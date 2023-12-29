Organifi Gold Chocolate Reviews – Here is What Other Customers are Saying!

Organifi Gold Chocolate is a hot chocolate drink designed to promote overall health.

Featuring a calming blend of organic cocoa and adaptogens, Organifi Gold Chocolate aims to promote rest, relaxation, and inflammation while tasting great.

Does Organifi Gold Chocolate live up to the hype? How does Organifi Gold Chocolate work? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the popular supplement today in our review.

What is Organifi Gold Chocolate?

Organifi Gold Chocolate is a powdered nutritional supplement created by Organifi.

The original Organifi Gold formula contains a blend of turmeric and other active ingredients to promote health and wellness. The improved Organifi Gold Chocolate formula adds organic cocoa to enhance the effects.

By taking one scoop of Organifi Gold Chocolate daily, you can enjoy chocolatey goodness while promoting immune function, recovery, repair, and adaptogenic effects, among other benefits.

Organifi Gold Chocolate is exclusively available through the official Organifi online store and is priced at $59.46 per bottle as part of a special promotion. The ordinary retail price is $69.95.

Organifi Gold Chocolate Benefits

The goal of Organifi Gold Chocolate is to deliver all of the benefits of Organifi Gold while also helping you enjoy the great taste of organic cocoa.

Here are some of the benefits of Organifi Gold Chocolate:

Delicious, organic cocoa with adaptogens

A calming blend of herbs and mushrooms

Promote rest and relaxation

Rich in antioxidants

Prebiotic effects, immune boosting properties, and more

It contains nine science-backed superfoods

Organifi Gold Chocolate: Try it now, you won’t be disappointed!

How Does Organifi Gold Chocolate Work?

Organifi Gold Chocolate contains the original Organifi Gold formula mixed with organic cocoa, giving it a rich and chocolatey flavor and all of the same benefits of Organifi Gold.

The original Organifi Gold formula contains turmeric to promote calmness and relaxation. Turmeric is packed with a natural molecule called curcumin, linked to antioxidant effects and anti-inflammatory properties. Some take Organifi Gold nightly as part of a “golden milk” ritual.

By mixing Organifi Gold with cocoa, Organifi has given the same golden milk formula a chocolatey twist. You get all the same turmeric and curcumin – but with the added effects of cocoa.

Cocoa doesn’t just add flavor and richness to Organifi Gold Chocolate; it also contributes its own effects. Cocoa is packed with antioxidants, and studies show taking cocoa daily can help promote healthy inflammation.

Organifi Gold Chocolate contains nine science-backed superfoods in total. In addition to turmeric and cocoa, the formula contains medicinal mushrooms and other natural herbs, plants, vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to support health and wellness. Some of the ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate have been used in Ayurvedic medicine for over 4,000 years.

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How to Take Organifi Gold Chocolate

You can take Organifi Gold Chocolate in multiple ways. Some mix it with water or milk and drink it as-is. Others heat it to make hot chocolate or add complementary ingredients to create their own superfood formula.

Here are some of the ways to take Organifi Gold Chocolate:

Mix one scoop of Organifi Gold Chocolate into warm milk, almond milk, coconut milk, a smoothie, a shake, or any other beverage of your choice

Create Sacred Healthy Hot Chocolate by mixing coconut oil, coconut milk or almond milk, honey, and maple syrup

Create Cocoa Moon Milk by mixing almond milk, Organifi Gold Chocolate, maca powder, honey, maple syrup, or almond butter

Create Healthy Hot Chocolate Coffee (as a perfect substitute for hot chocolate and coffee) by mixing one cup of brewed coffee with one scoop of Organifi Gold Chocolate and a 1/4 cup of coconut milk or almond milk.

Make a Chocolate Avocado Cream Smoothie by mixing coconut or almond milk with one scoop of Organifi Gold Chocolate, one ripe banana; one scooped avocado and one cup of ice.

Bake Healthy Banana Muffins by using Organifi Gold Chocolate in an ordinary baking recipe (see specific instructions at OrganifiShop.com)

You can get complete details about these recipes at the official Organifi online store.

Organifi Gold Chocolate Ingredients

Organifi Gold Chocolate contains nine science-backed ingredients to promote calmness, relaxation, immune function, and healthy levels of inflammation, among other benefits.

Many of the ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate are considered “superfoods.” Organifi describes its ingredients as superfoods because they have “a powerful effect on mood, how we age, our brain health,” and our overall health at a cellular level. According to Organifi, Superfoods also tend to be “rich in nutrients and extremely beneficial to your well-being.”

