Simple Promise VivaSlim Reviews – Obvious Hoax or Legit Drops That Work?

Unhealthy weight gain and problems associated with it are among the major concerns for many across the world, especially anyone with poor lifestyles and eating habits. Fortunately, the internet is full of tips and remedies that might help you achieve your weight loss goals, but losing weight can be a considerable challenge.

VivaSlim is a liquid dietary supplement designed to help with weight management and offers safe and practical solutions to weight gain and related issues. In this article, we look at the VivaSlim ingredients, pricing, side effects, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision.

About VivaSlim Fat Burner

VivaSlim offers a liquid formula comprising a blend of proven ingredients. These natural ingredients include plant extracts, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that support overall health and well-being. The fat burner is designed to help with weight loss by targeting the Cytokine gate in the body. According to the manufacturer, the formula provides nutrients that help support weight loss, strengthen your immune system, and support metabolism, making it easier to lose weight.

The dietary supplement has ingredients that offer excellent energy-boosting properties, improve mood, and promote quality sleep. Some of the ingredients may also help boost your cognitive functions. VivaSlim is manufactured in a GMP-certified facility.

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VivaSlim Ingredients

As mentioned above, VivaSlim contains a proprietary blend of natural ingredients. These include:

Irvingia Gabonensis (IG)

Irvingia Gabonensis is the primary ingredient in the VivaSlim formula. The ingredient helps open the Cytokine Gate in your body, allowing excess fat to flow out of your cells and the entire body. Recent studies show the role of Irvingia Gabonensis in weight loss, enhancing control of diabetes, and supporting cholesterol levels.

Native to West Africa, the tree is similar to a mango tree used for food, but the seeds are used to manufacture medicine. The seeds have a higher fiber content, which increases the removal of bad cholesterol in the body. Additionally, Irvingia Gabonensis seeds may also affect fat cells. This may increase the breakdown of unwanted fats and lower fat cell growth.

Rhodiola

Rhodiola is another valuable addition to the VivaSlim formula. It may enhance brain function and insulin sensitivity and improve athletic performance. Studies have shown that the ingredient may help reduce stress, promote fat loss, reduce fatigue, enhance mood, and increase energy levels.

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Niacin

Niacin, also known as vitamin B3, may help increase adiponectin, a weight-loss hormone fat cells produce. Studies have shown that Niacin supplements may help reduce body weight. Besides, Niacin may help boost metabolism by aiding enzymes. Niacin is a critical component of NADP and NAD, two enzymes that play a crucial role in cellular metabolism. The ingredient is also involved in repairing and making DNA and cell signaling.

L-Ornithine

L-ornithine is an essential amino acid known to offer numerous health benefits. It may help enhance athletic performance, promote healthy liver function, and reduce fatigue. Additionally, L-ornithine may help improve sleep quality and weight loss.

Astragalus

Astragalus is a popular herb in most dietary supplements. The herb has been used for years in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have shown that the ingredient may offer anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, and immune-boosting effects.

L-Glutamine

L-glutamine is another powerful amino acid that may help with better insulin regulation and significant weight loss. Research has also shown that L-glutamine supports other bodily functions. For instance, it is vital in enhancing intestinal health and the immune system.

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Maca

Maca is a natural stimulant that may help speed up metabolism, allowing your body to burn more calories and create significant weight loss. However, there is little evidence that Maca can support a high rate of weight loss by itself. Maca can boost your energy levels to assist with movement and exercise.

Recent studies have shown additional benefits associated with Maca, including adaptogenic qualities. Therefore, Maca may help boost the immune system, reducing stress and chronic fatigue.

L-Arginine

L-arginine helps stimulate fat metabolism and enhance muscle mass formation. This helps with fat burning and retention of muscle mass. It may also help with burning belly fat. L-arginine helps reduce adipose tissue, which is commonly referred to as belly fat. Additionally, L-Arginine helps increase energy and athletic performance.

Most fitness enthusiasts and athletes take L-arginine supplements to enhance cardiovascular health and improve sports performance. These supplements stimulate nitric oxide, which helps open up blood vessels.

Pygeum Africanum

Pygeum Africanum is an herb extract derived from the bark of African cherry trees. The tree is known for its numerous health benefits. Some studies have shown that the herbal extract can help with overall health, including kidney and prostate health. It may also help reduce inflammation.

Beta-Alanine

Beta-alanine is another essential amino acid that offers amazing health benefits to the formula. It may help enhance heart health and fight the aging process. Besides, Beta-Alanine may lead to improvements in muscle gain and fat loss.

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What Customers Have to Say

According to the verified customer reviews on the product’s official website, VivaSlim has many positive reviews from customers worldwide. Here, we look at some of the customer reviews.

One of the customers claims to have lost 6.6 lbs after she started using VivaSlim. However, she admits to being skeptical about the product before she started using it, but after a week, she was able to experience noticeable changes. She now says she looks forward to seeing how much she will lose after using the supplement for three months.

Another customer says that she started to experience weight gain issues after a gastric bypass surgery that was done 13 years ago. Five years after the surgery, she gained 30 lbs. This made her try different tips, including diets, exercise, and calories, but nothing worked. She now claims VivaSlim helps her regulate her appetite, as she eats only when hungry. VivaSlim is also easy to use as she only puts a few drops of the supplement in her coffee and enjoys the benefits.

Finally, another customer claims that VivaSlim works as it has helped her lose 8.8 lbs in only two weeks. The customer admits to having been surprised by the positive results. She now claims that she recommends the supplement to her family and friends. She adds that people around her are also excited about the results and are willing to try the product. The customer claims she had to share some of the bottles from her second order.

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Purchase and Pricing

VivaSlim is available in different pricing options, which provide discounted prices. These include:

One Bottle: Costs $49 per bottle.

Costs $49 per bottle. Three Bottles: Costs $39 per bottle, which saves you $150.

Costs $39 per bottle, which saves you $150. Six Bottles: Costs $31 per bottle, which saves you $348.

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Guarantee

Simple Promise offers a 365-day 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee, proof of their product’s effectiveness. Therefore, if you are unhappy with the results, you can contact them within 365 days for a full refund.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. How long does it take to experience the results?

A. As with other supplements, the time it takes to experience results differs from person to person since every individual’s body is different. However, most people claim to experience noticeable results within the first seven days. Within the first week, your belly might flatten, or you might notice your clothes feeling looser. However, you should use the supplement for 3 to 6 months for better results.

Q. Is VivaSlim available at retail stores?

A. No. According to the manufacturer, the supplement is only available on their official website. The manufacturer claims that they avoid making the product available to stores and companies to confirm the authenticity of the supplement and keep the prices affordable.

Q. Is VivaSlim suitable for me?

A. The manufacturer claims the supplement comprises scientifically proven natural ingredients that may help with weight loss management regardless of age and gender. Therefore, VivaSlim may be ideal as it offers a safe and effective weight loss solution.

Q. How To Use VivaSlim?

A. Customers are advised to use the formula three times each day by placing ten drops in their mouth or by mixing the ten drops into a beverage.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VivaSlim offers a safe and effective solution to weight management. The dietary supplement formula has a unique blend of scientifically proven natural ingredients that manage weight gain issues and enhance overall health.

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