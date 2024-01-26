Breathe Reviews – Is BreatheAgain.io Supplement Really Worth It or Obvious Hoax?

Millions of American adults have problems with the upper respiratory system, which affects their breathing and lungs. Smoking, infections, unmanaged stress, poor diet, and genes can increase the risk of lung disease.

Most pharmaceutical drugs for treating lung issues do not address the causes of respiratory distress. Instead, they mask the symptoms and may cause severe side effects, further aggravating the condition. The lung is a complex system that needs optimal health to bring in oxygen and eliminate carbon dioxide, among other waste gases.

Breathe™ is a dietary formulation designed to nourish, clear lung issues, and enhance breathing. The natural formulation fortifies the respiratory system, allowing it to fight and prevent lung diseases. How does it work? Is this liquid lung support supplement safe?

What is Breathe™?

Breathe™ is an expert-formulated dietary supplement that eliminates trapped lung mucus and enhances breathing. Its formulator, Dr. Elizabeth Moffet, is a renowned respiratory therapist and the author of various best-selling books on COPD.

The expectorant is a unique formulation based on ancient herbs and ingredients. Breathe™ suppresses lung problems naturally without triggering side effects. Dr. Elizabeth Moffet states that the lung support formulation eliminates the primary cause of most respiratory issues. It is easy to use and ideal for adults of all ages.

Breathe™ is a 30-second morning ritual that can fortify your overall wellness. The maker states it helps eliminate excess phlegm, mucus, and lung infections. Additionally, it can fight inflammation, rebalance the immune system, and calm the respiratory system.

You can acquire Breathe™ online through the official website. The creator offers special introductory prices, discounts, bonuses, and other offers on selected packages. Breathe™ is marketed for adults tired of the never-ending cycle of coughing, tiredness, insomnia, and breathlessness, among other lung problems. Those under a doctor’s care should seek medical guidance before incorporating the lung support formulation into their everyday lives.

How Does Breathe™ Work?

Breathe™ is marketed as a doctor-formulated supplement that addresses the root of most lung issues. Lung inflammation is the most common cause of respiratory problems, including infections, bronchitis, pneumonia, COPD, and asthma. Symptoms of poor lung health include wheezing, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing, and discomfort.

Dr. Elizabeth Moffet states that many medications for respiratory distress aggravate the condition. Instead of waiting for lung problems to amplify, treating the symptoms early to avoid complications is best. Mucus-thinning drugs such as Mucinex purportedly slow mucus production and may offer temporary relief. However, long-term use causes numerous side effects. Bronchodilators, lung transplants, and steroids also provide temporary solutions and can cause cardiovascular issues and suppress immunity.

Breathe™ uses natural ingredients to fight common irritants that trigger lung problems, such as cigarette smoke, household ammonia, solvents, industrial aerosols, and air pollution. The formulator notes that it is impossible to eliminate all components that cause lung inflammation. However, adding certain nutrients, such as Mullein, peppermint leaf, and elderberry, can soothe lung inflammation and prevent respiratory issues.

Using Breathe™ stabilizes mucus production, preventing the development of rubbery and irritating phlegm. The expectorant’s antioxidants and other botanical nutrients can neutralize the immune system, reducing lung-damaging inflammation.

In summary, Breathe™ claims to reduce phlegm production, reopen the airways, and rebalance the immunity. Customers should take the expectorant consistently to gain the advertised benefits. Additionally, you should avoid foods, chemicals, and irritants that support mass production of air-blocking proteins or NETs.

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Breathe™ Ingredients

Breathe™ creator provides the complete list of all the ingredients inside the dietary expectorant. Dr. Elizabeth Moffet states all the nutrients are in the precise ratios to promote improved lung health. The lung support supplement is also manufactured in the US in an approved facility following strict GMP guidelines. The active Breathe™ ingredients include:

Mullein

Most people brew mullein tea to prevent and manage the common cold and flu. The mucolytic component works by thinning the phlegm and ease breathing. Breathe™ includes Mullein as a potent anti-inflammatory that reduces inflammation and lung discomfort. The ingredient is rich in flavonoids and vitamin C to stabilize free radicals, help the muscles in the airway relax, and augment the health of the lung cells. Mullein is often used as an expectorant that assists the body in expelling excess mucus and makes coughing more productive. Due to its antiseptic properties, Mullein works with other Breathe™ ingredients to boost the immune system.

Elderberry Fruit

Elderberry fruit is rich in anthocyanins, which enhance the immune, gut, and lung systems. Breathe™ creator argues that the nutrient promotes the production of beneficial bacteria in the gut, augmenting lung function. Studies show that using elderberry can lower the duration and severity of lung problems.

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Echinacea

Echinacea is a herbaceous plant rich in antioxidants, phenolic acid alkamides, and other lung-enhancing compounds. Echinacea is a medicinal herb with important immunostimulatory and anti-inflammatory properties, significantly to alleviate cold symptoms. Breathe™ creator states that Echinacea can relax the respiratory system muscles, making it easy for you to breathe. The component can also aid in preventing or treating lung problems such as bronchitis.

