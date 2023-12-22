Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum Reviews – Should You Buy or Scam?

Are you planning on cleaning your car this weekend? Don’t you find it frustrating when you try to reach between the seats to vacuum up debris? Most vacuum cleaners don’t have heads that get into crevices and tight spots to clean effectively and efficiently while reducing cleaning times.

Trying to suck up the mess in your console is challenging, especially when cleaning the cup holders and around the e-brake. There’s nothing more frustrating than peering between the seats to see debris lying on the carpet – it ruins the results of your car cleaning experience.

Another chore is dragging the vacuum cleaner around the car and managing the power cable, especially when the floors are wet after washing the vehicle. Leaning in to clean the floorboards is hard when the suction hose won’t reach. Fortunately, the Vortix Air Duster & Vacuum provides the perfect solution to leave your car’s interior spotless.

Introducing the Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum – Industrial Suction Power in a Compact Device

The Vortix promises to be the last vacuum cleaner and duster you’ll ever need. This device features powerful suction and blowing action, making it the ideal machine for reaching tight spaces around the car and home.

This unit comes with dual vacuuming and blowing action, and you can toggle between them with a simple button. Create unlimited cleaning possibilities and give your car a professional cleaning with the Vortix.

The Vortix is excellent for home cleaning duties as well. Toss out the old feather duster and replace it with the Vortix. The powerful blower action of this device makes it easy to dust all surfaces in the home, with outstanding results.

You get unlimited cleaning versatility, with six removable heads included with your purchase. Fit the head to suit your application and get to cleaning. When you finish the job, charge the Vortix via USB and pack it in its handy carry bag.

The Vortix features a proprietary dual-hinge design, allowing for the fitment of different cleaning heads of various shapes and sizes to suit your application. The dustbin features a 400ml capacity, and removing it turns the unit into a high-powered blower. Outstanding features include:

User-friendly operation.

Energy efficient with long battery life.

Several power modes to suit your application.

High-performance cleaning for the home and car.

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Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum – Features & Benefits

The Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum is the perfect combination device for cleaning around the home and inside the car. This device offers powerful vacuuming and blowing action, thanks to the 95,000 PA industrial motor.

You get amazing performance, and the motor in the unit won’t burn out with extended use. You get a long service life and excellent dusting and vacuuming performance in all environments. This device combines dusting and vacuuming, allowing you to shift between modes effortlessly using a simple switch.

Clip on the head of your choice to suit your requirements. The Vortix comes with brush heads for removing pet hair and other hard-to-remove allergens and a crevice head that allows you to get into tight spots around your car seat and console for effective cleaning.

The powerful blower features three heads in different sizes for fine-blowing action or wide-dispersion of the air jet. The unit comes with extended battery life and easy USB charging. You’ll get 20 to 30 minutes of use off a full charge.

Clean with Power: Vortix Vacuum On Sale!

Unboxing Your Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum

Your Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum cleaner includes the following components in your kit.

One Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum cleaner

Two Washable Air filters.

One Crevice head.

One Extension wand.

One Dusting brush.

Two Blower heads.

Two Brush heads

One Carry bag.

One USB charging cable.

Order Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum on Promotion & Save

You could spend well over $100 for a portable handheld vacuum cleaner from leading brands like Dyson. The Vortix gives you a vacuum cleaner with better power, performance, and dual functionality at a more affordable price.

The official online store is currently running a promotion where you can save big on the regular retail price of this innovative handheld vacuum cleaner.

Order one Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum and pay $74.99 + Free Shipping

Order two Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum cleaners for $134.99 + Free Shipping

Order three Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum cleaners for $188.70 + Free Shipping

All Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum Cleaner orders include free shipping + Free Shipping

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Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum – FAQ

Q: Does the Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum have a guarantee/warranty?

A: Yes. You get a 1-year warranty on your Vortix. If it breaks in this period, send it back for a replacement. If you’re not happy with the performance of this portable vacuum cleaner, send it back within 60 days for a full refund.

Q: Is the Vortix easy to clean and maintain?

A: Yes. The Vortix is easy to deconstruct for maintenance. The removable dustbin features a washable filter that’s easy to clean by running it under the tap. Brush out the dust chamber, reinstall the filter, and you’re ready.; Each unit comes with two replaceable filters included with your purchase.

Q: Can the Vortix remove pet hair?

A: Pet hair is notoriously challenging to remove from carpets and seats. The Vortix gobbles up pet hair and dander without needing a second pass. The powerful suction action and specialized brush roll with the Vortix allow easy pet hair collection from any breed. The advanced filtration system in the Vortix captures pet dander and allergens, leaving your car and home clean and healthy for you and your family.

Q: Does the Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum ship internationally?

A: Unfortunately, the Vortix is only available in the United States and Canada. Orders take five to seven working days to arrive at US destinations and 10 to 14 working days for Canadian orders.

Take advantage of the special price promotion, and get a Vortix Electric Air Duster & Vacuum for the home, car, and office.