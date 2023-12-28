Ranking the Best Ashwagandha Supplement Brands That Work in 2024

Ashwagandha is rising in usage and popularity within the health space.

If you want better sleep and lower stress levels, consider consuming ashwagandha gummies or capsules to achieve the health benefits you desire. Some ashwagandha even comes in the form of a tea or pre-workout powder for you to enjoy.

What brand of ashwagandha supplement performs the best? Which brand will fulfill your health-related needs the most sufficiently?

While you may not be sure what brand to start with to improve your health profile, refer to our ranked lineup of pure ashwagandha extract supplements to get started.

The Top Ashwagandha Supplements of 2024

We tried various ashwagandha supplements and found these to be the top brands, each with a specific reason why they rank the highest in the health marketplace. These are the leading brands of 2024 in the ashwagandha supplements market:

Xwerks Ashwa: You will be able to relieve excess anxiety and stress through these delicious ashwagandha gummies Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha: You can improve the quality of your sleep and your general well-being with these premium ashwagandha capsules Oweli Ashwagandha: This holistic blend of ashwagandha extract can manage your stress and anxiety Goli Ashwagandha: Goli ashwagandha gummies are a multi-flavored and delicious solution to get anxiety relief and enhance sleep quality Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure +: This mood-boosting pure ashwagandha extract supplement manages stress hormones to deal with stress and anxiety Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha: A powerful cognitive and mood support supplement with a triple strength formula Sovereignty Purpose: This ayurvedic inspired adaptogenic blend maintains your overall health balance by enhancing cognitive function Flat Belly Shake: The flat belly shake is a natural weight loss supplement that will help you lose belly fat and maintain overall health Nutraville Helix-4: One of the best ashwagandha supplements that can control your mood and help you to lose weight Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train: A high quality pre-workout dietary supplement to improve physical performance, muscle mass, and overall stamina UpWellness Rest & Recharge: Created by professional physicians, this natural sleep aid supports a healthy sleep cycle and can reduce stress and anxiety Zhou Ashwagandha: A maximum strength adaptogen blend that is made with 100% natural ingredients and organic ashwagandha powder Wejoy Balance: This all-natural ashwagandha product supports menopause relief and healthy weight management with its clinically researched natural ingredients Sleep Guard Plus: Sleep Guard Plus is a sleeping aid that detoxifies your whole body to promote healthy sleep cycles and overall health Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt: This adaptogenic and bioavailable formula is one of the best herbal supplements to support anxiety relief and reduce stress response TestoPrime: It is one of the best dietary supplements for improving sexual function in men and boosting testosterone hormone production Organixx Turmeric 3D: This natural remedy increases antioxidant levels and addresses the underlying causes of pain with high doses of turmeric and Ashwagandha Adimin: Natural detoxification formula dissolves excess belly fat and helps your body eliminate toxins throughout the day PhenQ Meal Shake: A combination of nutritional and dietary supplements that provide your body with elements it needs Prime Male: A 100% natural virility support that can enhance sexual function and performance in men Longevity Activator: The best ashwagandha supplement for relieving anxiety and improving memory function with age Noobru Advantage: Nootropic blend that boosts focus, mental clarity, and energy while being tasty and naturally derived Vital Plan Brain Boost: Taking Brain Boost ensures that you stay mentally sharp at all times Barbarian XL: Formulated by professional doctors, this testosterone production booster can enhance physical performance and sexual function Testo Lab Pro: A safe, natural, and powerful testosterone booster supplement for better performance and concentration Harmonium Sleep Support: Herbal powder Sleep Support Harmonium dissolves easily in water within seven seconds, and you can take it before going to bed Slim Leaf: This blend of natural ingredients and herbs promotes healthy weight management and improves glucose utilization Sleep Slim Tea: It is an extra-strength deep sleep recovery supplement sourced organically to promote healthy weight and metabolism Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula: This supports thyroid hormone production and reduces weight in people over the age of 40 years Vista Clear: This natural blend of 26+ herbs and nutrients can enhance your vision and boost brain functioning Unity: GMO-free Ashwagandha capsules that burn fat and improve your health Performer 8: Performer 8 is a natural performance enhancer that can boost your confidence, performance, and overall well being Ikigai Weight Loss: Formulated by Dr. Ichikawa, this is an anti-stress and weight loss formula made with organic ingredients Ultra Boost Juice: Referred to as an “a banned penis plant juice, this juice is a great way of enhancing sexual and physical performance Golden Superfood Bliss: This is a turmeric and superfood blend that can boost immunity and brain health in users BioTrust Ageless Body: Doctors developed this daily supplement to help you maintain your youth and reduce body weight once and for all, regardless of your age

Xwerks Ashwa

Ashwa ranks number one in the ashwagandha supplement market. It’s a potent product that can reduce stress and other health conditions.

