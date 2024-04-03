Total Beets Reviews (Latest Research) Obvious Fake or Legit Ingredients That Work?

The Force Factor Total Beets product range includes Total Beets Powder, Total Beets Blood Pressure Support, Total Beets Gummies, Total Beets Soft Chews, and the Total Beets Superfood Shot. The critical issue with all the Force Factor Total Beets products is that no matter which one you choose, you’ll be overpaying, and there are many better options for the money.

Most Force Factor Beet products contain just two or three ingredients. When they do contain more, they are in insignificant amounts, so it’s very likely you won’t experience the advertised health benefits.

Our health experts analyzed and tested the entire Total Beets product range and concluded that you should look elsewhere for a quality beetroot supplement. The problem wasn’t so much the quality of the product as the price; they just priced themselves comparatively to products that contain more beets and a host of other more expensive ingredients that can help improve NO2 production, heart health, and more.

And while Total Beets featured on our best beet supplements list, they were a distant third.

What Did We Recommend Instead of Total Beets?

The team’s number one recommendation was HeartBeets, available as a high-dose, multi-ingredient capsule or a quality beet powder. HeartBeets promises to tackle the same health issues and provide the same health benefits as Total Beets. Still, it will work since it contains many scientifically verified ingredients at optimum doses! What’s more, HeartBeets uses a much more potent beetroot extract than found in Total Beets, making it a better source of beetroot.

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What is Total Beets?

Force Factor Total Beets is a collection of nutritional supplements focused on using beet powder to support blood pressure issues, improve heart health, increase nitric oxide production, and improve exercise and endurance.

Beetroot powder is the main ingredient in all the Force Factor Total Beets products. Each product contains one or two additional ingredients to support beetroot powder’s ability to provide a specific health benefit. For example, the Force Factor Total Beets Blood Pressure Support supplement combines beetroot extract with grape seed extract and L-citrulline.

For comparison, HeartBeets capsules, also designed to treat blood pressure, circulation, and cardiovascular health issues, contain 13 natural ingredients and many times more than the total amount per serving.

Another example is Total Beets Powder, which aims to increase blood flow, enhance endurance, and increase energy levels. It contains just two ingredients: beet powder and betaine nitrate. With 5g of beetroot powder per serving and 2g of betaine nitrate, it might sound like a lot. However, research suggests that betaine nitrate, which is a chemical compound designed to boost nitric oxide production, is most effective at doses of 6g per day.

What’s more, you can buy perfectly good beetroot extract formulas from Amazon that contain 8g of beetroot powder per serving for less than half the price of Total Beets Powder.

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Force Factor Total Beets Benefits

Force Factor Total Beets products promise a range of benefits. These include increased blood flow, blood pressure management, increased heart energy, enhanced endurance, increased nitric oxide, and a stronger immune system.

It is doubtful that Total Beets products can deliver on these promises. With such low doses and few ingredients, our health experts predict few noticeable health benefits from them.

How Does Total Beets Work?

Total Beets products aim to improve your health by increasing the amount of nitrates in the body. Nitrates are essential for producing nitric oxide, a key factor in blood flow. By increasing nitric oxide levels, blood can circulate more easily, carrying vital nutrients to the brain and organs. Blood also carries oxygen, so increasing nitric oxide production can improve exercise performance.

Force Factor Total Beets Ingredients

Total Beets Original Powder Ingredients

Beet Powder (5g): Beetroot is a quality ingredient offering various health benefits. It is high in nitrates, which the body uses to create nitric oxide. Beetroot is also an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.

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Betaine Nitrate (NO3-T) (2g): This is a lab-made compound that can dramatically increase nitric oxide levels when supplied at very high doses. Unfortunately, the dose in Total Beets powder is a little on the low side to be effective.

Total Beets Blood Pressure Support & Total Beets Soft Chews Ingredients

Total Beets Blood Pressure Support and Total Beets Soft Chews contain the same ingredients, but the chews contain 325mg per serving, half the amount in the Blood Pressure Support supplement. Both products use a proprietary blend, so we don’t know how much each ingredient is included.

Beetroot Extract: Beetroot extract is a concentrated version of beetroot powder. Using an extract allows us to pack the many benefits of beetroot into a capsule or soft chew form.

Grape Seed Extract: Grape seed extract can potentially lower blood pressure due to its blood thinning properties. Caution should be exercised if you are already taking blood thinning medication.

L-Citrulline: L-citrulline is converted into nitric oxide and L-arginine. It can lead to improved blood flow and better circulation.

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What Does Total Beets Do?

Total Beets aim to increase exercise performance, regulate blood pressure, provide more energy, and increase stamina.

Based on the contents of Total Beets products, we estimate that the effects will be mild at best. The most effective product Force Factor offers is the Total Beets Powder. This is because it contains a reasonable amount of beetroot powder per serving. The other products, including the capsules, gummies, and chews, contain low amounts of each ingredient and are unlikely to produce any effects.

