure to 1,800 by taking a metabolism booster. This means that you don’t have to spend hours at the gym, doing cardio and other strenuous exercises.

Metabolism boosters can be incorporated into all types of weight-loss regimens. If you are struggling to shed the last few pounds of stubborn fat from your upper arms, belly, thighs, or butt, you should take a metabolism-boosting supplement to make your job easier.

Metabolism Boosters Side Effects

Metabolism-boosting supplements do not cause any significant side effects if administered according to recommended dosage instructions. However, supplements containing stimulants may cause side effects like anxiety, jitters, restlessness, and sleep problems, among others.

A user may experience side effects like stomach discomfort, digestive problems, headaches, and other mild symptoms if taking metabolism boosters in large doses. These side effects are rare and only emerge if you do not follow the recommended dosage instructions. People suffering from severe metabolic issues should consult a physician before taking a metabolism-boosting supplement.

Scientific Evidence for Metabolism Booster Supplements

Though boosting metabolism sounds like a vague goal, certain ingredients have been associated with promoting metabolic health.

There’s a decent chance that you already take a natural metabolism booster every day, such as caffeine. Caffeine is found in a wide range of metabolism-boosting supplements, weight loss aids, and diet pills. According to a study conducted in 1980, caffeine could significantly raise your metabolic rate shortly after its ingestion. In this study, researchers gave participants caffeine or a placebo and then asked them to engage in some sort of physical exercise. They found out that the metabolic rate of participants assigned caffeine increased considerably three hours after taking caffeine. It was concluded that caffeine could increase fat oxidation, helping your body convert more fat into energy.

As reported by Harvard Health, four cups of coffee per day are linked to modest fat loss. In one study that continued for 24 weeks, researchers gave four cups of coffee or a coffee-like placebo drink every day to 126 obese adults. The study concluded that regular coffee intake over 24 weeks could lower the risk of diabetes and help shed a modest amount of fat.

Green tea has also been associated with fat-burning. Many people consume green tea regularly to promote weight loss. According to a study conducted in 2013, regular intake of green tea can significantly decrease body weight, body mass index (BMI), and blood pressure in diabetic individuals. In this study, researchers gave green tea to a group of diabetic patients for eight weeks.

Green tea supplements are often advertised as metabolism boosters. Recently, Women’s Health magazine described green tea as a weight-loss agent. Similarly, Dr. Oz claimed that a particular green tea supplement could boost metabolism by 12%. These claims have also been backed by science. There’s ample scientific research that shows that green tea can improve your metabolic health, allowing you to lose weight efficiently. According to a study conducted in 2009, catechins present in green tea like epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG can help boost metabolism. About 49 clinical studies were analyzed as a part of this research.

Some metabolism-boosting supplements contain minimal doses of brown seaweed extract and kelp extract, both of which are infused with potent antioxidants. Due to the antioxidant properties of these ingredients, they are used to induce thermogenesis, a process that causes your body to burn fat. Kelp extract has been proven to help with lipid metabolism, fat burning, and weight loss.

In one study conducted in 2011, some of the best fat-burning supplements available on the market were analyzed. Researchers found that supplements that contained green tea and caffeine were backed by more evidence and positive customer reviews. Additionally, several other ingredients in fat-burning supplements were analyzed, including fucoxanthin, forskolin, kelp, conjugated linoleic acid, and chromium. Researchers did not find a lot of evidence corroborating the fat-burning properties of these ingredients.

A study was conducted in 2012 to analyze hundreds of weight loss supplements. The study concluded that no single product could cause significant weight loss. Researchers also found that many products contained harmful ingredients that could adversely impact the health of consumers. Nonetheless, researchers found that green tea formulas, fiber supplements, and low-fat dairy products produced significant but small weight changes when administered for weeks.

According to a recent study published in the journal Science, metabolism may not slow down with age. In this study, researchers found that metabolic rate remained balanced between ages 20 and 60, not fluctuating as generally believed. Researchers also found that babies have a 50% faster metabolic rate than adults. Researchers concluded that the metabolic rate drops by 3% every year until you turn 20. After 20 years of age, your metabolic rate tends to remain stable until you are 60. After the age of 60, your metabolism tends to drop 1% every year.

Furthermore, metabolism boosters add to the effect of your workouts and diets. According to a study conducted in 2011, you can keep your metabolic rate up for 14 hours by exercising for 45 minutes daily. Researchers found that exercising for 25 minutes every day could enable people to burn extra calories for the next 14 hours. Similarly, another study conducted in 2012 concluded that you could boost your metabolism through strength training. As muscle burns more calories than fat, strength training can be used as a sustainable way to boost metabolism.

Overall, you cannot sustainably boost your metabolism by just taking nutritional supplements. The best way to boost your metabolism is to make dietary and lifestyle modifications that support your metabolic health.

Frequently Asked Questions About Metabolism

We get zillions of questions about metabolism-boosting supplements every day. Here are some of the most frequently asked questions about metabolism boosters:

Q: What is metabolism?