The primary function of Xwerks is to escalate testosterone in men and performance in the gym. Hence, this best ashwagandha supplement is highly unique, which is why it’s at the top of the list. Besides acting to heighten testosterone levels, the company website also claims that it reinforces a good night’s sleep, maintains healthy cortisol in your body for less stress, and works on regulating your stress hormone levels.

The highlight of Xwerks is that you can enjoy it as a gummy supplement. Every serving has a safe ashwagandha dosage that will give you the perks of its usage.

Product Description Formula: Gummies Active Components: Ashwagandha, Sodium citrate, spinach powder, vegetable oil, and citric acid Dose: Two Ashwagandha Gummies Refund Policy: 30-day money-back guarantee Xwerks Ashwa Price: $19

Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha

Taking pure Ashwagandha from Simple Life Nutrition gives you a more potent dose of Ashwagandha than the standard dose. The brand has risen in popularity for its production value. This best ashwagandha supplement will help you to have a healthy cardiovascular system, build your immunity, and reduce your stress with each 1,300 mg ashwagandha dosage in every serving.

Vegan capsules, much like the one used for this supplement, are of better quality than cheap gelatin capsules that their competitors utilize for manufacturing ashwagandha supplements. Consume a daily dose of Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha to support your thyroid, adrenal glands, sleep cycle, stress levels, and more!

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: They added Organic black pepper extract and Ashwagandha root extract as active compounds Dose: Two pills Refund Policy: Unavailable Simple Life Nutrition Ashwagandha Price: $17.99

Oweli Ashwagandha

Oweli Ashwagandha helps to regulate stress levels and to reinforce a cheerful temperament. Consume two pills every day to improve your body’s response to stress, get better sleep, and support a better state of mind.

Taking this best ashwagandha supplement will regulate not only mental stress but also physical stress. Oweli Ashwagandha will help you achieve your weight loss goals and feel more positive.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Organic ashwagandha root powder and Black pepper extracts Dose: Two ashwagandha capsules Refund Policy: 100-day money-back guarantee Oweli Ashwagandha Price: $19.99

Goli Ashwagandha

Goli has climbed in popularity in the health space with its ashwagandha supplement. The brand’s formula will keep you calm and give you a revitalized feeling with its mixed berry flavor gummy. Users also like their apple cider vinegar gummies.

The KSM-66, along with Vitamin D, makes Goli able to achieve your desired health benefits.

Goli will enhance better immune system functioning, increase cognition, better focus, and promote weight management via controlling those annoying food cravings.

Product Description Formula: Ashwagandha Gummies Active Components: Ashwagandha root extract, Vitamin D, and more Dose: Two gummies Refund Policy: 100% risk-free guarantee Goli Ashwagandha Price: $19

Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure +

Nuzena’s ashwagandha supplement is an all-natural formulated capsule with black pepper extract for faster absorption. This means quicker results in lowering anxiety, enforcing a positive state of mind, and regulating your thyroid’s functions.

While Nuzena’s formula is on the higher side price-wise at $35, you can rest assured that it’s an excellent brand. It has 1,300 mg of certified organic Ashwagandha and 10 mg of organic-grade black pepper extract for a highly potent formula each time you consume a dose.

Nuzena operates in Delaware to create its best ashwagandha supplement and other health products to help people reach their personal physical goals.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Organic ashwagandha root extract and Black pepper Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: Not mentioned Nuzena Ashwagandha Pure + Price: $35

Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha

Essential Elements blends Ashwagandha with black pepper extract for a high-quality supplement. With a dose of 1,950 mg, it’s one of the pure ashwagandha extract supplements featured on this list.

Consuming two of these pills every day will help you feel better overall.

At only $17.50 for each bottle, you get a great product value with this brand. If you order multiple bottles at a time, you can score a deal of $15.50 for every bottle. If you want a higher dose of Ashwagandha in your daily health routine, try this brand!

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Vegetable cellulose capsules, Ashwagandha, and black pepper to help absorb Ashwagandha extract Dose: Three capsules a day Refund Policy: 90-day money-back guarantee Essential Elements Organic Ashwagandha Price: $17.50

Sovereignty Purpose

Sovereignty is a brand that puts out an ashwagandha product with the name of Purpose. You get a natural energy boost without a caffeine-induced crash or the jittery side effects. Seven key ingredients help to reinforce your cognitive functions and energy levels.