Here are all nine superfood ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate and how they work:

Turmeric: Turmeric is the most critical ingredient in Organifi Gold Chocolate. It’s the reason the formula is called “Gold.” Turmeric has a natural golden-yellow color and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Today, Organifi uses a 4:1 turmeric extract that is purportedly “4x more potent than standard turmeric root,” helping the manufacturer maximize the effects of the formula. Each serving of turmeric in Organifi Gold Chocolate can support youthful-looking skin, cardiovascular health, gut health, memory and brain function, and overall health and wellness, among other benefits, according to Organifi. Plus, Organifi claims to source its turmeric from a farm that provides water and healthcare services across rural India.

Ginger: Ginger has been used for thousands of years and is particularly popular in traditional Chinese and Korean medicine practices. Today, ginger has been studied extensively for its ability to boost immunity, help your body fight disease, and assist in soothing the digestive tract, among other benefits. Like chocolate, cinnamon, and turmeric, ginger adds noticeable flavor to the Organifi Gold Chocolate while contributing active effects. Ginger, like the mushroom extracts in Organifi Gold Chocolate, has a long history of use as an adaptogen and may help your body respond to stressors.

Reishi Mushroom: Reishi mushroom, known as the queen of mushrooms, has been studied for its relaxation benefits over the last few decades – although traditional medicine practitioners have known about these effects for centuries. In fact, according to Organifi, reishi mushroom has been used for over 2,000+ years for relaxation and general wellness. Organifi condenses reishi mushroom into a concentrated extract to create the supplement. For every 8 lbs of fresh reishi mushrooms the company gathers, they extract 1lb of nutrient-dense extract. Today, studies have linked reishi to adaptogenic effects. Like other adaptogens, reishi could help your body respond to stress.

Turkey Tail Mushroom: Turkey tail mushroom extract is an immune-boosting fungus popular in traditional Chinese medicine, where it’s been used for over 500 years as a natural energy booster. Today, the turkey tail mushroom in Organifi Gold Chocolate can purportedly boost immune function by being rich in beta-glucans and antioxidants, according to Organifi. Plus, it’s known for its prebiotic effects, helping to promote beneficial bacteria (probiotic bacteria) in your gut to enhance immune function.

Lemon Balm: Lemon balm is described as the “calming herb” and has been used since the Middle Ages to promote calmness, relaxation, and overall wellness. Today, some drink lemon balm tea at night to help them fall asleep. Others use lemon balm as a natural remedy for stress or anxiety. Despite the name, lemon balm doesn’t add a significant taste or aroma to the Organifi Gold Chocolate formula (like a lemony scent). Instead, it’s a science-backed plant extract backed by centuries of use worldwide.

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Magnesium: Magnesium is a crucial mineral involved in 300+ biochemical reactions throughout the body. It’s essential for nervous system function, and low magnesium levels can contribute to nervous system disorders. Magnesium is also known for promoting relaxation: many people take magnesium supplements at night to help them relax and fall asleep. Some sleep aid supplements even contain a blend of melatonin and magnesium for the relaxation effects. According to Organifi, the magnesium in Organifi Gold Chocolate can also help regulate glucose, insulin, and dopamine levels, among other benefits. Plus, it may help release heavy metals from the body, encouraging your body’s natural detoxification processes.

Organic Black Pepper Extract: Organic black pepper extract has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties while loaded with antioxidants. It’s best known in the supplement space for boosting the absorption of other ingredients – particularly turmeric and curcumin. In one study, black pepper extract was shown to boost the absorption of turmeric by 2,000%. Instead of wasting the turmeric you consume, black pepper extract ensures you absorb as much of the active ingredient as possible. Plus, it contributes active effects on its own in the form of antioxidants.

Ceylon Cinnamon: Cinnamon adds flavor while contributing active effects of its own. Ceylon cinnamon, also known as genuine or true cinnamon, comes from the inner bark of the cinnamon tree. Cinnamon is best known today as a spice, although it has centuries of use in traditional medicine as an antioxidant or anti-inflammatory ingredient. Today, many people also take cinnamon to support healthy blood sugar, and studies have reinforced the idea that cinnamon can contribute to healthy blood sugar.

Organic Acacia Powder: Acacia powder is a natural type of fiber derived from the sap of the acacia tree. Like other types of fiber, acacia powder has prebiotic effects, which help promote good gut bacteria while counteracting harmful bacteria. Your probiotic (good) bacteria need fuel to survive and thrive; prebiotic fiber acts as this fuel. 95% of Americans don’t get their daily recommended dose of fiber, and the organic acacia powder in Organifi Gold Chocolate can help.

Organic Coconut Milk Powder: Organic coconut milk powder gives the Organifi Gold Chocolate formula an added creaminess. Plus, it also functions as a great source of saturated fat and medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), helping to boost metabolism and enhance the absorption of nutrients. Many people take MCT supplements each morning to boost all-day energy. With Organifi Gold Chocolate, you get a blend of superfoods and energy-boosting MCTs, making it the ideal choice for relaxing at night or boosting energy all day.