A: Metabolism constitutes a series of biochemical processes within your body that are responsible for breathing, digestion, muscle building, blood circulation, and fat storage, among other things.

Q: What is the metabolic rate?

A: Metabolic rate is the amount of energy you spend over a particular period. It is the number of calories you need to keep your body functioning at rest.

Q: How can I increase my metabolic rate?

A: The most effective and easy way to increase your metabolic rate is exercising. As you exercise, you force your body to burn more calories. Alternatively, you can also use metabolism-boosting supplements to raise your metabolic rate.

Q: Does diet affect the metabolic rate?

A: Yes, diet and exercise habits play an essential role in your metabolic health. Your metabolic rate is also affected by other things like hormone levels, gender, age, menstruation, and pregnancy.

Q: How is metabolism different from catabolism?

A: Catabolism constitutes energy-burning processes that break down substances for energy. On the other hand, metabolism is a series of biochemical processes responsible for keeping your body functioning at rest.

Q: How is metabolism regulated inside my body?

A: Your metabolism is regulated by your thyroid. Your thyroid secretes hormones that influence body temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, and energy production.

Q: How does hypothyroidism affect my metabolic health?

A: People with hypothyroidism have lower levels of thyroid hormones in their bodies. As the condition aggravates, the hormonal imbalance may trigger a metabolic decline.

Q: Do lean people have a faster metabolism?

A: Lean people tend to have a higher metabolic rate than obese people. Your body requires about six calories per day to maintain a pound of mass. However, it only needs two calories a day to retain a pound of fat. Your body needs to burn more calories if you have more muscle than fat.

Q: Do men tend to have higher metabolic rates than women?

A: Yes, men have higher metabolic rates than women. This is because they have more muscle than fat. As muscle burns more calories than fat at rest, men tend to have higher metabolic rates than women.

Q: What foods should I eat to boost my metabolism?

A: You should eat high-protein foods to boost your metabolism as your body requires more energy to break down proteins. However, it is not healthy to consume excessively high levels of protein.

Q: Does metabolism slow down with age?

A: Yes, metabolism slows down as you get older. However, some recent scientific research says that it stays stable from 20 to 40 years of age. Usually, metabolism seems to slow down as you enter your 30s. Some scientific evidence suggests that your metabolic rate drops by 5% every year after 40. As you get older, you tend to lose muscle and gain fat, lowering your metabolic rate. Additionally, aging impacts your thyroid gland, causing hormonal imbalance and affecting metabolism.

Q: Does a low-energy diet boost metabolism?

A: No, a low-energy diet does not boost metabolism. On the contrary, it restricts calorie intake. If you consume fewer calories, your body enters starvation mode, which further lowers your metabolic rate.

Q: Does intermittent fasting affect metabolism?

A: Yes, intermittent fasting tends to slow down your metabolism. If you want to boost your metabolism, you should eat healthy meals or snacks every 3 hours. If you skip meals or take a low-calorie diet, your body enters ketosis. Ketosis constitutes a starvation mode that slows down your metabolism.

Q: Can I boost my metabolism by drinking water?

A: Yes, you can boost your metabolism by drinking plenty of water. Dehydration can adversely impact your metabolic health.

Q: Does exercise improve metabolism?

A: Yes, exercise improves metabolism. By engaging in physical activities every day, you can boost your metabolism significantly. By doing aerobic exercises daily, you can keep your metabolic rate up hours after the workout. Similarly, strength training exercises boost metabolism by helping you build more muscle mass.

Q: Can slow metabolism make me overweight?

A: Though overweight people tend to have a slower metabolism, they are not overweight because of metabolic issues. If you have a slow metabolism, it may be harder for you to lose weight. However, a sluggish metabolism cannot make lean people overweight. Obesity is associated with genetics, family history, medications, diet, and other lifestyle factors like poor sleep.

Q: What is thermogenesis?

A: Thermogenesis constitutes the release of energy by the production of heat. It involves a series of processes within your body tissues like skeletal muscle and brown adipose tissue. Most metabolism boosters are specifically designed to promote thermogenesis, making it easier for you to burn calories and lose weight.

Q: What should I eat to boost my metabolism?

A: You should eat protein-rich foods like meat, fish, tofu, legumes, and eggs to boost your metabolism. You can also take natural metabolism-boosting superfoods like tea, coffee, apple cider vinegar, and ginger to improve your metabolic health.

Q: Does stress affect metabolism?

A: Yes, stress affects your metabolism by altering your metabolic rate temporarily. As the body starts the ‘fight or flight response, your cortisol levels go up. However, short-term stress can boost your metabolism by signaling your body to convert more fat into energy.

Q: Do heredity factors determine metabolism?

A: Yes, your genetics play an essential role in your metabolic health. As genes influence multiple aspects of your body physiology, your metabolism is determined by heredity factors.

Q: What is a metabolism test?

A: A metabolism test is a clinical test conducted to measure the rate at which your body takes up oxygen and burns calories. It is an estimate of the number of calories you burn at rest in a specific period.