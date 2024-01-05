Best Fat Burners 2024

When people want to lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle, they will do just about anything to achieve their goals; however, they do not keep in mind that they may opt for the unhealthiest ways possible. When trying to lose weight, a person must make sure they are not cutting back on their essential nutrients, which is the body’s daily requirement.

One easy way to lose weight is to consume fat burners. These supplements are an excellent way to give your body the much-needed kick to start burning fat for energy. When your body starts burning fat for energy, your body starts to lose weight.

There are many reasons why people use fat burners; most of the time, people use them to complement a diet or an exercise regime they have chosen. Some use fat burners are a cleansing method to transform their bodies.

However, if you are new to this and are exploring your fat-burning supplement options, you have come to the right place. We know you have many questions regarding how much weight you can lose? How much time will it take, and which one is the best supplement for you?

We have answered all these and many more questions to understand which fat burner is the right fit for you. How did we do that? We contacted many manufacturers; we studied many lab reports, we researched only to compile the best list of fat burner supplements for you.

The Top Fat Burner Supplement of 2024

After we compiled the list of supplements, here are the top pics for you to decide from:

Java Burn

Exipure

BioFit

PhenQ

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Beyond 40 Lean Belly 3X

Leanbean

Burn Lab Pro

NitriLean

Hunter Burn

Cellucor SuperHD Fat Burner

Powher Fat Burner

cAMP Boost

Instant Knockout Cut

PhenGold

CircadiYin

Resurge

CarboFix

Botox Gold

KetoCharge

Java Burn

Java Burn has been the talk of the town in recent days. You can see that its popularity has sky rocketed because of the quality it promises. If you are a morning person, you can mix this tasteless powder into your much-needed morning coffee. The magic will start happening after you consume a coffee that is high in fat-burning effects.

The powder has no additives; it contains all-natural ingredients like green tea extract, which complement the caffeine, the fat-burning ingredients within the coffee, and the chlorogenic acid.

The Java Burn company claims that taking this powder will significantly help you lose weight and take away fats stored in critical parts of your body. The powder will also improve your health overall and help your metabolism to work optimally.

Exipure

Exipure is one of the most popular fat burner supplements on the market and not just because they have a strong team, marketing presence and ingredients, but is based on the latest cutting edge science and medical data available. Known as a brown fat-boosting supplement, the Exipure formula tackles the root cause of weight gain according to the newest scientific literature by increasing brown adipose tissue (BAT) levels in the body. With a 300mg dosage of eight uniquely formulated Exipure ingredients that include; Oleuropein Blend [Olive (Olea europaea) leaf extract 20% Oleuropein] (200mg of the 300mg), Holy Basil (ocimum sanctum) leaf extract 2.5% Ursolic and Oleanolic acids, Concentrated Bee Propolis extract, Berberine (derived from Phellodendron amurense bark extract), Kudzu root extract (Pueraria Lobata), Quercetin (quercetum), White Korean Ginseng root extract 5% ginsenosides (panax ginseng) and Perilla leaf extract 90% luteolin (perilla frutescens), never before has a fat burning weight loss pill ever been designed to target brown fat levels.

With an incredible 6 month money back guarantee and bulk pricing discounts available, the Exipure fat burner pills are as low as $39 per bottle when ordering six month supply.

BioFit

BioFit is a unique fat burner supplement on this list. The makers claim that it has no stimulants or additives; instead, they have all-natural ingredients designed to improve your metabolism and help you lose weight naturally. The formula is priced at $69 per bottle, which is expensive if you look for cheaper bottles. The upside to this is that the makers claim that you can quickly lose anywhere from 42 Ibs to 72 Ibs. It is developed by Chrissie Miller, who claims that if you do not lose 50 or more pounds within the first few months of consuming the formula, you are entitled to a complete refund.

PhenQ

Most fat burners target weight loss one way or the other, but PhenQ works differently by combining one or more weight loss pills. Inside the pill, you will find natural ingredients that suppress your appetite, block your fat storage and help you boost your mood and energy. You will see results pretty fast as it works like magic. Being one of the best sellers, PhenQ has sold about 190,000+ bottles to date. Get your hands on it if you think it’s the best fit for you.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

The history behind Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is that it comes from the people living on the Japanese Island of Okinawa, who is famous for their long lives. It’s home to more centenarians than anywhere in the world. The formula is inspired by the region and the population’s longevity. It helps in fighting off inflammation throughout the body. It is reported to support digestion, metabolism, and inflammation. The manufacturer claims that you can take up to one scoop of the formula at 10 am for the best results. The formula is good to help you kick-start fat-burning processes packed with superfoods, vitamins, minerals, and natural extracts and has ranked as one of the most popular fat burners.

