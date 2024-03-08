Behind the Markets Review – The Military’s Secret “UFO Weapon”

Dylan Jovine and his team at Behind the Markets are warning of a new “UFO weapon” that could disrupt America’s military superiority.

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you will receive a bundle of free bonus reports in addition to your monthly subscription—including one tip about a small weapons firm whose stock could rise 1,000% because of an upcoming Pentagon contract.

Please keep reading in our review to find out everything you need to know about Behind the Markets and the new secret UFO weapon today.

What is Behind the Markets?

Behind the Markets is a monthly advisory service published by a financial publishing company of the same name.

Each month, Dylan Jovine and his team release stock tips, market analysis, and reports to help investors. The newsletter focuses on mid-cap stocks with medium-term investment horizons, catering primarily to conservative investors seeking medium- and long-term value and growth.

As part of a 2024 promotion, Behind the Markets is available at a discounted price of $49 to $99 annually. Plus, all subscriptions come with a bundle of bonus reports – including one bonus report highlighting a defense firm that could rise 1,000%.

Behind the Markets Features & Benefits

Plenty of monthly investment subscription services are available today. Why pick Behind the Markets? What makes the newsletter unique?

Here are some of the features and benefits of Behind the Markets:

Monthly advisory service led by an experienced investor

Minimum of one stock tip per monthly issue

Access to model portfolio, trade alerts, concierge service, and more

Mid-cap, medium-term opportunities for investors seeking long-term growth and value

All subscriptions come with a bundle of bonus reports, eBooks, and guides

Backed by 30-day moneyback guarantee

Behind the Markets: Get the benefits you’ve been looking for!

How Does Behind the Markets Work?

Behind the Markets is a monthly investment advisory service focusing on conservative investments that provide long-term value.

While other newsletters focus on specific sectors, Behind the Markets focuses on all industries. In recent months, Dylan and his team have focused on defense stocks, biotech stocks, and precious metals companies, among other areas.

One of Behind the Markets’ goals is to help individual investors compete with hedge funds and institutions. While hedge funds and institutions use modern portfolio theory, Behind the Markets emphasizes a business valuation approach. This approach analyzes the underlying business to determine its value. If a business’s base value is undervalued, Behind the Markets may recommend an investment.

Dylan and his team particularly like investing in companies that have experienced a temporary setback. These companies may have a solid underlying business, but the temporary setback has lowered their stock price. By analyzing the underlying business, Dylan and his team can determine if the company is worth investing in.

The Behind the Markets Investment Philosophy

Dylan Jovine has 20+ years of experience on Wall Street working for institutions and himself.

At 24, he became one of the youngest people in American history to operate his own brokerage. He operated his firm from an address on Wall Street, helping clients make strong returns on investment while predicting significant events like the 2009 market crash.

Today, with Behind the Markets, Dylan emphasizes the following investment philosophy:

Focus primarily on mid-cap, medium-term companies

Ideal for conservative investors seeking long-term value across all sectors

To limit risk even further, Behind the Markets focuses on companies that have experienced a temporary setback, sending the stock price to even more reasonable levels relative to their underlying value

Focus on companies with high returns on equity, low debt, and a durable competitive advantage.

Focus on companies with market capitalizations between $1 billion and $10 billion.

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you get at least one stock pick per month based on the above investment philosophies.

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What is the Military’s Secret UFO Weapon?

As part of a 2024 promotion, Dylan has identified a small defense company that could experience 1,000% gains because of a new Pentagon contract.

That small defense company is creating an advanced weapon that could help maintain America’s military superiority.

That weapon uses advanced hypersonic missile technology to travel 25 times faster than the speed of sound. It also uses advanced AI to evade detection, changing directions at hypersonic speeds to avoid existing anti-missile defense systems.

Although the weapon is top secret, analysts are learning more about it and how it works. Here’s how Dylan teases details of the weapon:

Media outlets have described it as an “entirely new type of weapon” (CBS News) and claim “no existing defense can stop it” (The New York Times)

The weapon’s development dates back to May 2020, when the Pentagon brought a team of 38 scientists together at Sandia Labs, where the Manhattan Project developed the first atomic bomb.

Since that gathering, locals have reported a 2,000% surge in UFO sightings in the area, suggesting the military is developing a UFO-style weapon.

The weapon can fly underwater.

It can also travel to space in seconds and cross the Pacific Ocean in minutes.

The weapon is 15x faster than an F-35.

Lockheed Martin has described the weapon as “a game-changer for national security.”

