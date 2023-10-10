NooCube Reviews – Obvious Scam or Real Results? UPDATE

NooCube is a nutritional supplement that claims to support focus, mental speed, and memory, among other benefits.

Like other nootropics, NooCube uses a blend of vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to support cognition in multiple ways.

Does NooCube really work? is NooCube worth the price? Find out everything you need to know about NooCube today in our review.

What is NooCube?

NooCube is a cognitive supplement sold online through NooCube.com. The supplement claims to:

Enhance your cognitive function

Heighten your concentration and focus

Improve your memory and learning

Just take two capsules of NooCube per day, then enjoy powerful cognitive benefits. The supplement claims to “upgrade your brain” and support “a healthy, well-functioning brain,” among other effects.

Originally launched in 2016, NooCube has helped over 124,000 people around the world become smarter. You can buy NooCube through NooCube.com, where it’s priced at around $40 per bottle.

How Does NooCube Work?

NooCube contains vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plant extracts to support cognition in various ways. The supplement claims to provide noticeable effects on your brain, making it easier to remember things, focus on tasks, and perform cognitive tasks.

The supplement also claims to work in just 30 minutes or fewer. The active ingredients within NooCube help your brain “enter a realm of mental clarity and enhanced focus” in as little as 30 minutes.

Many nootropics contain stimulants like caffeine. However, NooCube does not contain caffeine or other stimulants. These ingredients often feel like powerful nootropics because they give you increased cognitive energy. However, it’s easy to get caffeine from any source – like coffee or tea. NooCube works differently, supporting brain function using natural ingredients and compounds.

NooCube Features & Benefits

The makers of NooCube claim you can experience all of the following features and benefits after taking NooCube:

Achieve heightened mental state and better overall mental clarity

Get faster reactions and clearer focus

Become more productive and more efficient with a sharper mind

Enjoy pure, safe, and effective cognitive ingredients

The makers of NooCube claim the ingredients within the formula are so effective that “they have even been considered potential treatments” for Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other cognitive conditions. That’s true: alpha GPC, Huperzine A, and other active ingredients within NooCube are frequently studied for their effects on degenerative brain diseases.

NooCube Ingredients

All nootropics claim to support mental clarity. Most of them don’t work. NooCube claims to differentiate itself from the competition using effective ingredients. NooCube contains ingredients like alpha GPC, Huperzine A, cat’s claw extract, and other compounds found in nootropics.

Here are the ingredients in NooCube and how they work, according to the makers of NooCube:

Huperzine A: Huperzine A is an extract from a type of Chinese moss. Research shows it works by inhibiting acetylcholinesterase, a compound that breaks down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine in your brain. By inhibiting this neurotransmitter, Huperzine A could support mental clarity, concentration, and memory.

Cat’s Claw Extract: NooCube contains cat’s claw extract, a natural derivative of a vine found in the Amazonian rainforest. Cat’s claw extract contains antioxidants that could support brain health and cognition in various ways. The makers of NooCube also claim their cat’s claw extract can destroy different types of free radicals and protect against cell damage, which could support cognition in multiple ways.

Alpha GPC: Alpha Glycerylphosphorylcholine (Alpha GPC) appears to increase levels of acetylcholine in the brain. Acetylcholine is a crucial neurotransmitter for cognitive-communication and memory formation. Your brain needs acetylcholine to form new memories. Alpha GPC has been studied as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, and studies show it can genuinely support cognition in multiple ways.

Bacopa Monnieri: Many nootropics contain an herbal extract called Bacopa monnieri. Bacopa monnieri contains active ingredients called bacosides. These ingredients appear to repair damaged neurons and promote new nerve growth, among other benefits. Some studies show Bacopa monnieri improves cognitive function by strengthening neural communication.

Oat Straw: Oat star has been used as a cognition booster since the Middle Ages. It’s an herbal extract that, according to modern science, increases alpha-2 wave activity in the brain. Your brain creates alpha-2 waves during periods of wakefulness. Other studies show oat straw can support healthy inflammation within your body and cardiovascular system, which could support blood flow to the brain.

L-Theanine & L-Tyrosine: L-theanine and L-tyrosine are amino acids that appear to stimulate neurotransmitters in the brain while supporting physical and mental energy. L-theanine is found in green tea and is one of the most popular nootropic ingredients available today, while many take L-tyrosine daily to support cognition.

NooCube Dosages

Dosages are extremely important in the nootropics space. There’s a big difference between taking, say, 10mg of Bacopa monnieri and taking 600mg of it. It’s the difference between feeling the cognitive effects of a formula and feeling nothing at all.

Oddly, the makers of NooCube do not disclose dosage information upfront. The website does not share an ingredient label before you buy NooCube, making it impossible to see how much of any active ingredient is inside the supplement.

We know that NooCube contains the ingredients listed above. That’s good, as they’re all proven nootropics ingredients. However, the company does not disclose dosage information, which makes us skeptical that it contains strong dosages of any listed ingredients.

Scientific Evidence for NooCube

NooCube has not completed any clinical trials. The makers of NooCube have not published their formula in a peer-reviewed journal, nor have they released any research or lab testing on their formula.