Lean Bean

Lean Bean is a formula designed for women who want to lose weight and are marketed primarily at women. It contains 3g of fiber in the shape of glucomannan.

When consumed, glucomannan becomes a gel-like paste inside the digestive lines and pushes out any or all the dirt inside that causes acidity or toxicity. You can use this formula for a cleanse or for weight loss.

Lean Bean is one of our top picks because of its popularity as it comes with no stimulants and has only natural ingredients to help you lose weight naturally.

Burn Lab Pro

Burn Lab Pro is a fat burner that targets weight loss so that you do not lose muscle. Most fat burners will help you lose weight from all over your body, but the Burn Lab Pro is nothing like it. If you are someone who wants to keep their muscles intact while also losing weight, Burn Lab Pro is your best pick. It is stimulant-free, safe, and comes in natural ingredients like forskolin or Forslean, Capsimax, HMB, chromium, among other elements.

NitriLean

NitriLean claims that it burns about 1.8Ibs of fat every 36 hours. The formula is designed in a way that helps you to lose weight fast by suppressing your hunger, increasing blood flow, increasing longevity, and lowering food cravings. The supplement targets the body’s nitric oxide (NO) production. Your body produces NO daily however some people take the supplement to relax blood vessels and support blood flow.

Hunter Burn

Hunter Burn is a fat-burning supplement that targets weight loss from the belly area. Suppose you are one of those who struggle with belly fat; this formula maybe your best option. By taking six capsules a day, you are essentially giving your body a high-dose kick to start burning that unwanted fat.

Each serving of the Hunter Burn has about 3000mg konjac root extract. The formula aids in suppressing your hunger and helping you be in a calorie deficit. After consuming the fat burner, you will feel fuller; you will eat naturally less. Instead of exposing your body to stimulants, the Hunter Burn supports your natural fat loss process. It also contains green extracts, L-theanine, cayenne pepper, vitamin D, white Kidney beans, and other essential ingredients linked to weight loss.

Cellucor Super HD

If you are looking for an all-in-one weight loss formula, Cellucor Super HD is your best bet. It has weight loss aid, low hunger pangs, energy booster with caffeine and green tea extract.

It is both high in quality and low in the price of about $28 for a 30-day supply. Each pill has about 193mg of amla fruit extract, dandelion, capsaicin, and other natural ingredients. It also has about 160mg of caffeine anhydrous and 150mg of green tea extract, among other fat burners. If you are a bodybuilder, this supplement is your best option and remains popular amongst gymnasts today.

Powher

Powher is one of the best fat burners for women as it promotes fitness by reducing unwanted cravings and calorie intake; at the same time, it supports fat metabolism and enhances energy. Just like the rest of the fat burners, this formula works with a high dosage of fiber. Each serving contains about 3,000mg of glucomannan. It keeps you full and pushes all the waste out.

Many other ingredients, such as natural caffeine, choline, and chromium picolinate, are not unique as found in other supplements today.

cAMP BOOST

cAMP BOOST is a significant convenience weight loss that helps you lose weight without any hassle. It is a bit pricey as one bottle is priced at $67 per bottle. The formula is designed to target an enzyme called PDE-4 within your body, which helps block fat from getting stored. In short, the formula tells your body to start burning fat. It has some unique formulas such as grapefruit extract, guarana seed extract, and grains of paradise, amongst others.

Instant Knockout Cut

They have launched a new version of the formula that has everyone talking about it. Instant Knockout Cut comes in a bottle that looks like a fist; it looks different at sight from all the other formulas in this list. It contains very valuable vitamin D3, vitamin B6, L-theanine, caffeine, green tea extract, and other fat burner ingredients that are good to stimulate weight loss. This formula is known to boost metabolism, while different formulas are kick-starting weight loss through other means. Overall you will shed like a professional.

PhenGold

PhenGold is one of a kind formula that focuses on weight loss by reducing your food cravings and boosting your metabolism. It contains clinically proven ingredients that help with efficient weight loss. The main components in the formula are 500mg of green tea extract, 100mg of green coffee bean, and 350mg of L-tyrosine, which are powerful tools for fat burning. Furthermore, the best part about this formula is that a money-backed guarantee also backs it. Many people use the PhenGold formula to kick-start a weight loss regime, and others use it to break through plateaus.

CircadiYin

CircadiYin is not your average formula. It has a unique and exciting way of working. It targets fat loss by optimizing your circadian rhythm, your natural day/night cycle within your body. If you are not sleeping well at night, you can struggle to lose weight as your body becomes highly stressed out. The formula kick-starts and boosts your body’s natural cycle, helping you sleep better. According to their official website, people have lost about 30 to 65IBS in a short time with minimal effort.

