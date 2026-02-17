EHS wrestler, golfers, and runner sign on for college

All four will be staying local here in Washington.

Four accomplished athletes from Enumclaw High School recently locked in their collegiate sporting futures.

Taking the stage during a February 4 signing ceremony the following Hornets put pen to paper and committed to a trio of in-state institutions.

Lillian Pedersen, a Mat Classic veteran, will be taking her wrestling talents some 300 miles east to Pullman, where she will don the crimson and gray at Washington State University.

The Cougar wrestling program, both men and women, operates at the non-varsity level under the auspices of University Recreation. The women first fielded a team in 2021 and the program has grown steadily.

Travis Leonard and Parker Cook will be heading a bit north to play golf at Highline College.

They have helped anchor the successful EHS program, which competes during the fall season (but then plays a state tournament in the spring). At the conclusion of the fall season both were named to the all-NPSL 3A first team.

Lillian Haas, a cross country standout in the fall and a track star in the spring, will take her running talents to Bellingham and join both programs at Western Washington University.

Haas was a first team, all-league selection during the fall cross country season. A year ago, as a junior, she was a second team track and field selection.