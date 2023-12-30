Shark Tank Keto Pills Scam Report [Updated] Truth About Fake Keto Shark Tank Ads

The internet is like a door of opportunity that leads to knowledge and a collection of resources worth diving into. Unfortunately, these doors aren’t all equal, as behind some of them rests scams, controversies, and misinformation. Speaking of misinformation, a common scam that has recently taken form is that involving ketogenic supplements.

Those who aren’t familiar with this keto diet entail a breakdown of roughly 75% of healthy fats, 20% of proteins, and 5% carbohydrates. As a result of cutting back on carbohydrates, hurdles in all shapes and sizes are likely to present themselves, i.e., irritability, headaches, exhaustion, etc. The idea behind ketogenic pills is to help ease people on a diet, as the former is reckoned to mimic the diet’s effect without following it to the tee. In a society where smart work overrules hard work, it would make sense to have such a support system on hand, right? The same way that doors house surprises behind them, the ketogenic pills market can either have strong players or complete scammers.

The point of this piece is to shed light on identifiable factors that may help individuals pinpoint a scam product from an effective one. Moreover, we hope to summarize as many means as possible for understanding this particular market before investing any hard-earned money. Of course, there’s also health as a factor, which we prioritize more than anything. Let’s get started with the renowned “Shark Tank” marketing scheme.

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Appearance on Shark Tank

As we are all aware, Shark Tank is a multi-Emmy Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show where the average consumer pitches an idea for a good or service to the seated investors. When such goods or services get funded by the investors (in return for a stake in their company), consumers are sure to feel some sense of confidence and will link it to legitimacy. While not all products get backing, the couple minutes on-screen allows innovators to pitch the idea to the entire world.

All things considered, knowing how much of an impact Shark Tank has on the average viewer, keto scammers are claiming that their products have appeared on the show so that they can lure in their prey. If individuals were to scan these advertisements, at least one of the Sharks would have been listed. In such cases, it is always a good idea to do some research. And in reality, no one has ever pitched the idea for ketogenic pills on the show. So, for now, it should be evident that these are mere statements to attract consumers.

It is important to note that by no means are we trying to shut down the ketogenic pills market; it’s just that at this very moment, the scams are gradually outnumbering the good. Hence, everyone must notice the small things that can prevent them from becoming victims.

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Shark Tank is the New Dr. Oz Show

At first glance, the thought of Shark Tank replacing the Dr. Oz Show might seem off-putting, but that’s not where we’re headed with this. Before Shark Tank was deployed in these marketing scams, it was the Dr. Oz Show that remained at the core of most, if not all, advertisements.

For those of you who are not acquainted with Dr. Oz, he is a Turkish-American television personality, cardiothoracic surgeon, and the face of the Dr. Oz Show. Throughout this show, which airs on national television, the expert spends a considerable amount of time diving into cutting-edge information on maintaining one’s health (i.e., diets, nutrition, hormones, etc.).

Once again, this show reached such a peak at some point that it only made sense for scammers to include catch phrases such as “Dr. Oz approved formulas and solutions” in their advertisements. Unfortunately, as far as our research goes, the expert has yet to share his take on the ketogenic diet and whether he would recommend it or not. Clearly, scammers hope that individuals will blindly believe their claims, making it easier for them to rob everyone. However, their claims rarely have substance and can easily be verified if individuals choose to take the extra five minutes!

An Overview of the Ketogenic Diet

The term “ketogenic” dates to the early 1920s, introduced by a scientist named Russell Wilder. At the time, he firmly believed that it would serve as a viable treatment for people who suffered epilepsy, arguing that a diet rich in healthy fats and protein is likely to ease the condition’s symptoms. Unfortunately, this was an idea that appears to have been backed by very little evidence. So, we ask that people who are presently fighting epilepsy consult a health practitioner before taking matters into their own hands.

Despite how ketogenic initially took form, it has evolved into one that highlights the potential to lose weight. Many people have since shared their journey and how far they’ve come, making it an attractive diet to follow. Speaking of following the ketogenic diet, individuals should have some basic understanding as to how it works. Specifically, when the body no longer has carbohydrates to break down into glucose, it needs to find an alternative source. The next best alternative is fat storage, which the liver helps to break down to release chemicals called ketones. These ketones then make their way through the bloodstream into the hearts of our bodily cells and organs, allowing for energy production and nutrients delivery to remain at healthy levels.

As long as individuals maintain a metabolic state called ketosis, fat will continue to be burned to create ketones. However, with the diet, the slightest error can kick the body out of the metabolic state, halting the entry. In fact, once kicked out, it can take anywhere between two and seven days to re-enter, only prolonging results. The latter is the main reason ketogenic pills have been conceptualized and executed. The body is now trusted to be kept in ketosis for long periods, permitting fat-burning to persist. In our opinion, having such a support system can alleviate the weight placed on one’s mental and physical health, but this only holds true if the product under consideration is legitimate.

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Other Versions of Keto Scams

So far, this piece looked at scams related to Shark Tank and the Dr. Oz Show, but these are just a fraction of what’s out there. For example, if you are led to a sales page that does not list the complete ingredient list, this is a big red flag. Likewise, if the prices per bottle are nowhere to be found on the sales page but are hidden within the Terms and Conditions, this is yet another red flag. The latter has become so common that scammers are motivated to hide all possible fees and monthly subscriptions in such policies that are seldom reviewed.

Since consumers are either unversed in the scientific community or cannot make sense of how findings are generally reported, scammers like to bring familiar faces in the forms of celebrities and health experts to convince them. In some cases, studies are reported to make their case, which can be deceptive as well, especially when the study has no relevance for the supplement under consideration.

A major concern that we have witnessed as a team in these scams is the issue of money. As briefly mentioned in this piece, individuals are often left with the impression that they will be getting a one-time supply of a supplement, only to find out that they are charged monthly. The worst part about all this is that sometimes the rightful supplies aren’t even sent out, or reaching the customer service team can seem like an impossible task to achieve.

Keto Pills Scam Final Thoughts

Ultimately, we ask that everyone takes time to thoroughly read through the claims made, especially the strong/affirmative ones, to see how much truth rests in them. The product may seem like the best thing ever to exist on the surface, but it often lacks the transparency that gives these scammers away. Some examples include lack of company background and supplement facts, nonsensical return addresses, incorrect phone numbers, and failure to list product prices on the advertisement itself. Sometimes, skimming over the Terms and Conditions suffices to conclude that a product is a scam. All-in-all, we hope that this guide successfully brought to light the ongoing rise in keto scams and how to escape the traps in place!

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