For all of these reasons and more, Behind the Markets believes the weapon has enormous potential for the military, making it an excellent investment opportunity.

In fact, Dylan has spotted a single defense contractor linked to the technology that could experience huge returns of 1,000% or higher as the weapon approaches launch.

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One Defense Company Could Rise 1,000% or Higher with this New Weapon.

Why is Dylan Jovine telling investors about the potential new superweapon? He has spotted an investment opportunity linked to the weapon.

Specifically, Dylan has spotted a “small defense company” linked to the new weapon, which could rise 1,000% or higher as the weapon approaches launch.

Here’s how Dylan explains the company and its potential:

“Huge Pentagon contract could spark 1,000% gains on the small firm building it.”

That small company is only a fraction of the size of weapons giants like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. However, they won the contract from the US government to be the first to manufacture the weapon:

“There’s a small defense company behind this incredible weapon. It’s only a fraction of the size of the biggest defense contractors like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon. But the smallest company won the contract to be the first to manufacture these new weapons for the US.”

Dylan believes the firm can potentially deliver “life-changing profits” to investors. He compares it to a separate company called Caci International (CACI), which developed an intelligence collection technology. Early investors in Caci International earned 17,263% gains on their investments. Dylan believes we could see similar improvements with the new company:

“…if our numbers are correct, and this imitates the success of CACI International, you could potentially see life-changing profits.”

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you’ll receive a bundle of bonus reports featuring stock tips and investment ideas—including one report specifically focusing on the defense contractor and its stunning new weapons technology.

Discover hidden investment gems today!

Who is Dylan Jovine?

Dylan Jovine is the founder of Behind the Markets, a financial publishing company known for its flagship newsletter, Behind the Markets, and several other free and paid advisory services.

Before launching a financial publishing company, Dylan spent two decades on Wall Street. He began his career in 1991 at a small hedge fund, quickly earning a reputation for picking stocks.

By the mid-1990s, Dylan’s clients bankrolled him to start his own brokerage firm. At 24, he became one of the youngest people in US history to launch a registered broker-dealer and market maker, operating the firm from offices at 100 Wall Street.

Dylan entered the financial publishing space after exiting the industry in the 2010s. Today, he continues to share his investing wisdom with the world via a handful of free and paid subscription services, including Behind the Markets, Biotech Insider, Takeover Targets, Hidden Market Profits, and Breakthrough Wealth.

3 Rules for Earning Huge Defense Profits

Dylan Jovine is a big fan of investing in defense companies.

He structures his defense company investments based on three rules, including:

Rule #1: Breakthrough Science: Dylan’s first rule for investing in defense companies is to look for companies with breakthrough science. These companies must have breakthrough scientists working on groundbreaking scientific research. Dylan admits he’s not an expert on defense science breakthroughs, so he trusts the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which works with advanced technology companies. DARPA is working closely with the small weapons firm mentioned above to develop the new technology, which is why Dylan is confident about the company’s science.

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Rule #2: Defense Contracts: Dylan’s second rule is that the company should have actual defense contracts in space. These contracts indicate that the company has completed an additional layer of vetting, won government contracts, and beat its competitors. The government doesn’t give defense contracts to anyone, and these defense contracts indicate that a company’s technology has real, practical applications.

Rule #3: Government Urgency: Does the US government urgently need the technology? Many defense firms can get government contracts. However, if the company’s technology is not needed by the government, then there’s little investment potential.

Dylan’s small weapons manufacturer meets all three criteria, which is why he’s confident it has the potential to deliver 1,000% returns to investors:

“In my 30-year career, I’ve NEVER seen a company that more perfectly met these three criteria.”

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you can discover the company’s name and ticker symbol and see why Dylan believes it has enormous potential.

How the New UFO Weapon Works

What is the radical new technology? Why is it so important to the United States government? What makes it different from existing weapons systems?

Here’s how the new UFO weapon system works, according to Dylan:

The weapon can maneuver at Mach 25, or 25 times the speed of sound.

The weapon travels fast and can change directions in the air, making it virtually impossible to take out of the sky. If a country launches this weapon, it will almost certainly hit its intended destination regardless of anti-missile defense systems.

The weapon uses artificial intelligence to help it maneuver, allowing it to make instant decisions faster than any pilot could.

The Pentagon believes the weapon will change the future of warfare, so it’s investing significantly in companies that can bring the technology to market.

The first company to make hypersonic missile technology could experience enormous gains for investors. Dylan is confident investors could make 1,000% returns through the company.