However, they claim NooCube was designed by “top neuroscientists,” something that few other nootropics can claim. NooCube does not disclose the names of these neuroscientists or what type of medical degree they have. However, the company claims genuine medical expertise was used to formulate NooCube.

The makers of NooCube cite multiple studies on the references page to support the use of different ingredients. Unfortunately, most of those studies use a different dosage than what we see in NooCube. The benefits we see in those studies may not be the same benefits you get while taking NooCube.

Without dosage information, it’s impossible to know if NooCube works or not. We know the supplement contains good ingredients. However, it does not appear to contain strong dosages of any listed ingredients. That’s a problem. You can find other nootropics with similar ingredients and transparent dosages sold online today.

In this 2013 study, researchers gave Alpha GPC to patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Participants took three servings of Alpha GPC per day, then performed better on cognitive function tests. Other studies have observed similar benefits on people of all ages, including college students.

NooCube also contains Huperzine A, a popular nootropic ingredient. In this 1999 study, researchers found that Huperzine A led to better performance on a Chinese language test. Researchers gave participants Huperzine A, then observed better memory and learning performance on a group of adolescent students.

NooCube also contains an unlisted dosage of cat’s claw extract, which is less commonly found in other nootropics. To justify its use of cat’s claw extract, NooCube cites this study where cat’s claw extract destroyed free radicals within the body, leading researchers to conclude that it could help with inflammation.

The supplement also contains Bacopa monnieri, an ancient Indian (Ayurvedic) ingredient that appears to protect neurons in the body. In this 2005 Australian study, researchers gave 300mg of Bacopa monnieri extract to a group of participants over 12 weeks, then observed significant improvements in memory tests.

Other studies show similar benefits linked to ingredients within NooCube. However, dosage seems to be completely different than the dosages used in NooCube. It’s possible NooCube contains strong dosages of all listed ingredients. However, it seems more likely that NooCube contains weak dosages then tries to hide those weak dosages with proprietary formulas and no upfront ingredient label.

NooCube Pricing

NooCube is priced at around $40 per bottle, with discounts available when ordering multiple bottles.

Here’s how pricing breaks down at the official website at NooCube.com:

1 Bottle: $39.99 + Free US Shipping

$39.99 + Free US Shipping 3 Bottles: $79.99 + Free US Shipping

$79.99 + Free US Shipping 6 Bottles: $119.99 + Free US Shipping

$119.99 + Free US Shipping (AMAZING OFFER) Click Here to Purchase NooCube with an Exclusive Discount Price Online

NooCube Refund Policy

A 60-day refund policy backs NooCube. The company gives you 60 full days to try the supplement.

If you’re unhappy with the effects of NooCube, or if you don’t notice significant changes in cognition after taking NooCube, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

You have 67 days (60 days plus 7 days for shipping) from your original date of purchase to request a refund. Contact the company to initiate the refund process.

Was NooCube Really Created by Top Neuroscientists?

NooCube was created by “top neuroscientists,” according to the official NooCube.com website. As most supplements are not backed by any professional experience, medical expertise, or scholarly wisdom, that’s a big deal.

To become a neuroscientist, you must have specialized knowledge in the field of neuroscience, the branch of biology that deals with brain function. When someone describes themselves as a “top neuroscientist,” we assume they have extensive medical, neurological, or biological experience and at least a PhD in the field.

Unfortunately, the makers of NooCube do not disclose the names of any of the medical specialists who worked on NooCube, and we’re skeptical any doctor approves using NooCube for memory, cognition, or other effects. It’s possible top neuroscientists worked on NooCube, but it seems unlikely given the information posted online.

In any case, the top neuroscientists who worked on NooCube have not decided to publish their research in any peer-reviewed journal. It’s possible NooCube was genuinely created by some of the world’s best medical researchers, but there’s limited transparency regarding this claim.

Who Created NooCube?

In reality, NooCube is manufactured by a Glasgow-based company named Wolfson Brands. That company makes supplements in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility.

You can contact the makers of NooCube via the following:

Email: support@noocube.com

support@noocube.com Email Form: https://noocube.com/contact-us/

https://noocube.com/contact-us/ Phone: +1 (646) 568-9679

+1 (646) 568-9679 Registered Address: Archiep, Makariou III, 124 JOC Business Center, Kiti, 7550, Larnaca, Cyprus

Archiep, Makariou III, 124 JOC Business Center, Kiti, 7550, Larnaca, Cyprus Headquarters: 12 Payne Street, Glasgow, G4 0LF, United Kingdom

Final Word

NooCube is a nootropic supplement sold online through NooCube.com. The supplement uses herbal extracts, plant compounds, and nootropic ingredients to support cognition in multiple ways.

Just take two capsules of NooCube per day, then enjoy significant support for memory, focus, attention, and overall cognitive health, among other benefits.

There’s limited evidence supporting any of the claims made on the NooCube sales page. The company does not disclose dosages upfront, for example, making it impossible to compare NooCube to other supplements.

However, NooCube is backed by a reasonable refund policy, giving you ample time to try the formula to see if it works. To learn more or to buy NooCube today, visit NooCube.com.