The brand says that your nitric oxide levels can spike by over 230% when taking this supplement. Stress levels can even lower by 73% to give you four-fold increased energy levels and five-fold boosted focus and mental clarity.

Product Description Formula: Powder form Active Components: This is one of the best ashwagandha supplements that have Schisandra Chinensis, Grape Seed extract, beet juice, bacopa monnieri extract, pure Ashwagandha extract, cordyceps mushroom extract, and others Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: 180-day money-back guarantee Sovereignty Purpose Price: $59

Flat Belly Shake

Lanta Flat Belly Shake increases your metabolism to reduce the fat stored in your body.

The product is plant-based and effectively boosts fat oxidation, elevates your energy levels, reduces hunger cravings, and regulates a healthier digestive system. Ashwagandha and other key ingredients help to create an all-powerful nourishing formula.

You can lose weight by consuming the Flat Belly Shake. Mix one scoop of the formula with the suggested amount of water and drink it to start losing weight and capitalizing on the product’s other health benefits.

Product Description Formula: Powder Form Active Components: Ashwagandha, Indian Ginseng, Mangosteen, and Cinnamon Bark Dose: Single scoop Refund Policy: 365-days money-return guarantee Lanta Flat Belly Shake Price: $69

Nutraville Helix-4

Nutraville puts out the best ashwagandha supplement called Helix-4, which helps users cut weight and improve their mood. By consuming two pills of Helix-4 every day, the company claims that your body can limit the fat absorption that causes your body to put on weight.

Nutraville states that their product is highly effective in reducing fat to help users reach their desired weight. The Helix-4 formula has a lipase inhibitor that can help you cut weight quickly because it’s blended with Ashwagandha and other supporting active ingredients. Hence, your blood sugar becomes balanced, and you will have an elevated mood from taking Helix-4.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Organic Ashwagandha Extract, Lemon Balm Extract, Passionflower extract, and others Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: One-year money-back guarantee Nutraville Helix-4 Price: $49

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train

Coming in a pre-workout powder with a tasty blue raspberry flavor, Crazy Nutrition’s Intensive Pre-Train contains the critical ingredient of Ashwagandha.

While you may think it’s odd that a pre-workout powder contains Ashwagandha, it works! Crazy Nutrition’s formula gives you the energy you need to do your workout without the jitters of caffeinated alternatives. Try this blend if you want an energy boost without the caffeinated crash!

Product Description Formula: Powder form Active Components: Betaine anhydrous, citrulline malate, L-tyrosine, beta-alanine, L-arginine, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, L-taurine, and other amino acids Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train Price: $39.99

UpWellness Rest & Recharge

If you want a better night’s sleep, try UpWellness Rest & Recharge.

The company says that its formula is not a sleep drug. It’s an all-natural solution to achieve an enhanced sleep experience by getting a better night’s rest. Since a doctor founded it, it’s gained credibility as a prevalent brand.

Lots of people experience sleep deprivation. This best ashwagandha supplement blended with ingredients such as 5-HTP and GABA will work to give you a good night’s rest.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha extract, magnesium glycinate, GABA, 5-HTP, magnolia bark, Glycine, theanine, Glycine, and more Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 60 days guarantee UpWellnes Rest & Recharge Price: $47

Zhou Ashwagandha

Zhou Ashwagandha will help you feel less stressed as you regularly take the supplement.

It costs just $14.96 for a bottle of Zhou Ashwagandha; hence you will get a great product value with your purchase. The company says that every bottle has 30 servings, which means it’s a one-month supply. Take two capsules daily to regulate your blood sugar levels, help you get better sleep, and improve your cardiovascular system, amongst other perks.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Every serving features 1,200 mg of Ashwagandha and 5 mg of black pepper to expedite absorption. Stress regulation benefits come from the 250 mg of an adaptogen blend of reishi mushroom, Rhodiola, and holy basil extract Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Zhou Ashwagandha Price: $14.96

Wejoy Balance

Wejoy specializes in ashwagandha for women experiencing menopause. They will feel fewer hot flashes throughout the day and night, and weight gain is limited by using this product.

A few days passed before the supplement’s users felt a better turnaround in their menopause symptoms. The product gives users a longer-term relief with each dose.

There are over 100,000 women who are happy with their Wejoy Balance purchase. You can become one of these satisfied customers.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha extract, fenugreek extract, Green tea extract, turmeric, and others Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 100% satisfaction guarantee Wejoy Balance Price: $49

Sleep Guard Plus

Sleep Guard Plus is the best ashwagandha supplement to improve sleep and insomnia symptoms.

