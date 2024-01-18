GenuinePurity Resveratrol Reviews – Obvious Hoax or Pure Trans-Resveratrol Formula Worth It?

Have you recently been experiencing excess inflammation? Has the prospect of taking an antioxidant supplement come up? If so, this is one possible angle of attack that has been extensively studied. Simply put, antioxidants are molecules that fight harmful compounds in the body. When these harmful invaders are found in excess, individuals are at risk of developing an array of illnesses; the main ones include diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. The reason has to do with the mere fact that when free radicals persist, they give rise to oxidative stress and, after long enough, oxidative damage. Long story short, our very DNA is at risk. So, what can individuals do to protect their health on a cellular level? This review aims to shed light on GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol.

What is GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol?

GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol is a dietary supplement formulated to equip users with 98% pure trans-resveratrol made with pharmaceutical-grade liposomal encapsulation technology. Together, this duo is believed to support healthy cholesterol levels, reduce joint pain, regulate metabolism, strengthen the immune system, and boost energy levels. For those who are new to resveratrol, it is a type of polyphenol with high antioxidant activity, which might explain a lot of the reported benefits. What does this mean? Next, we’ll examine the GenuinePurity™ strategy and the creators’ focus on the type and delivery of resveratrol.

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What distinguishes GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol from its competitors?

As hinted earlier, GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol is different because of the type of resveratrol used and the delivery system under question.

98% Trans-Resveratrol from Polygonum cuspidatum

One source [1] that covered the different aspects of resveratrol stressed its protective qualities, which can help the body complete daily processes to tame illnesses. Particularly, its ability to lower inflammation is said to protect cells from free radicals (often known as harmful invaders that cause imbalance) and oxidative damage (brought on by chronic inflammation). Consequently, individuals can anticipate neuroprotective qualities (namely, in terms of memory, brain function, and heart health) [2].

An expert was quoted referring to resveratrol as “saran wrap for your cells,” adding that it serves as an “extra layer of protection” against floating compounds in the bloodstream. On the topic of heart health, antioxidants have been demonstrated to raise good cholesterol while bringing down bad cholesterol and improving the function of blood vessels (thereby reducing the risk of blood clots). That said, resveratrol can be broken down into two types of molecule structures: trans-resveratrol and cis-resveratrol.

Of the two molecule structures, trans-resveratrol is preferred due to its higher biological activity, increased stability, higher potency, and well-documented nature. In addition, it appears that its anticancer properties also outperform those of its cis-counterpart [2]3]. When it comes to purity, most supplements offer 50% or 98%. In the case of GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol, each serving (2 capsules) contains 500mg, of which 98% (or 490mg) contains resveratrol.

Liposomal Encapsulation

Although knowing that each serving delivers a significant amount of pure resveratrol is reassuring, it is meaningless if it doesn’t all make it to the body. This is where liposomes come into play. Liposomes are defined as “spherical lipid vesicles composed of one or more bilayers.” Since these vesicles are compatible with living tissues, stable, efficient, easy to create, and can hold a large load, they have been considered nanocarriers, ensuring that the nutrients embedded within these liposomes make it to the body efficiently [4]5].

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol safe?

Each GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol bottle is manufactured in the USA in cGMP facilities for maximum consistency, quality, purity, and potency. Moreover, each serving contains clinically accepted doses. For these reasons, this supplement is deemed safe to take. People with a pre-existing medical condition, who are currently taking medication, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding will want to consult with a healthcare professional before proceeding.

Q. How should GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol be taken?

A. The recommended serving size is 2 GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol capsules with or without a meal and an adequate amount of water.

Q. Are there any side effects to taking GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol?

A. Therefore, individuals should follow the provided directions for maximum benefits.

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Q. Where does the resveratrol in GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol come from?

A. GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol’s source of resveratrol comes from Polygonum cuspidatum (or Japanese knotweed). Japanese knotweed [6] is a perennial herb native to certain parts of Asia and has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. This source appears to be the creators’ choice because it contains far more resveratrol than grapes or other berries.

Q. What is the estimated arrival time on GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol shipments?

A. The estimated arrival time is between 5 and 7 business days for US regions and up to 15 business days for international countries.

Q. Is GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol has been protected by a 97-day money-back guarantee. Individuals are given 90 days from the date of arrival to test the supplement and assess the results. If it doesn’t provide satisfactory results, customer support can be reached for a full purchase price refund (less shipping and applicable taxes).

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Q. Who do I contact if I have questions regarding GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol?

A. For any questions or concerns, the Leading Edge Health customer support team can be reached in one of the following ways:

Email: support@leadingedgehealth.com

Domestic phone: 1 (866) 968-6643

International phone: 1 (778) 770-2961

Q. How much does GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol cost?

A. Every GenuinePurity™ bottle contains 60 capsules, enough to last one month. As with any supplement, at least an intermediate-term intake is recommended. To facilitate consistent use over some time, the Leading Edge Health team has landed on the below-listed pricing:

1 GenuinePurity™ bottle: USD$49.95 each

USD$49.95 each 3 GenuinePurity™ bottles: USD$46.65 each

USD$46.65 each 6 GenuinePurity™ bottles: USD$39.99 each

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These prices do not include shipping, as international countries, Hawaii, Alaska, and other US territories are all subject to one.

About Leading Edge Health, Inc.

Leading Edge Health Inc. is a Canadian premium supplement brand on a mission to create a roster of solutions that consider both a female’s and a male’s biology. These solutions, as put forth by the team, are “cutting-edge, scientifically-backed, 100% natural formulas” that aim to improve one’s overall wellness. This company has been in business for over 20 years, and neither its mission nor its commitment to serving its loyal customer base in over 130 different countries has changed, which is reaffirming. To learn more about Leading Edge Health Inc., visit here.

Concluding Remarks

Ultimately, resveratrol has been demonstrated to exhibit antioxidant activity on a cellular level. An improvement in cellular functioning can go as far as positively influencing metabolism, brain function, energy function, and healthy immunity, among others, as evidenced in several studies. Now, it isn’t enough to just identify an ingredient with positive effects; individuals need to ensure that it is available to the body. This requires two factors: source and delivery. As per Leading Edge Health, GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol offers 98% trans-resveratrol from Japanese knotweed, which is the most biocompatible, easy to create, stable, and effective compared to other doses and resveratrol types.

To guarantee that the body uses the ingredient to its fullest potential with minimal waste, it has been encapsulated in liposomes, a widely accepted drug delivery system. It’s also nice to see that the team offers a long-term money-back guarantee that permits users to assess the formula’s efficacy. In light of everything, the single detail that requires further clarification is the labeling. While the GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol label states that it contains 98% pure trans-resveratrol, the exact percentage is not stated. This needs to be discussed with customer support before proceeding. For more information on GenuinePurity™ Resveratrol, click here! >>>