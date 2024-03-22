Best Delta-8 Brands That Work 2024 (Carts, Vape, Gummies, Flower)

There is no denying that the popularity of Delta-8 is currently at its highest levels ever, as is made evident by surging sales. Delta-8, similar to THC, is designed to make its users feel high for those who may be unaware. However, unlike its counterpart above, Delta 8 consumption is legal at the federal level. This is because all certified, high-quality delta-8 products are obtained via the use of hemp.

Delta-8 is a naturally occurring chemical that is freely found within the cannabis plant in terms of its composition. Its function is similar to that of various prominent cannabinoids such as THC, CBD, CBG, etc. Also, in recent years, researchers have found that it is possible to obtain richer delta-8 variants by breeding multiple different strains.

Top Delta 8 Brands

This article will seek to list some of the best Delta-8 brands that users can choose from. So without any further ado, let’s get straight into the heart of the matter.

Premium Jane Premium Jane, as the name suggests, is a premium brand in the CBD industry. Delta Effex Delta Effex caters to the youth with innovating Delta-8 products. Blue Moon Hemp Blue Moon Hemp is one of the most popular brands providing a variety of Delta-8 products. Diamond CBD Diamond CBD has gluten-free products that are efficacious and safe. Bearly Legal Hemp Bearly Legal Hemp provides a variety of irresistible flavors such as Girl Scout Cookies, Purple Haze, etc. 3Chi 3Chi is one of the most popular brands that cater to the body, mind, and spirit using their delta-8 products. PureKana PureKana provides some of the best delta-8 products that are reliable. Boston Hempire Boston Hempire brings a wide range of Delta-8 products from pre-rolls to cartridges at decent prices. Vida Optima Vida Optima is one of the most reliable brands bringing safe products. ATLRx ALTRx brings reliable products that are safe to use and comply with the rules surrounding cannabis. Just Delta Just Delta is a popular and affordable option to buy Delta-8 products. Moonwlkr Moonwlkr brings exotic flavors inspired by different cultures. Area 52 Area 52, with an alien theme, brings innovative Delta-8 products. Finest Labs Finest Labs brings some of the finest Delta-8 products that contain Delta-9 below the federally allowed limit. Botany Farms Botany Farm caters to experienced Delta-8 users. EMPE USA EMPE USA is one of the most established names in the CBD space. Delta Munchies Delta Munchies, as the name suggests, offers a variety of Delta-8 munchies that are irresistible. The Hemp Doctor The Hemp Doctor provides Delta-8 products that contain Delta-9 in almost negligible amounts. NuLeaf Naturals NuLeaf Naturals may not offer a variety of products but features the highest of quality. Eight Six Eighty Six brings innovative Delta-8 products from charred wicks to gummies. Budpop Budpop is a long-standing name in the field of Delta-8 manufacturing its products in GMP-certified facilities. Caliva Caliva manufactures its Delta-8 products using Good Manufacturing Practises. Vybba Vybba is one of the most popular Delta-8 brands offering some of the most irresistible Delta-8 infused strips. Delta 8 Pro Delta-8 Pro is an ideal option with affordable price tags and a variety of products.

Premium Jane

Brand Overview Products Range: Gummies Capsules Oils Topicals Bath bombs, and others Place of Origin: Arizona, USA Source of Hemp: Rural American farms

Premium Jane is one of the best Delta-8 brands in the cannabinoid industry, bringing Delta-8 THC products that are third-party lab tested and non-GMO in nature. From gummies to CBD tincture, Premium Jane offers a number of hemp derived products from organically sourced hemp plants.

The fact that the Delta-8 THC products offered by Premium Jane are tested by third-party labs speaks of the high quality and rigorous protocols that the brand maintains to bring safe and effective Delta 8 THC products.

At press time, Premium Jane offers its clients a wide array of delta-8 products that have been devised using high-quality, organically grown hemp plants. According to the official company website, all of the company’s Delta-8 is derived from farms located in the United States.

Also, Premium Jane’s hallmark lies in its quality. Its offerings undergo advanced processing techniques and regulatory audits to ensure that users only get the highest quality product possible.

The extraction method is the best-in-class in the cannabinoid industry, using advanced technology to pick the isolates and formulate Delta-8 THC products out of it.

All of this is proof enough that Premium Jane is a true brand in the field of Delta-8 THC products, bringing quality products at a somewhat affordable price tag.