For only $69 for each bottle, while it is a higher cost brand than other brands featured in this lineup, you will get a premium experience as you become less anxious and stressed out using this product.

This product will regulate your gut health and reduce the sugar in your stomach because of its blend of Ashwagandha and additional ingredients.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: L-tryptophan, GABA, Ashwagandha, Chamomile extract, and passionflower Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 60-days money-back guarantee Sleep Guard Plus Price: $69

Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt

Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt is an ashwagandha health product that can reduce the stress you feel in your body by lowering cortisol levels.

Saffron extract and PEA are key ingredients mixed with Ashwagandha to achieve this cortisol regulation.

Taking this formula will have you less stressed in no time.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: KSM-66, saffron extract, PEA, Venetron, and more Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 90-days money-back guarantee Amy Myers MD ZenAdapt Price: $39.92

TestoPrime

TestoPrime increases testosterone levels. Consuming four of these ashwagandha pills per day will increase testosterone levels considerably.

Not only will men see an increase in their testosterone by using TestoPrime, but they will also experience a decrease in their stress levels.

TestoPrime uses Ashwagandha to keep cortisol levels low so that testosterone levels remain high.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: KSM 66 Ashwagandha extract, Fenugreek, D-Aspartic Acid, Panax ginseng, and others Dose: Four capsules daily Refund Policy: Lifetime satisfaction guarantee TestoPrime Price: $59.99

Organixx Turmeric 3D

Organixx Turmeric 3D is an anti-inflammatory ashwagandha supplement.

Usually, ashwagandha products help to reduce stress. However, Organixx’s formula works to reduce inflammation in your body instead. This distinctive formula that includes Ashwagandha, turmeric, and supplementary ingredients will give you the anti-inflammatory benefits you need to start feeling physically better more quickly.

As another doctor-formulated brand-via, Dr. Melissa Gallagher-it’s a credibility booster for this brand in the health space.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Vitamin D3, Fermented Organic Turmeric, KSM-66 root powder, Black pepper, Fermented Organic Ginger, and more Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: One-year money-back guarantee Organixx Tumeric 3D Price: $46.71

Adimin

Adimin reduces the toxins inside your body so that you can lose weight.

The company’s website reports the brand’s detoxifying and weight loss benefits. A 60-day money-back guarantee backs Adimin, and it has changed the lives of many of its users.

Certain health studies display Ashwagandha’s weight loss benefits. If your body is inflamed and is flooded with toxins, cutting weight becomes even harder to do.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Schisandra, Vitamin B12, L- Tyrosine, Iodine, Molybdenum, and Bladderwrack Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Adimin Price: $69

PhenQ Meal Shake

If you’re looking for a meal replacement ashwagandha supplement, try the PhenQ Meal Shake. InnoSlim is another supplementary ingredient paired with Ashwagandha to expedite your body’s weight-loss ability.

Made with only plant-based ingredients, even people on the keto diet can enjoy this ashwagandha supplement. Its 16g of protein comes from vegan sources, and the meal shake is packed with 24 essential minerals and vitamins to give you the usual nutritional benefits of a traditional meal.

Pea protein, KSM-66, and MCT coconut oil are also included in the PhenQ Meal Shake.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Pea Protein, MCT Powder, whey protein concentrate, Linseed Flour, and others Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee PhenQ Meal Shake Price: $39.90

Prime Male

Prime Male is targeted toward men who desire to increase the testosterone in their bodies. Consuming this best ashwagandha supplement every day will increase energy and testosterone in males, as per the company website’s claim.

Ashwagandha has been proven not only to boost testosterone but also to reduce stress via regulating cortisol levels. Testosterone production can become more rapid as cortisol decreases.

Prime Male features 12 minerals and vitamins to improve the user’s weight, sex drive, focus, and testosterone levels.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ginseng, Tribulus, Maca, Oat Straw, Selenium, and Damiana Dose: Four capsules every day Refund Policy: Not mentioned Prime Male Price: $69

Longevity Activator

If you want to put more years into your life and look younger, try Longevity Activator. This anti-aging ashwagandha supplement helps you look physically younger by reducing aches and pains, boosting energy, improving your sex drive, and enhancing your memory recall.

