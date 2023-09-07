Thyroid Renew Reviews (PaleoHacks) Real Thyroid Support Formula Worth It?

The thyroid gland refers to a tiny organ on the front of your neck that wraps around your trachea. Its primary role is to release and control hormones responsible for managing your metabolism processes.

It, therefore, needs to function correctly at all times to prevent a hormonal imbalance.

When functioning incorrectly, the throat becomes incapable of producing hormones in the right amounts, leading to thyroid-related conditions such as hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. These two can impact how the thyroid gland works, hence the need to address them soon.

But before we can look at how to fix them, there’s a need to look at thyroid disease causes.

What Causes Thyroid-Related Issues?

Hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are the two main thyroid-related conditions. The two can occur due to certain pre-existing medical conditions. In the case of hypothyroidism, it can occur due to health issues such as:

A non-functional thyroid gland: There are times when the thyroid gland may fail to work correctly from the day you’re born. In such a case, you may develop physical and medical issues as you years advance, especially when this issue goes unnoticed or unaddressed.

There are times when the thyroid gland may fail to work correctly from the day you’re born. In such a case, you may develop physical and medical issues as you years advance, especially when this issue goes unnoticed or unaddressed. Thyroiditis refers to the swelling of your thyroid gland, causing a reduction in the number of hormones produced by the gland.

refers to the swelling of your thyroid gland, causing a reduction in the number of hormones produced by the gland. Iodine Deficiency: The thyroid needs a consistent supply of iodine to continue producing hormones. A deficiency can lead to the development of a thyroid-related issue. Medical experts believe iodine deficiency affects millions worldwide.

The thyroid needs a consistent supply of iodine to continue producing hormones. A deficiency can lead to the development of a thyroid-related issue. Medical experts believe iodine deficiency affects millions worldwide. Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis: Hashimoto’s is an inherited condition and occurs when the cells inside your body begin to attack your thyroid.

Hashimoto’s is an inherited condition and occurs when the cells inside your body begin to attack your thyroid. Postpartum Thyroiditis: As the name suggests, this condition occurs after childbirth and affects 5% to 9% of all new mothers. Fortunately, this is temporary and can go away in a few days.

Health conditions known to cause hyperthyroidism include the following:

Excessive Iodine: Iodine deficiency can cause hypothyroidism. On the other hand, too much iodine can lead to hyperthyroidism. Certain medications, e.g., amiodarone, a prescription medication used to treat heart disease, may contain too much iodine. The same holds for certain cough medications.

Iodine deficiency can cause hypothyroidism. On the other hand, too much iodine can lead to hyperthyroidism. Certain medications, e.g., amiodarone, a prescription medication used to treat heart disease, may contain too much iodine. The same holds for certain cough medications. Grave’s Disease: It occurs when your thyroid gland becomes overactive, causing it to produce excess thyroid hormones. Medical experts also call it diffuse toxic goiter.

It occurs when your thyroid gland becomes overactive, causing it to produce excess thyroid hormones. Medical experts also call it diffuse toxic goiter. Thyroiditis: Of the conditions mentioned here, this one can occur in two ways: it can either be painless or too painful. Additionally, once it affects you, it can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.

Of the conditions mentioned here, this one can occur in two ways: it can either be painless or too painful. Additionally, once it affects you, it can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. Nodules: Overactive nodules inside your thyroid can cause hyperthyroidism. Your physician will need to conduct tests to determine whether the issue is due to a single malfunctioning nodule or multiple malfunctioning nodules.

Now that you know what thyroid issues are and their causes, it’s time to look at their solution.

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Thyroid Renew as a Solution to Thyroid-Related Issues

Thyroid-renew by Kinsey Jackson, M.S., C.N.S is a seven-nutrient formula that can help in alleviating symptoms linked to thyroid-related issues. The formulation has proven to work with people suffering from Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and thyroiditis.

Its creators are convinced that their creation can assist its users in overcoming problems linked to hormonal imbalance, fatigue, weight gain, and brain fog. The formula works because it supplies the body with nutrients that are lacking in your daily diet.

How Does the Thyroid Renew Seven-Ingredient Formulation Work?

As we mentioned above, the Thyroid Renew team has designed this formulation with people suffering from hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism in mind. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland produces insufficient amounts of the thyroid hormone.

Insufficient production results in unwanted weight gain, increased exhaustion, and slow metabolism. And these are the issues that manifest first! The thyroid hormones under scrutiny here include the T3(active) and T4(inactive) hormones.

These two hormones, when balanced, work in sync to maintain a steady heartbeat, control metabolism, determine how and when to expend energy, and stabilize your body temperature. It explains why your body can’t survive for long with a hormonal imbalance.