Delta Effex

Brand Overview Products Range: Hemp flower They make Delta 8 THC shot Disposables and others with their unique custom blends Place of Origin: C.A., USA Source of Hemp: Colorado, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Europe

The next entry on our list is Delta Effex, a company that currently offers a host of unique delta-8 products, including its highly popular D8 gummies. Some of the company’s premier purchasing options include:

Rainbow Pack of gummies

Delta-8 THC cartridges, including specific unique variants such as Blue Dream

Targeted delta-8 products like Chill, Balance, and Focus.

The distinguishing factor about this brand is that all of its hemp derived products are non-GMO and third-party lab tested. The lab results from the third party labs are available for display on the product’s official website.

The cannabinoid industry is filled with shady delta-8 THC brands, however, Delta Effex being one of the best Delta-8 brands strives to maintain transparency of information through and through.

Blue Moon Hemp

Brand Overview Products Range: Prerolls Gelcaps Gabs Cardigans Gummies Hemp flower, and CBD Bundles Place of Origin: Florida, USA Source of Hemp: USA

Even though Blue Moon Hemp currently offers a limited range of delta-8 products, the company’s offerings are of exceptionally high quality. This is the reason why the company’s gummies have gained a lot of traction in recent months.

Blue Moon Hemp is one of the best Delta-8 brands in the cannabinoid industry providing a range of hemp products that are non-GMO and third-party lab tested.

It acquires a Certification of Analysis from third-party labs for each batch of Delta-8 THC products.

Blue Moon Hemp sources its products from hemp plants that are organically grown in the U.S.A following standard quality protocols.

The clean extraction method of Blue Moon Hemp assures that the critical plant nutrients such as terpenes and vitamins are preserved in the delta-8 THC products. The company, as a standard practice, does not add any toxic chemicals to preserve these nutrients, which means that you get max potency and the highest quality that is safe to use.

Diamond CBD

Brand Overview Products Range: THC Poppin Gel Capsules Gummies Diamond CBD offers Vape Carts CBD oil, and other products Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

The next entry on our list is Diamond CBD, a company that currently has on offer gummies and full-spectrum delta-8 and CBD oils (as well as other niche offerings). Like many other firms listed in this article, Diamond CBD allows users to customize their delta-8 products.

As one of the best delta-8 brands in the cannabinoid industry, it spoils its users when it comes to hemp products, including Delta-8 THC products. All the products offered by Diamond CBD are third-party lab tested with the test reports from the third party labs available on the official product page for the viewers to scrutinize.

Its products are, in fact, non-GMO and contain no allergens. This ensures that the diverse base of users is able to make use of the Delta-8 THC products.

Some of the company’s most popular products, such as Chill Extreme Delta-8 Gummies, have gained a crazy amount of mainstream traction, making Diamond CBD one of the best-trusted manufacturers within the delta-8 supplement market. Some of the company’s other products include CBD vapes that come loaded with different concentration and strain options, delta-8 lollipops, amongst others.

Bearly Legal Hemp

Brand Overview Products Range: Dabs Infused hemp joints Vape tanks and Cartridges Gummies and Hard Candy, and Tinctures Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

Bearly Legal Hemp Co currently has a total of 8 different delta-8 products, including THC-infused vape tanks and cartridges, delta-8 gummies, candies, delta-8 dabs, joints, tinctures, etc. The firm has garnered mainstream traction in recent months, thanks mainly to its unique flavor options such as Girl Scout Cookies, Blue Dream, Strawberry Lemonade, Gorilla Glue, and Wedding Cake.

Bearly Legal Hemp is probably one of the very few brands in the cannabinoid industry that offers such a wide choice of exotic and interesting flavors that are otherwise uncommon in the cannabis market.

This, in our opinion, makes Bearly Legal Hemp one of the best Delta-8 brands.

To ensure quality and induce trust in the users, Bearly Legal Hemp’s Delta-8 THC products go through third-party laboratory testing. This means that each batch of its products, be it vape cartridges, gummies, or baked items (yes, they sell that too), is third-party lab tested and the results from the third-party labs are available on the official website for the users to view.