Resurge

Resurge is best known for improving your metabolism with excellent fat-burning benefits. Research shows that it helps human growth hormone (HGH) production by optimizing your sleep cycle, which allows your body to resurge its weight-loss powers at night.

The formula is priced at $49 per bottle and is backed by a 60-day money-back guarantee, making it a cheaper option than any other formula on the list.

CarboFix

CarboFix is one of the pricey pills you can get your hands on, with a price of about $49 per bottle. It is made from a traditional medicine obtained in a village in Ecuador when a 99-year-old grandmother visited her ancestral village and found natural ingredients that were very effective for weight loss. The supplement was created because some people consume too many fruits and vegetables for weight loss. You can replace your vegetables and fruit intake with this supplement pill as it has many benefits, including lesser cravings, better metabolism, healthy blood sugar, and weight loss.

Biotox Gold

Biotox Gold comes in a liquid tincture, and it contains 20 detoxifying nutrients and plant extracts. The bottles are FDA-approved, GMP-certified facilities. It is costly as it is priced at $79 per bottle. According to the formula’s reviews, you can expect to lose about 50 IBS in a short period. The company claims there are no side effects in using it.

Keto Charge

Many people follow the keto diet to see massive and quick weight loss results. With Keto Charge, you can enjoy the benefits of the keto diet without following the strict routine of ketogenic diets. Each formula serving increases the blood ketone levels, which helps your body enter fat-burning ketosis. It also prevents the keto fly as it releases fat stores for energy.

This may be the supplement you may have been waiting for.

Our Ranking Process For The Top Fat Burner Supplements

There are many fat-burners out there for you to choose from. But the best ones are outlined in the list. The following are the ways we determine which ones are the best.

Clinically Proven

Some ingredients are perfect for fat burn. Such as caffeine which is proven to burn fat and help boost the metabolism. We looked for elements that proved to burn fat.

Honest Advertisements

We were skeptical about fat-burner supplements that claimed to help you lose 30Ibs in a week. We did not believe exaggerated claims. Instead, we focused on an honest list of benefits. We also did not choose those supplements that targeted fat on specific body parts.

Easy to Use

Some of the fat-burning supplements were not easy to use. They require you to find additional time from your routine to prepare and consume them. We only considered those supplements that were easy to take during a busy day.

Price, Quality, and Cost

Many people are not well-informed and are willing to pay about 1000 dollars to achieve weight loss; however, some supplements are less than half that price. You can get a good fat burner supplement of good quality with $50 to $100

True Ingredients and Labeling

Some fat-burners do not mention the dosages on their label. However, we only considered those formulas that had written the dosages or ingredients on their label without hiding them.

Backed by Doctors

Some fat burners have banned substances like phentermine which has adverse side effects. Some manufacturers still use phentermine. However, we only considered those supplements that a medical board or doctors backed.

Money-back Guarantee

Not all supplements will indeed work the same way for everyone. Yet some companies are willing to make a refund. We would have refund policies from 30 days to 365 days if the formulas did not work for you, which means the companies have created a trusting relationship with their customers.

Who Should Use a Fat Burner?

Here are the following reasons you can take fat-burner supplement formulas

Anyone trying to achieve a breakthrough a weight loss plateau

If you are starting a new weight loss journey

If you want to detox

If you want to make weight

If you want to lose weight for any reason

Recommended Fat Burner Dosage

It is essential to follow the instructions on the formulas. Each fat burner formula has its own set of ingredients that cannot be overused. Hence before consuming any fat-burning supplement, it is essential to follow the dosage. For example, some fat burners may have 300mg of caffeine per serving, similar to drinking about four cups of coffee in one session; you will feel its effects. Hence always be cautious.

Fat Burner Side Effects

Some of the side effects may include:

Lack of sleep

Increased blood pressure

Anxiety

Changes in mood

Mild digestive issues

Diarrhea or constipation

What Are the Real Benefits of Fat Burners?

Fat burners are a unique concept to some; however, they are proven to lose weight. They help in boosting the number of calories you burn in a day. Some formulas are designed to help your body burn fat to get the energy it needs, resulting in weight loss.

Caffeine is one of the best and most popular fat burner ingredients there is today. It helps your metabolism work much faster, resulting in significant weight loss, which means if you are at rest or exercising, your body is constantly working. One study conducted in 1980 found that metabolic rate and fat burning increased during the first three hours after a person ingested caffeine. It also helps in boosting the oxidation of fat which helps you burn more fat than without consuming caffeine.

Green tea is one of the most commonly found ingredients in the fat burner formula. It is also found in our best picks on the list. In 2013, a study stipulated that Green Tea is a weight loss magic; if you consume it, it helps drop weight, body mass index, and blood pressure over an eight-week time frame.