So, what does Thyroid Renew contain that makes it effective in treating thyroid issues?

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Thyroid Renew Ingredients

Selenium

Selenium, an essential thyroid mineral, is perhaps the most important of them all. In fact, studies suggest that the thyroid contains more selenium than any other part of your body. The reason for this is that selenium does two important things in the thyroid:

It assists it in regulating the body’s metabolism using the T3 and T4 hormones, thereby promoting a strong and healthy metabolism.

It ensures that no damage happens to your thyroid. You need this to experience excellent mood levels and enjoy a better quality of life.

These two reasons are why the Thyroid Renew team included it in the formulation.

Zinc

The thyroid hormones only benefit your body when they’re active. Leaving them inactivated means the body’s metabolism will remain on ‘pause mode,’ exposing you to various health risks. Zinc helps in activating these hormones.

Its inclusion in Thyroid Renew is to assist in turning the inactive T4 hormones into the active T3.

The conversion of the T4 hormone into T3 is crucial to a healthy metabolism, explaining why individuals taking medications such as Synthroid take longer to feel better. Besides helping with the conversion of hormones, zinc also assists in hair regrowth.

It does all this by boosting the production of the T3 hormone.

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Copper

The Thyroid Renew team has equated this ingredient to the ‘body’s battery.’ And there’s a good reason for this. You see, all the energy circulating in your body comes from something called ATP, which gets manufactured inside the cell’s mitochondria.

For these cells to do this, they need copper.

Simply put, your body cells require copper to convert the thyroid hormones into usable energy. And this explains why your body feels drained of energy when it doesn’t receive enough copper.

L-Tyrosine

The brain only makes up two percent of your body weight but uses nearly 20 percent of all the energy generated. Scientists describe it as among the most ‘energy-hungry’ organs known to man.

When the brain lacks enough energy, it becomes hard for it to focus, learn, or recall anything.

In the long run, your body will begin to feel weak and fatigued, which is why you need L-tyrosine. This amino acid assists in producing the energy needed by your brain to function and often occurs in low amounts among men and women suffering from thyroid issues.

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Vitamin A

The liver is the primary organ tasked with activating thyroid hormones for use by the entire body. Vitamin A helps in kick starting this process. Without it, your liver won’t be able to convert the thyroid hormones into a form your body cells can use.

Moreover, experiencing a vitamin A deficiency can prevent the body from using the available thyroid hormones. Its inclusion in Thyroid Renew is to ensure that the liver is in a position to support healthy energy levels throughout your body.

Ashwagandha

Promoting a healthy inflammation response, providing antioxidants, and relieving stress is the key to guaranteeing a working thyroid. And this is why the Thyroid Renew team included Ashwagandha.

Traditional medical practitioners have used Ashwagandha for over 5,000 years to calm anxiety and balance hormones. During this time, 2,000+ studies have been used to help in documenting its benefits to the human body.

Reducing inflammation and calming stress and anxiety in your body ensures the thyroid remains strong and healthy for a long time. With this, the body gets to receive the energy it needs to support its many functions.

Guggul

Last but not least on our list of ingredients is Guggul. This super herb is a resin derived from a flower native to Northern African deserts. Ayurveda medical practitioners have used it since 600 BC to treat various thyroid-related diseases.

Guggul is believed to aid the thyroid in increasing its uptake of nutrients. It can allow the thyroid to absorb more iodine from your food and into your bloodstream, all while ensuring harmful compounds don’t find their way into your body.

According to the Thyroid Renew team, Guggul offers benefits such as:

Improving enzyme function in your thyroid gland

Increasing the levels of the T4 and T3 hormones

Relieving the symptoms linked to hypothyroidism

Promoting healthy levels all over your body, including in the liver and muscles

Helping to improve symptoms such as muscle aches, fatigue, and weakness

Pricing and Where to Buy

Bright Naturals, the Thyroid Renew manufacturer, is running a limited-time discount that has seen the prices of this thyroid-support formula slashed significantly. When you place your order on the official website today, you’ll pay the following rates:

One Thyroid Renew Bottle at $49 plus $4.95 shipping fee

Three Thyroid Renew Bottles at $39 per bottle + Fast and Free Shipping + Thyroid Comfort Food Recipes

Six Thyroid Renew Bottles at $34.99 per bottle + Fast and Free Shipping + Thyroid Comfort Food Recipes

Money Back Guarantee

The brains behind this thyroid-support supplement are confident about their product and are offering a 60-day money-back guarantee with every purchase made today. You’ll get a full refund if you don’t benefit from Thyroid Renew or are unsatisfied with it for any reason.

Simply mail back the bottles, and the Thyroid Renew team will begin processing your refund.

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