3Chi

Brand Overview Products Range: Vape Cartridges Gummies Delta 8 balls Cookies Brownies Delta-8 oil, and other hemp products Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: California, Oregon, and Colorado

Much like our previous entry, 3Chi too is known as being one of the world’s most high-quality providers of delta-8 today. From a compositional standpoint, all of the company’s active ingredients are sourced from full-spectrum hemp grown in Colorado, California, and Oregon.

Each serving of the company’s supplements comes packed with a host of efficacious terpenes and cannabinoids that allow for a host of peripheral benefits.

3Chi has truly set the gold standard for Delta-8 THC products in the cannabinoid industry. Using industry-leading science that is unmatched by any other brand in the cannabis industry, 3Chi brings Delta-8 THC products that are third-party lab tested. The results from these third-party labs are available for display to everyone venturing into the cannabis market.

3Chi is one of the oldest and most established brands in the field of Delta-8 THC. They focus on three things: Body, Mind, and Spirit. Through their cannabis products, they aim to uplift these core components that make you ‘you’.

PureKana

Brand Overview Products Range: Gummies Tincture Oral Strips Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

One of the most well-known companies in the delta-8 supplement space, PureKana currently has many products. For example, users can buy Delta 8 Gummies with 500mg of delta-8 per bottle and 25mg of delta-8 per gummy, as well as a host of other offerings, including tinctures, salves, etc.

Bringing a variety of Delta-8 THC gummies and tinctures, PureKana offers CBD products made using natural ingredients, all of which can be used for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

The high-quality products by PureKana have gone through third-party laboratory testing and the third-party testing results and lab reports are available on the official website.

Since each batch of Delta-8 THC products manufactured by PureKana is made under the strict supervision of experts, it ensures that all the products contain less than 0.3% of Delta-9 THC. This means that you may even pass a drug tests after using these Delta-8 THC products by PureKana, given that you use them in moderate amounts.

Boston Hempire

Brand Overview Products Range: High-Life Vape Carts shatter wax Gummies chocolate bars, and other hemp products Place of Origin: Massachusetts, USA Source of Hemp: Their hemp source is in New England

Boston Hempire currently manufactures several unique delta-8 products that are extremely popular across the American landscape. In this regard, it bears mentioning that the company now has life vape cartridges with flavors such as Wedding Cake and Northern Lights available and waxes, dabs. Some of the company’s products come with an insane 93% delta-8 concentration. Some of these items include watermelon gummies, delta-8-infused choco treats, amongst others.

This online store has a total of 55 Delta-8 THC products from wax/dabs to gummies, soft gels, and tinctures. These products can be used for both medicinal and recreational purposes. If you want something more than just the well-being of CBD and something less wild than full-fledged THC, Boston Hempire brings you the perfect solution.

Their Delta-8 THC gummies, including other products, have gone through independent as well as in-house tests, and the third-party testing results, as well as lab reports, are available for users on the official website.

Since Boston Hempire Delta-8 THC products, including their High Life Gummies, Tinctures, and Chocolate Bars contain Delta-9, the mischievous psychoactive compound in proportions less than 03.%, you are not at risk of failing a drug test.

Vida Optima

Brand Overview Products Range: THC Gummies Tincture Candies Flower Syrup, and more Place of Origin: California, USA Source of Hemp: Kentucky, Colorado, and Oregon

Before entering the Delta-8 supplement market, Vida Optima had forged a name within the CBD market.

Vida Optima was founded in 2015 by two friends who were deeply impacted by the power of medicinal and recreational purposes that cannabis could possibly serve if manipulated the right way.

As a national CBD vendor, Vida Optima now produces some of the most high-quality products in the industry using natural ingredients. Each batch of the products manufactured by Vida Optima is tested independently as well as by the company itself. The lab reports as well the third-party testing results are available on the product page.

Over the last few months, the company has made its foray into the delta-8 space via offerings such as Elev8 Delta 8 Tincture, Elev8 Delta 8 Gummies, Creamy Caramel Delta 8 Candies.

Their Delta-8 THC gummies are some of the most affordable gummies on our list packing 10mg of pure Delta-8 THC and less than 0.3% of Delta-9 which means you may even pass a drug test after consuming these supplements.

The best thing about this company is that their Delta-8 THC products come in some of the most irresistible and delicious flavors such as creamy caramel, mellow melon, juicy fruit, tropical thunder, etc.

To top it up with cherry, they also offer free shipping on orders of over $75 USD.