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All Behind the Markets Subscription Come with 4 Weapons Stock Picks

Dylan has identified four weapons-related stock picks that could deliver huge returns for investors.

Those stock picks include:

Weapons Stock Pick #1: The World’s First UFO Weapon and the Tiny Defense Company Making It: This stock pick is the opportunity mentioned above. A small defense company has received a contract from the US government to manufacture a revolutionary weapon. That company is publicly traded and a fraction of the size of giants like Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which is why Dylan sees enormous potential. He claims investors have the potential “to ride this massive trend for 35,000 returns.”

Weapons Stock Pick #2: A Small Cap Stock to Make the UFO Weapon Even Deadlier: Dylan has spotted a small cap stock linked to the same UFO weapon above. That company could make the UFO weapon “even deadlier.” They specialize in creating metals that help the UFO weapon maneuver in seemingly impossible ways. It’s trading at just $7 per share today.

Weapons Stock Pick #3: A Small-Cap Stock Linked to American Warship Upgrades: Dylan has spotted a separate small-cap defense stock developing a technology to upgrade America’s warships. That company just won a $1 billion contract to create America’s first sea-based hypersonic strike capability.

Weapons Stock Pick #4: A Small Cap Stock Protecting the US from China: The fourth and final stock pick is a company developing technology to protect America from China. While the three companies above are developing offensive weapons technologies, this company is developing defensive weapons technologies—say, to protect the US from China’s own hypersonic missiles of the future.

Dylan has identified four small weapons companies linked to hypersonic missiles and related technology. By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you can discover all four companies’ names and ticker symbols.

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What’s Included with Behind the Markets?

As part of a 2024 promotion, all subscriptions to Behind the Markets come with bonus stock picks, free reports, and other guides.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to Behind the Markets today:

Monthly Issues of Behind the Markets: Dylan Jovine compiles his research into a report each month. That report features at least one new stock tip, market analysis, model portfolio updates, investment ideas, and other guidance. Generally, you can expect one to two recommendations each month. Each recommendation includes a 30-page report on the company and easy-to-follow instructions on executing the trade. The trades are mostly common stocks accessible through any brokerage, making it easy for any ordinary trader to follow.

Weekly Trade Updates & Alerts: Dylan doesn’t wait for a monthly issue to update investors on stock movements and trades. If a previous stock has made a significant move, he’ll issue an alert to subscribers – say, if it’s time to buy or sell.

Access to Model Portfolio: Want to view previous investments from Dylan and his team? All subscribers receive access to the model portfolio, which includes past stock tips, their entry point, the date of the trade, and more. You can track the performance of Dylan’s investments or copy the portfolio for your transactions.

Bonus Report: The World’s First UFO Weapon – And the Tiny Defense Company That Will Change War Forever: Dylan has identified a small defense company creating a hypersonic missile weapon. That company is much smaller than Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and other defense giants. However, they recently received a contract to build a new weapon that could transform warfare forever. In this 100-page report, you can discover this company’s name and three bonus defense companies linked to it. Dylan believes all four of these companies could have enormous potential for investors.

Unlimited Access to Members-Only Website: All Behind the Markets subscribers get 24/7 access to the members-only website. That website contains links to all previous reports, the model portfolio, current and past issues of Behind the Markets, past and present alerts, and more. It’s a 360-degree view into all aspects of your subscription.

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VIP Concierge Service: All Behind the Markets subscribers receive access to a concierge team based in South Carolina. This team includes customer service agents based in the United States who can answer questions, respond to concerns, and help you make the most of your membership. You can call or email them any day of the week.

Six Additional Bonus Reports: Your subscription to Behind the Markets comes with six additional bonus reports. In addition to The World’s First UFO Weapon, you receive the following bonus reports:

Free Bonus Report: Medical Money: How to Create the Ideal Small Cap Biotech Portfolio: Dylan is a big fan of investing in biotech stocks. He believes there’s great potential in solving medical problems, from developing new medical technologies to creating new lifesaving drugs. In this report, you can discover some of the companies Dylan sees as the cornerstone of a small-cap biotech portfolio.

Free Bonus Report: Biotech Income: How to Generate Monthly Income From Your Biotech Stocks: In this report, you can discover how to generate monthly income from your biotech stocks. Some biotech stocks pay dividends, meaning you get paid to hold them while potentially making any gains those stocks accrue as you hold them. You get the names and ticker symbols of some of Dylan’s preferred biotech dividend stocks.

