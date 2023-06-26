Clinkingbeard cinches ninth win in Buckley Log Show
Published 10:30 am Monday, June 26, 2023
Billy Clinkingbeard’s trophy shelf must be getting a little crowded.
The Buckley native cinched yet another All-Around Logger victory last Sunday at the 49th annual Log Show, making it his ninth year in a row to do so.
He specifically excelled in the speed climbing, choker setting, and tree topping events, where he took first. Overall, the juggernaut took 51 points.
Bo Carlson, his closest competition, came in second with 45 points. Carlson is no stranger to the Log Show, though this was only his second year competing in the 18+ events.
Here’s how all the events shook out over the last weekend.
SPEED CLIMBING
1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 37.19
2nd – Bo Carlson, 40.15
3rd – Harrison Farr, 45.73
OBSTACLE BUCKING
1st – Justin Maki, 25.00
2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 25.53
3rd – Jase Sellers, 25.87
HORIZONTAL BLOCK CHOP
1st – Bo Carlson, 52.56
2nd – Dan Huizenga, 53.77
3rd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 53.90
CHOKER SETTING
1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 31.91
2nd – Bo Carlson, 32.92
3rd – Chris Slyter, 35.18
AX THROW
1st – Wes Bruhn, 27 pts
2nd – Dan Clarke, 25 pts
3rd – Jalen Johansen, 25 pts
HOT SAW LIMITED
1st – Jason Egan, 21.62
2nd – Kevin Schmuck, 22.06
3rd – Andy Hodder, 22.84
SINGLE BUCKING
1st – Bo Carlson, 39.82
2nd – Dan Huizenga, 41.54
3rd – Reese Porter, 44.93
TREE TOPPING
1st – Billy Clinkingbeard, 2:37.30
2nd – Bo Carlson, 3:33.37
3rd – Pierce Beigh, 5:03.39
MODIFIED HOT SAW
1st – Jake Black and Wes Bruhn, 12.65
2nd – Jeff Fetter and Kenny Loye, 13.60
3rd – Mike Truong, 14.46
HOT SAW UNLIMITED
1st – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 3.31
2nd – Kalen Green and Robert Chess, 4.82
3rd – Denton Clarke and Dustin Clarke, 5.22
STANDING BLOCK CHOP
1st – Chris Slyter, 43.46
2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 51.07
3rd – Jalen Johansen, 51.44
OBSTACLE POLE BUCKING
1st – Jase Sellers, 25.78
2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 27.42
3rd – Chris Slyter, 29.69
DOUBLE BUCKING
1st – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 27.75
2nd – Andy Rolston and Dan Huizenga, 27.84
3rd – Justin Maki and Denton Clarke, 27.87
SPLICING
1st – Jeff Fetter and Arthur Fetter, 4:21.19
2nd – Jalen Johansen and Mike Truong, 4:51.31
3rd – Bo Carlson and Jeff Carlson, 5:21.34
MA & PA BUCKING
1st – Bo Carlson and Sandi Carlson, 23.46
2nd – Jalen Johansen and Sarah Johansen, 25.09
3rd – Dan Huizenga and Nicole Huizenga, 28.23
WRAPPER TOSS
1st – Arthur Fetter, 56.56
2nd – Andy Hodder, 1:02.81
3rd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 1:06.53
OBSTACLE CHOKER SETTING
1st – Chris Slyter, 21.06
2nd – Billy Clinkingbeard, 23.84
3rd – Jase Sellers, 40.81
LOG ROLLING
1st – Dan Clarke
2nd – Justin Maki
3rd – Zach Slyter
CREW TEAM RELAY
S & W Logging 1:25.31
BEST LOAD OF LOGS
1st – Kovash Logging #30
Driver – Ditcher
Loader – Jeff Coleman
2nd – Mark Heath.
Driver – Mark Heath
Loader – Mark Heath
3rd – Suckatash Trucking, LLC
Driver – Brett Eldridge
Loader- Austin Slyter
SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
Harrison Farr
Most Effort Award
John Durnford
2023 ALL AROUND LOGGER
Billy Clinkingbeard – 51 points
2023 BULL OF THE WOODS
Elmer Timmons