Zenith Labs manufactures the Longevity Activator. The brand transparently lists all the ingredients, so users know everything down to the milligram. While the doses are lower than other competitor brands (25 mg of Ashwagandha in every serving), it’s still worth a try.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Cordyceps, Turmeric root extract, Ashwagandha root extract, Resveratrol, and Korean Ginseng Root Extract Dose: One capsule Refund Policy: 180 days money-back guarantee Longevity Activator Price: $49

Noobru Advantage

Noobru Advantage works to increase your cognitive functions in the form of an ashwagandha supplement. You will feel like you have more mental clarity and the ability to think clearly when taking Noboru Advantage. The product came out in 2020 and has climbed in popularity as a well-known ashwagandha supplement that you can purchase off the Internet.

The 100 mg of Ashwagandha in every serving of Noobru Advantage will assist you with handling stress better, improve your cognitive functions, lessen your anxiety, and help you physically as well.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Ashwagandha, vitamin B5, choline, Huperzine A, Alpha GPC, and L-theanine Dose: Single packet Refund Policy: 30-day satisfaction guarantee Noobru Advantage Price: $64.51

Vital Plan Brain Boost

Vital Plan Brain Boost also improves your cognitive functions, just like Noobru Advantage. As a doctor-formulated supplement-via Dr. Bill Rawls, MD-you will feel the mental benefits of enhanced memory and focus. Bonuses include building a better immune system and microbiome when using Vital Plan Brain Boost.

Proven ingredients are included in every serving to improve your brainpower and wipe away brain fog. Your cognitive functions can suffer if your microbiome is not balanced correctly or you have an unbalanced diet or non-active lifestyle.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Lion’s mane, bacopa monnieri, cat’s claw, Ashwagandha, and Ginkgo Biloba Dose: Four capsules every day Refund Policy: 90 days money-return guarantee Vital Plan Brain Boost Price: $48

Barbarian XL

Barbarian XL aims to increase testosterone levels by using Ashwagandha as the main ingredient in its supplement. Men who consume this supplement every day can see a substantial testosterone level increase, even in gentlemen who are 45 and older.

The company’s website displays many testimonials about users’ improved libido. If you want to improve your sex drive today, consider trying Barbarian XL.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Tongkat Ali, Korean Red Ginseng, Boswellia resin extract, Shilajit, and Ashwagandha extract Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 100% satisfaction guarantee Barbarian XL Price: $49

Testo Lab Pro

Testo Lab Pro is another ashwagandha supplement that improves testosterone levels in men. It’s an all-natural supplement to enhance men’s libido.

This ashwagandha supplement will also enhance muscle mass, physical strength, self-confidence, and mental control. The company transparently reports all the ingredients in the formula, making the brand more credible.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha extract, mucuna pruriens, D-aspartic acid, luteolin, and more Dose: Four capsules Refund Policy: One-month money-back guarantee Testo Lab Pro Price: $69

Harmonium Sleep Support

Harmonium Sleep Support supports your sleep patterns with this specially formulated ashwagandha supplement. The company says that thousands of satisfied customers have been able to get a great night’s rest starting just moments after consuming the supplement.

KSM-66 ashwagandha makes this supplement highly bioavailable for a pure experience.

Passionflower and other supplementary ingredients help you fall asleep quickly and have a rejuvenating sleep experience. The ingredients in Harmonium Sleep have been proven solutions for a great night’s sleep for hundreds of years.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Ashwagandha, 5-HTP, GABA, Asian Ginseng Extract, and more Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: 3 months money-back guarantee Harmonium Sleep Support Price: $49.95

Slim Leaf

Slim Leaf helps to expedite the burning of carbohydrates so that you can cut weight naturally without having to change your lifestyle.

The company claims that you can utilize their ashwagandha supplement to lose weight without changing your lifestyle because you can still eat all the foods you like when consuming Slim Leaf.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha, Vitamin B6, Magnesium, GABA, L-Theanine, and a few more Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 6-month money-back guarantee Slim Leaf Price: $59

Sleep Slim Tea

PureLife Organics is the company that puts out Sleep Slim Tea. It’s an all-in-one sleep aid and weight loss aid.

Sleep Slim Tea regulates your metabolism and helps your body heal naturally through a good night’s sleep.

This ashwagandha tea features gluten-free and organic sourced ingredients to help you achieve better sleep and lower weight. The fundamental element of Ashwagandha has a 2.5% concentration.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Magnesium, calcium, ginger root powder, Ashwagandha extract, magnolia bark extract, and turmeric Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: Two months money-back guarantee Sleep Slim Tea Price: $59

Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula

Males and females aged 40 and over will feel life-changing results using the formula. Every pill will get you closer to cutting weight with its unique blend of vitamins and ashwagandha plant extracts to get the job done.

