Clinkingbeard cinches ninth win in Buckley Log Show

Dan Huizenga powered through the standing block chop, but his efforts were not enough to put him in the top three times. Photo by Ashley Britschgi

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Bo Carlson, who earned the second most points overall in the 2023 Log Show, is pictured here winning the horizontal block chop with a time of 52.56 seconds. Photo by Ashley Britschgi

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It’s a race to the top! On the second pole, in the red, is BIlly Clinkingbeard, who won the event with a time of 37.19 seconds. Photo by Ray Miller-Still

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Pictured here is Billy Clinkingbeard on the final stretch of the obstacle choke setting event, where he placed second. Photo by Ashley Britschgi

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Billy Clinkingbeard and his family celebrating the logger’s ninth win in a row. Photo by Ashley Britschgi

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Billy Clinkingbeard’s trophy shelf must be getting a little crowded.

The Buckley native cinched yet another All-Around Logger victory last Sunday at the 49th annual Log Show, making it his ninth year in a row to do so.

He specifically excelled in the speed climbing, choker setting, and tree topping events, where he took first. Overall, the juggernaut took 51 points.

Bo Carlson, his closest competition, came in second with 45 points. Carlson is no stranger to the Log Show, though this was only his second year competing in the 18+ events.

Here’s how all the events shook out over the last weekend.

SPEED CLIMBING

1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 37.19

2nd – Bo Carlson, 40.15

3rd – Harrison Farr, 45.73

OBSTACLE BUCKING

1st – Justin Maki, 25.00

2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 25.53

3rd – Jase Sellers, 25.87

HORIZONTAL BLOCK CHOP

1st – Bo Carlson, 52.56

2nd – Dan Huizenga, 53.77

3rd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 53.90

CHOKER SETTING

1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 31.91

2nd – Bo Carlson, 32.92

3rd – Chris Slyter, 35.18

AX THROW

1st – Wes Bruhn, 27 pts

2nd – Dan Clarke, 25 pts

3rd – Jalen Johansen, 25 pts

HOT SAW LIMITED

1st – Jason Egan, 21.62

2nd – Kevin Schmuck, 22.06

3rd – Andy Hodder, 22.84

SINGLE BUCKING

1st – Bo Carlson, 39.82

2nd – Dan Huizenga, 41.54

3rd – Reese Porter, 44.93

TREE TOPPING

1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 2:37.30

2nd – Bo Carlson, 3:33.37

3rd – Pierce Beigh, 5:03.39

MODIFIED HOT SAW

1st – Jake Black and Wes Bruhn, 12.65

2nd – Jeff Fetter and Kenny Loye, 13.60

3rd – Mike Truong, 14.46

HOT SAW UNLIMITED

1st – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 3.31

2nd – Kalen Green and Robert Chess, 4.82

3rd – Denton Clarke and Dustin Clarke, 5.22

STANDING BLOCK CHOP

1st – Chris Slyter, 43.46

2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 51.07

3rd – Jalen Johansen, 51.44

OBSTACLE POLE BUCKING

1st – Jase Sellers, 25.78

2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 27.42

3rd – Chris Slyter, 29.69

DOUBLE BUCKING

1st – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 27.75

2nd – Andy Rolston and Dan Huizenga, 27.84

3rd – Justin Maki and Denton Clarke, 27.87

SPLICING

1st – Jeff Fetter and Arthur Fetter, 4:21.19

2nd – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 4:51.31

3rd – Bo Carlson and Jeff Carlson, 5:21.34

MA & PA BUCKING

1st – Bo Carlson and Sandi Carlson, 23.46

2nd – Jalen Johansen and Sarah Johansen, 25.09

3rd – Dan Huizenga and Nicole Huizenga, 28.23

WRAPPER TOSS

1st – Arthur Fetter, 56.56

2nd – Andy Hodder, 1:02.81

3rd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 1:06.53

OBSTACLE CHOKER SETTING

1st – Chris Slyter, 21.06

2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 23.84

3rd – Jase Sellers, 40.81

LOG ROLLING

1st – Dan Clarke

2nd – Justin Maki

3rd – Zach Slyter

CREW TEAM RELAY

S & W Logging 1:25.31

BEST LOAD OF LOGS

1st – Kovash Logging #30

Driver – Ditcher

Loader – Jeff Coleman

2nd – Mark Heath.

Driver – Mark Heath

Loader – Mark Heath

3rd – Suckatash Trucking, LLC

Driver – Brett Eldridge

Loader- Austin Slyter

SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Harrison Farr

Most Effort Award

John Durnford

2023 ALL AROUND LOGGER

Billy Clinkingbeard – 51 points

2023 BULL OF THE WOODS

Elmer Timmons