Himalayan Sea Salt: Himalayan sea salt adds flavor to Organifi Gold Chocolate. Many people enjoy the combination of sea salt and chocolate. However, the Himalayan sea salt in Organifi Gold Chocolate also contributes to active effects of its own: sodium is a crucial electrolyte needed to hydrate and fuel every cell in your body. Plus, Himalayan sea salt has 84 elements in its natural form to help balance pH levels. It adds flavor while also contributing significant effects of its own.

Organic Cocoa: Described as “the star of the show,” organic cocoa adds a rich flavor to each scoop of Organifi Gold Chocolate while providing active effects.

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Organifi Gold Chocolate is Like a “Healthy Hot Chocolate”

Today, we consider hot chocolate a sweet treat and a dessert. For most of its history, however, chocolate was known as a healthy, medicinal beverage.

The Mayans drank hot chocolate as far back as 500 BCE. They mixed cacao seeds, cornmeal, and chili peppers with water, then heated it to create a delicious and flavorful beverage. Elites and royalty were even buried with it.

By the 1500s, chocolate had made its way to Europe, where locals started to enjoy hot chocolate as a health-promoting beverage. London had many chocolate shops starting in the 1700s.

Until the 19th century, hot chocolate was viewed as a healthy beverage. Over time, Europeans added more sweetness and spices to the liquid, transforming the bitter drink into the sweet beverage we know today.

Organifi has designed Organifi Gold Chocolate to offer many of the benefits of hot chocolate without the downsides:

DIY cocoa from a package contains 90 calories and 11g of sugar

An ordinary grande hot chocolate from Starbucks contains almost 33g of sugar, more sugar than experts recommend in an entire day.

Many hot chocolates also contain sugar, corn syrup, cocoa processed with alkali, hydrogenated coconut oil, nonfat milk, and natural and artificial chemicals that aren’t considered healthy.

Organifi designed Organifi Gold Chocolate to avoid these issues: you can enjoy the benefits of chocolate without excessive sugar or fats. And, instead of tasting a better beverage, you can enjoy a sweet treat without the guilt.

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What Does Organifi Gold Chocolate Do?

Organifi recommends drinking Organifi Gold Chocolate every day to promote various effects.

Here are some of the effects you could experience while taking Organifi Gold Chocolate, according to the manufacturer:

Rest & Relaxation: Taking Organifi Gold Chocolate daily can help you rest and relax. Many people feel calmer after taking Organifi Gold Chocolate. Some take it at night to help them fall asleep and calm their racing thoughts, while others take it during the day to help themselves respond better to daily stressors.

Recovery & Repair: Whether you’re working out regularly or just trying to walk more, you can enjoy enhanced recovery and repair with Organifi Gold Chocolate. Adaptogens help your body respond to stress – including the strain on your body created by physical activity.

Boost Physical & Cognitive Energy: Organifi Gold Chocolate contains medium chain triglycerides (MCTs), fatty molecules that are easier for your body to burn and turn into energy. Some take MCT supplements daily for energy. Others find they’re more energized physically and mentally after taking Organifi Gold Chocolate.

Support Immune Function: Organifi Gold Chocolate can support immune function. The two mushroom extracts in Organifi Gold Chocolate are loaded with beta-glucans known to support immune health and overall immune function. Other ingredients contain antioxidants that support healthy inflammation, making it easier for your immune system to function.

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Adaptogenic Properties: Many of the ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate are considered adaptogens, which means they help the body respond to stress and stressors. Every day, your body is hit with stressors in the environment, the food you eat, and your day-to-day life events. Adaptogens are natural ingredients shown to help your body respond to stress. Ingredients like cocoa, turmeric, and turkey tail mushrooms in Organifi Gold Chocolate are all considered adaptogens.

Promote Digestive Health & Prebiotic Effects: Many of the ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate are considered prebiotics, which means they help fuel the probiotic bacteria, or beneficial bacteria, in your gut. Fiber is a great prebiotic, but 95% of adults don’t get their daily recommended dose of fiber. Taking Organifi Gold Chocolate daily can promote digestive health via natural prebiotic effects.

Promote Healthy Inflammation: Cacao, turmeric, and other ingredients in Organifi Gold Chocolate are loaded with antioxidants. Antioxidants are natural molecules that neutralize free radicals that cause inflammation. High levels of inflammation are associated with an increased risk of disease and illness. By taking Organifi Gold Chocolate daily, you can promote healthy inflammation.

Promote Better Sleep: Many people take the original Organifi Gold formula to help them fall asleep at night, and the new and improved Organifi Gold Chocolate is no different. Taking the beverage at night allows the adaptogens to help you relax, making it easier to fall asleep, forget the day’s worries, stay asleep longer, and wake up refreshed.