L-carnitine is a stimulant-free amino acid popular among athletes and bodybuilders; however, now more people consume L-carnitine daily to stimulate fat burn. The stimulant helps in muscle recovery and muscle soreness after an exercise, allowing individuals to stick to their training.

Yohimbine is yet another fat burner ingredient that is extracted from plants. You can find it on the bark of a Yohimbe tree.

Choosing the best fat burner supplement is essential. In a 2012 study, hundreds of fat-burners were tested, and it was established that most of them exaggerated their efficiency in weight loss, and none of them were backed by factual evidence that led to weight loss. Most of them had side effects. However, researchers claim that green tea, fiber, and low-fat dairy supplements were good for weight loss.

Other ingredients backed by science are fiber, chromium, capsicum, forskolin, garcinia Cambogia, and raspberry ketones.

Fat burners are designed to boost your metabolism, combining all the body’s internal workings, including breathing, circulation, and other crucial processes. Some people naturally have a fast metabolism which will help them lose weight faster than one else. However, one of the best ways to boost metabolism is to exercise, which allows you to shed weight more quickly. A body needs six calories per day to maintain a pound of muscle but only two calories a day to keep a pound of fat. That means that if you build muscle, you can quickly build your metabolism.

Exercise is one of the best ways to burn fat. In 2012, research showed that only about a 45-minute workout can increase metabolism for up to 14 hours post-exercise. Hence it means that your body will burn more calories at a higher rate during the 14 hours post-workout.

FAQs About Fat Burners

Q: What is a fat burner?

A: A fat burner is a supplement that aids in weight loss by increasing the body’s rate of oxidizing fat cells.

Q: How do fat burners work?

A: Fat burners help to boost the metabolism that allows you to lose weight fast.

Q: What are fat burners designed to do?

A: Fat burners can do a lot, from boosting metabolism to energy expenditure, impeding fat absorption, and increasing weight loss to more health benefits like blood circulation.

Q: What are the ingredients in a fat burner?

A: Fat burners contain caffeine that boosts metabolism and accelerates fat burning. Other formulas contain stimulants and come with tea tree extracts, vitamins, minerals, and other herbs.

Q: Can fat burners help you lose weight without dieting or exercising?

A: Fat burners will aid your weight loss by increasing your calorie expenditure. However, combine it with a diet or exercise regime to get better results.

Q: Can I eat anything while drinking a fat burner supplement?

A: The only way to lose weight is through a calorie deficit. One way is to follow a healthy diet and exercise program.

Q: Do fat burners give results?

A: Fat burners are clinically proven to work.

Q: How much weight can you expect to shed?

A: The amount of weight loss can vary from person to person. But some weight loss supplements claim to help you lose about 5 to 10Ibs in 2 weeks.

Q: Are fat burners safe to use?

A: If you are a healthy adult consuming a regular dosage of fat burn supplements, it is entirely safe.

Q: Is caffeine and green tea a fat burner?

A: Both the ingredients are a popular way to lose weight as they are excellent fat burners. Research has stated that caffeine is one of the best fat burners available today. Green tea contains vitamins, minerals, and caffeine, making it a good fat burner.

Q: Are there any side effects of fat burner usage?

A: If a fat burner contains stimulants, it can spark jitters and anxiety. However, you will not experience adverse effects if you are a healthy adult.

Q: What is thermogenesis?

A: Thermogenesis is a way for your body to produce heat. It helps in weight loss as your body burns more calories.

Q: What is lipolysis?

A: It is a process whereby your body breaks the fat down for energy. The body uses enzymes and water to break down fat cells.

Q: What is ephedra?

A: Ephedra is an ingredient derived from shrub plants and was used in traditional Chinese medicines back in the day. However, in 2000, it was again used in weight loss supplements. The FDA had banned the use of ephedra in 2004 after adverse reactions reported by people, including stroke.

Q: Is a protein powder also a fat burner?

A: While they could be considered to be, however, protein-rich supplements are harder to digest.

Q: Is fiber a fat burner?

A: Fiber can be considered a fat burner; however, it cannot be digested; instead, it becomes a gel-like substance around your intestinal tract and pushes out waste.

Q: What’s the best fat burner?

A: You can review the list above, as all of them are some of the best fat burners in town.

Q: What is ketosis?

A: Ketosis is a state where your body starts to burn fat for energy. Your body enters ketosis once you are fasting or are on a low-calorie diet. It also enters ketosis if you eat diets rich in fats.

The Top Fat Burner Supplement of 2024 Final Word

We have compiled a final word for all the fat burners we have mentioned in the list. The top brands in our list have a reputation in the market. They have managed to stand out in the most crowded markets that had an influx of fat-burning powders.