Total Beets Side Effects

There are no side effects associated with taking Force Factor Total Beets products. The only ingredient you might need to be cautious of is the grape seed extract, which can interact with some blood-thinning medication.

It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare professional before starting a new supplement, especially if you are currently taking prescribed medication.

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Total Beets Pricing

The price of Total Beets products varies from product to product. The powders cost around $20, the chews cost around $15, and the Total Beets Blood Pressure Support supplement cost around $30.

The price of Total Beets products varies from retailer to retailer. You can purchase Total Beets from Amazon, Walmart, and various online outlets.

Total Beets Customer Reviews

There are many Total Beets reviews available online. Most are positive about the products, reporting good taste and no side effects.

The reviews are more mixed in their reports on the results. While some customers were delighted, others claimed to have experienced no health benefits.

Total Beets Conclusion

Having thoroughly analyzed the complete Total Beets product range and explored the ingredients, pricing, and reviews, we’ve concluded that we cannot recommend Force Factor Total Beets.

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The main issue is the lack of ingredients and the low doses. A supplement needs more than two or three under-dosed ingredients to address blood flow, circulation, blood pressure, and cardiovascular health issues. What’s more, while not the most expensive supplements, Total Beets aren’t cheap either.

We highly recommend spending your money elsewhere and choosing a supplement that will work.

Alternatives to Total Beets

HeartBeets – Best Alternative for Blood Flow, Blood Pressure, and Nitric Oxide Production

With 13 natural ingredients, including a high-ratio beetroot extract, HeartBeets is the best choice for improving blood flow, lowering blood pressure, increasing nitric oxide production, and ensuring long-term cardiovascular health.

There is no comparison between HeartBeets and Total Beets Blood Pressure Support. HeartBeets is a better formula in every way possible. It contains more scientifically backed ingredients at doses that are effective and safe. Although it is slightly more expensive, it will work, making HeartBeets much better value for money.

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HeartBeets Ingredients

Beetroot Extract 4:1 (500mg): Promotes vasodilation by increasing nitric oxide levels.

Promotes vasodilation by increasing nitric oxide levels. Garlic Powder 4:1 (150mg): Relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

Relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure. Olive Leaf (500mg): Improves circulation by relaxing blood vessels.

Improves circulation by relaxing blood vessels. Green Tea (250mg): Lowers blood pressure and reduces cholesterol.

Lowers blood pressure and reduces cholesterol. B6 (1.3mg): Lowers homocysteine levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease

Lowers homocysteine levels, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease B2 (1.1mg): Works with B6 to reduce cardiovascular risks

Works with B6 to reduce cardiovascular risks Ginger Extract: Improves vasodilation and relaxes blood vessels

Improves vasodilation and relaxes blood vessels Folate (2,500mcg): Relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

Relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure. Q10 (30mg): Provides essential energy for the heart.

Provides essential energy for the heart. Hibiscus: Reduces oxidative stress on blood vessels.

Reduces oxidative stress on blood vessels. Vitamin C (250mg): Supports blood vessel health and function.

Supports blood vessel health and function. Magnesium (200mg): Regulates blood pressure and reduces arterial stiffness

Regulates blood pressure and reduces arterial stiffness Hawthorn: Dilates blood vessels, improving blood flow

HeartBeets combines 500mg of beetroot extract with folate, garlic powder, olive leaf, and vitamin C to increase nitric oxide production and availability dramatically. This means the body doesn’t just have more nitric oxide; it will also use it more effectively and efficiently, resulting in better blood flow and improved circulation.

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In addition, HeartBeets contain other ingredients, such as hawthorn and hibiscus, that contribute to widening and relaxing blood vessels, allowing blood to move more freely.

What’s more, HeartBeets can potentially lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease thanks to its effect on blood pressure and the inclusion of essential B complex vitamins.

If you’re looking for a supplement to improve blood flow, regulate blood pressure, and support cardiovascular health, we strongly recommend ditching Total Beets and choosing HeartBeets.

Hornbäach Beetroot Capsules – Best High Potency Beetroot Extract Alternative

Hornbäach’s high-potency beetroot capsules contain 8g per serving, 3g more than Total Beets beetroot powder. Although not as versatile as powder, beetroot extract capsules are easy to take and provide all the health benefits of beetroot.

Hornbäach capsules are reasonably priced at $20 per bottle and are the most potent beetroot capsules currently available.

Nature’s Nutrition Gummies – Best Gummies Alternative

With more than double the amount of beetroot per serving than Total Beets Gummies, Nature’s Nutrition Beetroot Gummies are the obvious alternative. What’s more, they are more than half the price of Total Beets Gummies.

[TOP SELLER] Total Beets is the top-selling product!