The formula’s manufacturers state that you can cut weight no matter your age by using this product. The supplement is precisely customized to fit the needs of middle-aged adults for better weight loss results.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Schizandra, Vitamin B12, magnesium, copper, molybdenum, cayenne, kelp, and manganese Dose: Two capsules a day Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Over 40 Thyroid Detox Formula Price: $59

Vista Clear

Vista Clear is a unique supplement featuring the critical ingredient of Ashwagandha because it’s the only one in this featured list that helps with improving your eyesight. The ingredients in this supplement can get rid of toxins in your eyes to help promote better vision.

A total of 26 active ingredients make up Vista Clear.

While the amount of ingredients in this supplement is different from the amount featured in competitor brands, it’s been proven that this specific blend has helped t

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha extract, Chamomile, Lemon Balm, Skullcap, Bacopa Monnieri, and many more Dose: Single capsule Refund Policy: Not mentioned Vista Clear Price: $79

Unity

Unity is another ashwagandha supplement that promotes cutting weight and revitalizing you overall.

Using Unity will help you to cut weight, promote a healthy cardiovascular system, and make you feel more energized.

Unity is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, but more information about this brand is not as readily available as other brands.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: L-Tyrosine, Ashwagandha extract, Cayenne Pepper, and Kelp Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 2 months money-back guarantee Unity Price: $69

Performer 8

Performer 8 increases men’s libido. Consuming two Performer 8 pills every day can lead to health benefits such as boosted sex drive and stamina, amongst other perks.

Grape seed extract, maca root, and ginseng are among the other supplementary ingredients besides the KSM-66 Ashwagandha.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha extract, ginseng, pine bark extract, iron, maca root, and more Dose: Three capsules Refund Policy: Lifetime money-back guarantee Performer 8 Price: $64.99

Ikigai Weight Loss

Dr. Hiroyuki Ichikawa is the person behind Ikigai Weight Loss. This ashwagandha supplement helps reset your metabolism, and it has assisted more than 150,000 individuals across almost 30 countries to change their overall health positively.

Fast forward to the present day, the company continues to display how the supplement can lead to weight loss benefits by regulating cortisol levels, lessening stress, and boosting metabolism.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Besides Ashwagandha, supplementary ingredients include bacopa monnieri, skullcap, lemon balm, L-theanine, chamomile, and Rhodiola Rosea Dose: Single capsule Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Ikigai Weight Loss Price: $99

Ultra Boost Juice

Ultra Boost Juice naturally increases libido and testosterone levels by utilizing Ashwagandha and a host of additional ingredients.

The manufacturer behind Ultra Boost Juice says that penis size can be boosted by 35% and enhance a man’s bedroom performance superbly.

While there is no scientific evidence proving that Ashwagandha can make a penis longer for good, using Ultra Boost Juice can positively affect testosterone to boost sexual performance.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Eleuthero Root Extract, Mangosteen Extract, Korean Ginseng Root, Cinnamon Bark, Moroccan Turmeric Root, Indian Ashwagandha Root Dose: Single scoop Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Ultra Boost Juice Price: $69

Golden Superfood Bliss

Golden Superfood Bliss has risen in popularity in the online health space because of the turmeric mixed with the Ashwagandha and additional ingredients such as ginger and coconut milk to help reduce stress and improve sleep. It’s only 25 calories for each serving consumed.

Earth Echo manufactures Golden Superfood Bliss, and it’s one of the more flavorful ashwagandha supplements in our featured lineup. This supplement enhances your ashwagandha consumption experience with tasty flavors.

Product Description Formula: Powder Active Components: Ashwagandha, Coconut milk, Cinnamon Bark, MCT, Ginger Extract, and Amla Fruit Dose: Single serving Refund Policy: 60 days money-back guarantee Golden Superfood Bliss Price: $49.99

BioTrust Ageless Body

BioTrust Ageless Body is an anti-aging ashwagandha supplement that costs $69 for each bottle.

Other anti-aging supplementary ingredients include glutathione, vitamin C, CoQ10, and curcumin, along with additional antioxidants. These ingredients are what offer the anti-aging effects for this product.

Product Description Formula: Capsules Active Components: Ashwagandha, CoQ10, vitamin C, Curcumin, glutathione, and others Dose: Two capsules Refund Policy: 60-day satisfaction guarantee BioTrust Ageless Body Price: $69

How We Ranked The Best Ashwagandha Supplements

Each ashwagandha supplement in the health space will say a high dose of the ingredient is needed to achieve its purported health benefits. But not every ashwagandha supplement is created equally.