Deliver Nutrients Without Excess Calories or Fats: An ordinary hot chocolate from Starbucks or a package contains 11g to 30g of sugar per serving. Many other hot chocolates contain artificial chemicals, excessive fats, or other potentially harmful ingredients. Organifi Gold Chocolate works differently, delivering a blend of superfoods in a great-tasting beverage without excess calories or fat.

Organifi Gold Chocolate provides all these effects while having a delicious chocolate flavor.

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Scientific Evidence for Organifi Gold Chocolate

Organifi Gold Chocolate contains the same science-backed ingredients as the base Organifi Gold formula – but with the addition of chocolate, salt, and certain other compounds. We’ll review the science behind the formula below.

First, chocolate has an impact on stress. A 2014 study showed that cocoa polyphenols reduced stress in highly stressed and normal, healthy individuals. Researchers asked a group of adults to eat 40g of dark chocolate or milk chocolate daily for two weeks. Then, they found the average person experienced a significant decrease in stress. The effect was particularly noticeable in female members of the group.

Organifi Gold Chocolate also contains two medicinal mushrooms: turkey tail and reishi. Both mushrooms are known to be rich in beta-glucans and other natural antioxidants that could promote healthy stress response and inflammation.

Turmeric remains one of the most critical ingredients in the original Organifi Gold formula and the new Organifi Gold Chocolate formula. Numerous studies have connected turmeric and its active ingredient, curcumin, to various effects. A 2019 study, for example, found a diet enriched with curcumin promoted resilience to chronic social defeat stress, helping to balance mood and relieve anxiety.

Organifi Gold contains a blend of active ingredients linked to stress response, healthy inflammation, and overall wellness. Taking Organifi Gold Chocolate daily could support healthy inflammation and adaptogenic effects throughout your body.

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Organifi Gold Chocolate Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Organifi Gold Chocolate has strong online reviews from customers who have experienced various effects of the supplement. Some customers take Organifi Gold Chocolate nightly to help them relax and fall asleep. Others take it in the morning to promote calmness throughout the day, and some only take Organifi Gold Chocolate during high stress.

Here are some of the reviews shared by verified buyers on the official website:

One customer describes Organifi Gold Chocolate as her “nightly before bed beverage,’ claiming it has “become a staple” in her house. Her whole family enjoys the relaxing effect and delicious flavor, helping them de-stress at the end of the night while feeling like a healthy habit.

Another customer describes Organifi Gold Chocolate as the “best cup of (healthy) cocoa ever.” She likes how the formula is “good for you” while being delicious.

Many people take Organifi Gold Chocolate to help them fall asleep. The natural relaxing properties of the ingredients can help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling rejuvenated – especially if your mind tends to race at night.

Others like Organifi Gold Chocolate because they dislike the flavor of the original Organifi Gold formula. By adding cocoa to the original recipe, Organifi has made it more palatable to all tastes.

Many customers have noticed improved sleep, health, and overall wellness after taking Organifi Gold Chocolate. Simply getting a better sleep can contribute to many active health effects.

Overall, most customers are happy with Organifi Gold Chocolate and how it works, finding it contributes powerful health effects throughout the body and delivers a noticeable difference in energy and wellness – immediately and when taken daily over an extended period.

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Organifi Gold Chocolate Pricing

Organifi Gold Chocolate is usually priced at $69.95 per bottle. However, Organifi sells bottles at a discounted rate just once per year. As part of the late 2023 / early 2024 promotion, you can pay just $59.46 or less for each bottle of Organifi Gold Chocolate.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering through the Organifi online store today:

Order one container for $59.46

Order two containers for $114.72 ($57.36 Per bottle)

Order four containers for $190.27 ($47.57 Per bottle)

Place your order right here for the best prices available!

Each bottle contains a 30-day supply (30 scoops). You take one scoop daily to promote overall health and wellness.

Organifi Gold Chocolate Refund Policy

Organifi offers a 60-day money-back guarantee on all Organifi Gold Chocolate purchases and all other supplement sales. You can request a refund within 60 days of your purchase if you’re unhappy for any reason.

About Organifi

Organifi is a US-based supplement company known for Organifi Gold and other superfood formulas.

You can contact Organifi and the company’s customer service team via the following methods. Customer service is available on Monday to Friday from 7 am to 4 pm PST:

Telephone: 1-760-487-8587

Email: support@organifi.com

Final Word

Organifi Gold Chocolate is a chocolate-flavored turmeric supplement made by Organifi.

Featuring a blend of adaptogens, medicinal mushrooms, and other proven ingredients, Organifi Gold Chocolate can support sleep, relaxation, energy, and overall health and wellness.

To learn more about Organifi Gold Chocolate and how it works or to buy the supplement today, visit the official website.