ATLRx

Brand Overview Products Range: The brand offers THC flowers Terpene Gummies, and Gummies 60mg / 30mg Place of Origin: Georgia Source of Hemp: USA

ATLRx is an American THC-Delta 8 supplement manufacturer. The firm has increased its market visibility tremendously over the last year or so. Some of the company’s core offerings include gummies, flowers, and tinctures. In terms of dosage, the composition of individual products can range between 500mg to 1,800mg of Delta THC per bottle.

When ALTRx started, bringing the best Delta-8 THC products to users was not at the core of its aim. ALTRx started with the simple goal of providing friends and family a safe, natural, and efficacious alternative to prescription medication.

However, today, ALTRx is one of the best brands on the list of companies providing the best quality Delta-8 THC products. With delicious flavors and gluten-free products, ALTRx is a premium line of Delta-8 THC products that are safe and reliable. To make things brighter, they are a quick way to feel more focused and euphoric.

Each of their products goes through third party lab testing and the test reports are available on the individual product pages. The reports also clearly state that the Delta-8 products manufactured by ALTRx steer clear of heavy metals which means they are 100% safe to consume.

JustDelta

Brand Overview Products Range: Cartridge Disposables, and Gummies Place of Origin: UK Source of Hemp: USA

JustDelta is one of the few companies on our list that focus solely on Delta-8 THC-related offerings. That being said, it should be highlighted that the company is still a subsidiary offshoot of JustCBD. When writing this article, users can choose from two flagship delta-8 products, i.e., delta-8 gummies and delta-8 cartridges.

With delicious flavors such as blue dream berry, strawberry cough, etc, JustDelta is one of the best brands providing the best quality Delta-8 THC products that are free from heavy metals.

This online store boasts lab test reports from third-party lab testing which means that you can rely on the website both in terms of safety and efficacy.

With a solar system and space theme, JustDelta brings one of the most attractive packaging to attract a young customer base that is very much into minimalist yet innovative designs.

To top it all off, the brand also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee or satisfaction guarantee. This translates to the fact you can rest assured about your investment if the Delta-8 products from this company do not work out for you.

Moonwlkr

Brand Overview Products Range: Vapes Gummies Disposables, and other hemp products Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Organic hemp farms in Colorado

Moonwlkr is one of the more recent players to have entered this space. The company has seen its products distinguish itself from the rest thanks to its unique branding and composition. For starters, Moonwlkr’s offerings are named after moons in our solar system (for example, Phobos, Atlas, and Europa).

Some of the company’s core products include:

Delta-8 gummies

Vape Kits

Separate Cartridges With up to 800mg of delta-8 apiece

This online store does not just bring the best quality Delta-8 THC products but also steers clear of harmful synthetic additives as well as heavy metals.

Using non-allergens, all the high quality products from this brand are gluten-free which means they are safe to use. The company also features lab test reports for each batch of supplements, Vape Carts, and other delta-8 THC products which solidifies the trust of customers in the company.

Last but not least, it should be noted that, unlike some companies, Moonwlkr’s products have been made using full spectrum delta-8, which comes replete with several high-quality terpenes and cannabinoids.

Area 52

Brand Overview Products Range: Cartridge Tincture THC Gummies Vape pen Vape Battery, and THC Honey Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: California, Washington, and Oregon

Area 52 has made a name for itself in recent years, with the company currently producing a wide range of lab-tested delta-8 gummies that have been designed to deliver long-lasting benefits as well as a pleasant taste profile.

The thing that sets Area 52 products apart from its rivals is the sweet after state. From an options standpoint, the company currently has a variety of tinctures, vape cartridges, etc.

All the CBD products from this company are made using natural ingredients.

Each batch of products, be it vape cartridges, tinctures, or anything else, goes through third party laboratory testing and the lab test results are featured on the product’s official site.

Finest Labs

Brand Overview Products Range: Vape Cartridge Gummies, and Tincture Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Industrial hemp plant, USA

All of Finest Labs’ products have been made from Delta-8 harnessed from 100% organic hemp. The company is currently selling gummies, tinctures, and vape cartridges regarding what’s being offered. Not only that but there are also specific bundle deals available that users can avail of for a cheaper rate.

Finest Labs takes a lab-based approach to ensuring users are provided with the highest quality supplement possible.