We found the greatest and separated them from the chaff via these variables:

The Dosage of Ashwagandha

Most ashwagandha supplements have anywhere between 25 mg to 2,000 mg in each serving—the more potent the dosage, the better the benefits. We ranked according to those that featured a higher dose with a preference for brands that featured Ashwagandha as the main ingredient with a larger yet safe dosage.

The Ingredients Concentration and Quality

We featured brands that contained KSM-66 Ashwagandha, which is the most bioavailable type. Many ashwagandha supplements featured in this list are a bioavailable type of Ashwagandha so that you can get the desired health benefits that each brand claims. 2.5% concentration or higher does the trick.

How the Supplement Benefits One’s Health

The brands that showed realistic benefits of using their ashwagandha supplement were featured in our lineup. The ashwagandha companies that claim you can lose 20 pounds within one month of starting their supplement or other off-the-wall claims were not included in our list. We wanted to show only the best ashwagandha supplements that were truthful in advertising their health perks.

Supplementary Ingredients

While best ashwagandha supplements have incredible health benefits on their own, the ingredient works better when paired with supplementary ingredients in a health product. Black pepper extract expedites ashwagandha absorption and fortifies its overall effects.

If the Supplement Was Doctor-Formulated

Certain health companies utilize a team of doctors for supplement formulation. Competitor companies employ nutritionists and doctors specializing in naturopathy to create ashwagandha products. A doctor-formulated ashwagandha supplement means that the brand has more credibility, which leads to a higher ranking in this lineup.

Whether Black Pepper Extract Was Included

Ashwagandha cannot be absorbed without some help. Black pepper extract in doses between 5 mg to 10 mg helps expedite the absorption of the Ashwagandha.

Satisfaction Guarantee

The best ashwagandha supplements on the market come with a satisfaction guarantee. If you do not like how your ashwagandha supplement affects your body, you have the right to get your money back. Most satisfaction guarantees last for one month or two months, depending on the company. If you’re lucky, certain health companies have a one-year satisfaction guarantee.

Who Can Take Ashwagandha?

Everyone has their rationale behind taking the best ashwagandha supplements.

While Ashwagandha is best utilized to lessen stress, other individuals use it to cut weight or increase testosterone levels.

The people that could be positively affected when taking ashwagandha products are:

People experiencing insomnia

Those with high anxiety levels or stress need an all-natural solution.

Inflammation patients that need relief

Individuals that need proper muscle recovery to reinforce more muscle strength

Males and females desire to increase their sex drive and functioning

Those that want to have improved cognitive functions such as better focus and memory recall

People have been using Ashwagandha for hundreds of years to improve overall health over many different avenues. Many individuals can utilize Ashwagandha to achieve a variety of health goals.

How Ashwagandha Works for Your Body

Ashwagandha’s chemical makeup can relax your brain, lower inflammation and blood pressure, and benefit your immune system.

It’s an adaptogen that helps you to cope with stress better. Since your body goes into the fight or flight mode when stress occurs, the presence of Ashwagandha helps you to cope with a stressor in a better fashion. Anything that stresses you mentally or physically is handled differently when you have Ashwagandha in your system.

Ashwagandha specifically targets the Hsp70 and JNK-1 proteins and the cortisol hormone that causes stress.

The Recommended Dose for Ashwagandha

The best ashwagandha products have a dose anywhere between 100 mg to 2,000 mg, the range of doses utilized in clinical trials to test the herb’s effectiveness.

Certain studies have included doses of Ashwagandha that are between 250 mg to 500 mg to be within the proper range of enhancing sleep patterns and lowering stress.

More research must be conducted to find the best dose of Ashwagandha that delivers the most significant health benefits. However, a dose as low as 200 mg has created positive results thus far in prior research.

The Side Effects of Using Ashwagandha

Very few side effects have been experienced when taking Ashwagandha, but many individuals do not undergo any side effects at all. You must know how much Ashwagandha is right for daily consumption. Overdosing is not suggested.

If you have a pre-existing medical condition or you are already taking some medication for whatever reason, discuss options with your doctor before including an ashwagandha supplement into your daily routine. If you are with a child or nursing your little one, talk to your doctor before starting an ashwagandha supplement.