Free Bonus Report: Pot Stocks: What the History of Cigarettes Tells Us About Cannabis: Pot stocks could still pose an investment opportunity for investors. In this guide, you can discover some of today’s pot stock opportunities for investors – including how the history of the cigarette industry could tell us more about the future of the marijuana industry.

Free Bonus Report: Tidal Wave Profits: How the Medical Revolution Will Change Your Relationship With Your Doctor: Medical technology could change your relationship with your doctor. In this report, you can discover how new biological treatments could change what happens when you visit the family doctor. You can find the names and ticker symbols of some medical technology companies paving the way for advances in healthcare.

Free Bonus Report: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks: Dylan invests in biotech stocks similarly to how he invests in defense stocks: he looks at three pillars, aiming specifically for companies with those three pillars. In this report, you can discover those three pillars and the names and ticker symbols of some of his most recommended biotech stocks. Dylan likes biotech stocks with mass market potential, robust infrastructure and logistics in place, and groundbreaking science.

Free Bonus Report: 6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Stock: Smart investors ask plenty of questions before buying a stock. In this report, you can discover the six most essential questions to ask before buying a stock. These questions help you filter, analyze, and invest in the best stocks with the most significant upside.

Don’t miss out on these bonuses!

Behind the Markets Pricing

Behind the Markets is priced at $49 to $99 annually, depending on your subscription option.

There are three subscription tiers: Good Offer, Great Offer, and Best Offer (also known as Bronze, Silver, and Platinum). As part of a 2024 promotion, all Best Offer subscriptions are priced the same as Great Offer subscriptions ($99 per year).

Here’s how much you pay for each Behind the Markets subscription – and what’s included with your subscription:

Good Offer ($49 Per year)

Immediate access to Behind the Markets investment advisory service

Access to a library of complimentary reports

Great Offer ($99 Per year)

Immediate access to Behind the Markets investment advisory service

Free Bonus Report: The World’s First UFO Weapon: The Tiny Defense Company that Will Change War Forever

Free Bonus Report: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks

Free Bonus Report: 6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Stock

Best Offer ($99 Per year)

Immediate access to Behind the Markets investment advisory service

Free Bonus Report: The World’s First UFO Weapon: The Tiny Defense Company that Will Change War Forever

Free Bonus Report: ‘Medical Money’ – How to Create the Idea Small Cap Biotech Portfolio

Free Bonus Report: ‘Biotech Income’ – How to Generate Monthly Income from Your Biotech Portfolio

Free Bonus Report: ‘Pot Stocks’ – What the History of Cigarettes Tells Us About Cannabis

Free Bonus Report: ‘Tidal Wave Profits’ – How the Medical Revolution Will Change Your Relationship With Your Doctor

Free Bonus Report: 3 Ingredients to Great Biotech Stocks

Free Bonus Report: 6 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Stock

Visit the official website to get discounted prices!

Behind the Markets Refund Policy

You have 30 days to try your Behind the Markets subscription and decide if you like it. If you’re unhappy for any reason, you can request a complete refund with no questions asked. Plus, you can keep all digital bonuses as a thank-you for trying the subscription.

About Behind the Markets

Behind the Markets is a financial publishing company launched by former Wall Street fund manager Dylan Jovine in 2018.

Behind the Markets offers several free and paid advisory services and subscriptions today. Popular subscriptions include the company’s flagship service, Behind the Markets, Biotech Insider, Takeover Targets, Breakthrough Wealth, and Hidden Market Profits.

You can contact Behind the Markets and the company’s customer service team on Monday to Friday from 10 am to 7 pm EST via the following:

Online Form : https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/

: https://behindthemarkets.com/contact-us/ Phone : 1-800-851-1965

: 1-800-851-1965 Mailing Address: 4260 NW 1st Avenue, Suite #55, Boca Raton, FL 33431-4264

Behind the Markets is based in Boca Raton, Florida, although the company’s customer service team is located in South Carolina.

Final Word

Militaries worldwide are seeking to develop hypersonic missile technology. Dylan Jovine of Behind the Markets has identified one small defense contractor in the United States that is actively developing the company—and Dylan believes its stock could rise 1,000% as a result.

By subscribing to Behind the Markets today, you can get this small defense company’s name and ticker symbol – and discover why Dylan believes it’s a strong investment.

Visit the official website to learn more about Behind the Markets or to subscribe to the monthly advisory service today. As soon as your subscription is confirmed, you will have immediate access to the latest issue and several bonus reports.