Botany Farms

Brand Overview Products Range: Vape Cartridge Gummies, and Pineapple Haze Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Hand picked partners, USA

Botany Farms currently offers users several delta-8 THC gummies that feature 30mg of delta-8 THC and 2mg of delta-9 THC per gummy. The manufacturer’s USP lies in the fact that they are looking to target consumers already familiar with the Delta-8 market and want to maximize their experience.

As mentioned above, unlike other leading brands, Botany Farms does not exactly cater to new customers which means that if you are new to the whole cannabis space, this may not be the best option for you.

From flowers of hemp to hash to pre-rolls, Botany Farms is one of those reputable brands that offers variety with quality.

The company follows all guidelines as reinstated by the Controlled Substances Act. In fact, it uses chemical-free hemp extract to manufacture its product line featuring Delta-8 THC.

Above all, each batch goes through independent and in-house lab tests; the lab test results are featured on the individual product pages on the official website too.

EMPE USA

Brand Overview Products Range: Their product range is Vape Carts Softgels THC Gummies Tincture, and Lollipop Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Florida

EMPE USA is one of the most highly touted delta-8 THC manufacturers in the world today. The company only uses top-quality ingredients free of any kinds of volume fillers, binders, and other unwanted compounds.

One of the most reputable brands, EMPE USA utilizes unique custom blends to formulate its hemp extracts, flowers of hemp, and other Delta-8 THC products.

Unlike many other leading brands that are sitting on the throne owing to advertisement, EMPE USA follows the Controller Substances Act to maintain quality and legality of the process of manufacturing Delta-8 products.

Lastly, each batch of products from EMPE USA goes through lab tests for CoA and other certifications.

Delta Munchies

Brand Overview Products Range: Their product range is Vapes Vape Carts Tinctures Gummies Prerolls Place of Origin: Los Angeles, CA, USA Source of Hemp: USA

Delta Munchies is another company that has a massive range of products, including delta-8 pre-rolls, vape pens, gummies, amongst many other things. Regarding what flavor options are available as part of the company’s gummies offer, users can choose from watermelon, sour bites, peach rings, etc.

Using Delta-9 well below the federally legal limit of 0.3%, Delta Munchies can still give you the euphoric feeling which will make you wonder if having ‘this’ fun is even legal (it is).

It is one of those cannabis brands in the hemp industry that steers clear of toxic chemicals and channels all the efforts into improving the product quality, and therefore improving the complete well-being of the user.

You can expect to feel more focused, energetic, euphoric, happy, and uplifted using Delta-8 products from this company. It also helps provide pain relief from debilitating body pain.

The Hemp Doctor

Brand Overview Products Range: Gummy bears Chewy candies (THC bombs) rings (cosmic or donut) worms (gummy or sour), and others Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

The Hemp Doctor has a range of delta-8 THC products such as hemp-derived cartridges (that are designed to provide users with an upbeat/functional buzz.

The hemp industry or the cannabis industry is filled with brands and products that you can not trust owing to minimal transparency and shady background and representation of the product quality.

However, The Hemp Doctor is completely different from such generic and snake oil companies. It is one of the best in the cannabis market, making each product undergo third-party lab testing. This leads to almost zero negative reviews about the company owing to the stellar reputation and the effort it takes to prove the same.

Also, much like all of the other products added to our list, all of Hemp Doctor’s offerings are entirely legal since they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC.

NuLeaf Naturals

Brand Overview Products Range: Tincture Softgels Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

As things stand, NuLeaf Naturals has on offer a total of 3 delta-8 softgel products, i.e., supplements with 150mg, 450mg, and 900mg worth of delta-8 THC.

Founded in 2014 by a group of people who were well-versed in the medicinal values of the hemp-derived supplements, NuLeaf Naturals is now one of the best companies delivering Delta-8 products of the most pristine quality.

All of the company’s delta-8 THC oils are derived using whole-plant extracts that have been found to come filled with a range of natural, synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes.

The Delta-8 products from NuLeaf Naturals truly get your dictionary mode active without the psychoactive effects of the notorious Delta-9. This has led to a high customer satisfaction rate amongst the users of NuLeaf Naturals Delta-8 users.

Eighty Six

Brand Overview Products Range: THC gummies Disposables Sugar edibles cartridges, and more Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

Eighty Six, much like many of their other companies on our list, is a provider of premium delta-8 products. And while the company’s various offerings do cost a little more than some of its contemporaries, it should be mentioned that all of Eighty Six’s products come with a ceramic heating element to eliminate the risk of a charred wick.