What Science Says About Ashwagandha

Ayurvedic medicine has utilized Ashwagandha to treat various health conditions in the Indian community for hundreds of years. More health benefits of Ashwagandha have been confirmed through recent studies. Using Ashwagandha as an herbal extract has proven effective in clinical trials controlled via a placebo. This is what was found from these studies:

One study showed that taking a 125 mg dose of Ashwagandha everyday lowers cortisol significantly. Cortisol is the hormone that causes stress on your body. Hence, it’s been found that larger doses mean more stress in the body being reduced.

12 ml of ashwagandha root extract every day can positively affect your immune cells, which was a finding from a 2018 study. Hence, your body is better equipped to fight off viruses and bacteria that could get you sick.

Ashwagandha studies have found that this herb has anti-inflammatory properties. One study found that ashwagandha supplementation can lower inflammation and reduce stress and anxiety levels in one’s body.

The herb can even lower blood sugar levels, which is beneficial for diabetic patients. Some scientific research has shown enhanced blood sugar control for those who take Ashwagandha, but it is not as well known as a benefit as the others. A study conducted over a month involved 25 people consuming Ashwagandha or fake pills. The study showed that the Ashwagandha was able to control blood sugar better than traditional medicine.

Another study involved type 2 diabetes patients taking Ashwagandha, which improved their condition better than conventional medicine. A study from 2000 found that six people could control their blood sugar via Ashwagandha.

Ashwagandha has proven its ability to enhance sex drive for a better time in the bedroom with your lover.

Ashwagandha daily doses were given to men that were not fertile in this study. Once the research period was over, the participants had a much larger sperm count than those that took the placebo. Another study of males with lower sex drive and higher stress levels saw virility improvement because 14% of the participants’ female partners had become pregnant during the clinical trial.

Muscle recovery is another ashwagandha health benefit. A scientific study from 2015 displayed that Ashwagandha expedites muscle recovery much better than the placebo. Participants consumed Ashwagandha or a placebo every day and then underwent an exercise routine to enhance their strength. Those taking the Ashwagandha had improved gains in strength and lowered body fat levels than those who consumed the placebo.

Ashwagandha’s anti-aging benefits have been proven in scientific studies. One study showed ashwagandha enhances telomerase activity in the human HeLa cell line causing anti aging benefits.

Ashwagandha Supplementation FAQs

While Ashwagandha has risen in popularity, not everyone knows all the details. Here are answers to what people usually ask about Ashwagandha:

Q: What’s Ashwagandha?

A: Ashwagandha is an herb that grows throughout the year and has been a critical ingredient in Ayurvedic medical practice. The herb can help your body function better through different avenues.

Q: What benefits make people want to take Ashwagandha?

A: Besides stress relief and improving libido, taking Ashwagandha can lead to better muscle recovery, lowered inflammation and blood sugar, and an overall better health profile.

Q: Can taking ashwagandha help with improved sleep patterns?

A: You will also benefit from lower stress levels because you can achieve a good night’s sleep when consuming ashwagandha supplements. Try an ashwagandha supplement for stress relief if you have difficulty sleeping at night.

Q: What are withanolides?

A: Withanolides are part of the active ingredients list in the ashwagandha herb that helps create the herb’s positive health effects.

Q: How much concentration of withanolides is effective?

A: Many ashwagandha products have a withanolide concentration of 2.5% to 10% per serving. Check the description of your desired ashwagandha supplement so that you can find your desired concentration. Concentrations as low as 2.5% have worked to provide health benefits.

Q: Will Ashwagandha improve these state health conditions?

A: Many past studies display the fact that Ashwagandha can improve inflammation levels, reduce stress and anxiety, enhance immunity, and heighten cognitive function, amongst other health benefits. Additional research in a broader spectrum must be conducted to verify these findings continually.

Q: What is the best way to consume Ashwagandha?

A: Some ashwagandha capsules come in an ingestible capsule or even a chewable gummy. Depending on the brand, you will consume 1 to 2 (or more) supplement units to get your desired health benefits.

Q: Is Ashwagandha able to increase testosterone?

A: As you can see from this list, multiple ashwagandha supplements can safely and naturally increase testosterone levels.

The Top Ashwagandha Supplements of 2024 Conclusion

Ashwagandha is proven to restore your health in various ways because of how it’s been used in Ayurvedic medicine for hundreds of years. Now, it’s risen in popularity as an ingredient in health supplements.

Since there are many ashwagandha supplement brands on the market, you may have trouble finding which one is best for you, but just take a look at our lineup of top-ranked ashwagandha brands to get started on the road to better health today.

Remember that some ashwagandha supplements have anti-inflammatory properties that can help boost sex drive, relieve stress, and other functions. Find the one that is right for you by starting to review our featured lineup for the essential features of each brand.