Manuka Honey

Breathe™ creator notes that Manuka honey is significantly more effective in managing lung problems. The ingredient is used to manage broad-spectrum bacterial infections and deadly lung problems. Manuka honey contains more antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties than regular honey. It stimulates the immune system and combats various drug-resistant bacterial infections. Manuka honey helps to thin mucus, thus lowering the risk of lung infections.

Lemon Peel

Lemon peel is rich in vitamins and antioxidants that augment lung health. The ingredient delivers multiple nutrients that lower unhealthy inflammations in the respiratory system, boost lung capacity, and offer antimicrobial benefits. Using lemon peels and other components in Breathe™ can soothe lung inflammation and pain.

Microencapsulated Peppermint Leaf

Peppermint is a soothing ingredient that can resolve multiple respiratory issues. It inhibits the growth of pathogens that irritate the lungs and helps loosen mucus in the lungs. Peppermint oil is beneficial for respiratory disorders such as colds, coughs, and throat inflammation; it also decongests the lungs, improves breathing, and reduces pain.

Breathe™ also contains ginger and thyme leaves.

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The Science Behind Breathe™ Supplement

Breathe™ employs a multi-faceted approach to augment respiratory health. The formulation combines the power of mucolytics, anti-inflammatories, and antioxidants to repair and strengthen the lungs. The botanical antioxidants such as elderberry fruit and Mullein neutralize the free radicals and prevent the development of inflammations.

The mucolytic components in Breathe™ aid in clearing the excess mucus and phlegm, making it easier for you to breathe. The anti-inflammatory components, such as ginger and peppermint, soothe the respiratory system, amplify breathing capacity, and prevent coughing. Incorporating Breathe™ into your daily routine enhances your disease-defense system, allowing you to enjoy optimal respiratory health.

Benefits of Breathe™ Supplement

Breathe™ improves lung function, allowing you to breathe easily

It can minimize symptoms of respiratory distress, including coughing, wheezing sound, and breathlessness

Breathe™ rebalances the immune system, enabling your body to fight respiratory infections naturally, particularly during cold and flu seasons

Breathe™ cleans and repairs the lungs, thus boosting oxygen intake, vitality, and energy levels

The lung support formulation can replenish glutathione, making it easy for the lung cells to repair and detoxify optimally

The ginger, elderberry extract, and Mullein in Breathe™ fight inflammation

Breathe™ ingredients prevent the overproduction of mucus, which may optimize breathing

The formulator states that it can neutralize free radicals that damage the lungs and trigger unhealthy inflammations

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Dosage and Side Effects

Pulmonologists are said to approve of Breathe™. Customers should notify their physician before using the lung support formula. According to the product label, you should take 1mL of 60 servings per container of the Breathe Proprietary Blend expectorant once a day and up to twice daily.

Side Effects: Unlike common expectorants, Breathe™ has zero unnatural ingredients, stimulants, and sedatives. Instead, it contains multiple pure botanical nutrients to soothe and strengthen the lungs. Thus, users are unlikely to experience any side effects, even with long-term usage.

How to Maximize Breathe™ Supplements Effectiveness

Dr. Elizabeth Moffett recommends changing your lifestyle and diet to augment your respiratory health. The Breathe™ supplement has a guide that educates the readers on physical activities, activity, blood, lung capacity, circulation, and overall respiratory health. The breathing workouts are simple and easy to follow. Drinking enough water aids in clearing mucus and expanding the lung capacity. Smokers should minimize the habit to prevent irritating the lungs. Finally, it would help if you tried to reduce exposure to pollutants and use air purifiers indoors.

Pricing

You can buy Breathe™ online through the official website only. The seller and Dr. Elizabeth Moffet offer discounts and bonuses on selected packages. Prices are as follows:

1 Bottle: $69 + $9.95 Shipping

$69 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 4 Free Bonuses

$177 ($59 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 4 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles: $294 ($49 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 4 Free Bonuses

Some of the bonuses include:

The 7-Day Lung Detox

Herbal Tea Therapy

The 21-Day Lung Solution Program

Gain Access to the World’s Largest Respiratory Health Community

Refund Policy: The creators of Breathe™ provide a 90-day money-back guarantee on each bottle. Customers can request a refund if the expectorant fails to work as advertised from 10 am to 5 pm EST and Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 5 pm EST. At:

Email: support@herbalteatherapy.com

support@herbalteatherapy.com Phone: +1 (330) 521-3590

Conclusion

Breathe™ is a dietary expectorant that offers natural ingredients to augment lung health. The formulation contains various plant-based mucolytics, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and other nutrients to boost respiratory health. The formulator, Dr. Elizabeth Moffet, markets the health supplement to anyone experiencing chronic coughing, wheezing in the lungs, discomfort, and other symptoms of the upper respiratory system.

Consuming 2-3 mls of Breathe™ can clear unwanted mucus, combat phlegm, improve lung capacity, soothe the lungs, and support the overall breathing system. You can buy the Breathe™ expectorant formulation online via the official website.