If you wish to get your dictionary mode active with hemp-derived supplements without the psychoactive effects of THC, Eighty-Six can help you achieve that.

With stellar customer satisfaction rate and products derived from all organic hemp plant, Eighty Six is one of the most innovative yet old-school Delta-8 THC brands on our list.

Budpop

Brand Overview Products Range: THC infused flowers of hemp Gummies Vape Tincture Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Nevada

One of the most widely recognized names within this space, Budpop currently has a whole host of unique delta-8 products, such as gummies, cartridges, and flowers. Much like the above options on our list, Budpop’s products are designed to focus more on the quality side of things than price alone.

The company’s various offerings come in a range of different flavor options, including Strawberry Gelato gummies, Grape Runtz, Northern Lights, and Cookies. Last but not least, it should be pointed out that all of Budpop’s third-party lab results are published online, making it easy for users to verify doses.

This reputable company has almost zero negative reviews and the brand claims to provide some of the most affordable prices in the Delta-8 segment. Since all the products manufactured by the company contain Delta-9 well within the legally allowed limit, you do not need a medical marijuana card to purchase the products.

Caliva

Brand Overview Products Range: Vapes Flowers Edibles and other wellness products Place of Origin: San Jose, California, USA Source of Hemp: USA

Caliva is another major player within this space, allowing users to access many vapes, flowers, edibles, and other wellness products. The firm is based out of San Jose, California, and in recent months has gained a lot of traction within the global supplement market.

You do not need to have a medical marijuana card to be able to buy Delta-8 THC products from Caliva. This is because the brand claims to use Delta-9 THC well below the federally legal 0.3% limit.

The best part about this reputable company is that though it appears to be a premium brand with sky-high prices, the company features products with truly affordable prices so everyone can enjoy the benefits and fun associated with Delta-8 THC.

Vybba

Brand Overview Products Range: VYBBA Delta-8 Infused Strips Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: USA

The second last entry on our list is Vybba, a company that primarily retails Delta-8 Infused Strips designed to help users feel relaxed almost instantaneously. In terms of their composition, each strop comes loaded with a potent blend of delta-8 and full-spectrum CBD, so much so that the manufacturer claims that users should be able to see severe effects within just 15-60 minutes after ingestion.

Using custom unique blends and no synthetic additives to create their Delta-8 THC infused strips, Vybba promotes overall well being while also providing a little bit of euphoria; all under the federally legal limit.

It is one of those cannabis brands that aims to provide more focus, energy, cognition, pain relief, and a sense of happiness through the ‘miraculous’ Delta-8 THC infused strips.

All of Vybba’s products are made using hemp that is grown locally in the Pacific Northwest. The company’s Delta-8 strips come in packages of 1, 3, or 6 pouches, with their prices hovering anywhere between $35-$45 per unit.

Delta 8 Pro

Brand Overview Products Range: Shatter Flower of Hemp Gummies moon rocks Diamonds noid bombs Pre-rolls tinctures, and cartridges Place of Origin: USA Source of Hemp: Colorado

The last entry on our list is Delta 8 Pro, founded primarily to sell quality Delta-8 products. The company’s website has on sale several products, including shatters, gummies, moon rocks, diamonds, noid bombs, pre-rolls, hemp flowers, tinctures, syringes, and cartridges.

Delta 8 Pro has been around since 2008, making a range of high-quality cannabis products. They also offer free shipping within the U.S.

The company’s reputation stays untarnished even after such long operation in the industry due to the consistent perseverance to maintain the quality and standards of their delta-8 THC products as well as other products.

Final Verdict – Are Delta-8 Brands Worth The Hype?

Delta-8 has taken the world by storm.

Delta-8 is a middle ground between CBD and Delta-9 – a safe, effective, and ‘fun’ solution to stress, panic, anxiety, and plain old boredom. With the right dosages, Delta-8 can be of great help. Good Delta-8 companies that strive to achieve quality realize that. Thus, it is obvious that the best delta-8 brands that offer efficacious delta-8 products are surely worth the hype and craze that surrounds them.

If you are new to the world of delta-8 and the benefits and euphoria associated with it, these brands can be your best solution to trying something new; something good.

So, choose a brand from the list that appeals most to you and try one of their delta-8 products. Wait a while and let the magic happen!