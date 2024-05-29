At A Glance | June 2024 Community Calendar

The Gateway Concert Band is hosting its annual “Name Those Tunes” concert for the 25th year. Photo courtesy The Gateway Concert Band

There are so many events on the Plateau in June, it’s hard to keep track! The Log Show (pictured here is Bo Carlson trying to chop through the a small log) is always a big draw. Photo courtesy Ashley Britschgi

There are so many events on the Plateau in June, it’s hard to keep track! The Log Show (pictured here is Bo Carlson trying to chop through the a small log) is always a big draw, and the Gateway Concert Band is hosting its annual “Name Those Tunes” concert for the 25th year. Finally, the Culpepper & Merriweather circus is back in town in Buckley.

The monthly At A Glance community calendar is published once a month in the last edition of the month. To submit event items for the calendar, email raymond.still@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald.

LOG SHOW

It’s Buckley’s biggest event of the year! The annual Log Show (located at the Log Show Grounds at the north end of the city) starts on June 29 with a 10 a.m. parade down Main Street and a vendor market, which will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Log Show events will begin at noon. The event continues on June 30 with the competition finalists vying for the coveted All-Around Logger title, starting at 11 a.m.; vendors will also be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Kid’s Log Show will be held June 17.

For more information, head to facebook.com/buckley.logshow/timeline.

MARKETS AND CRUISES

Farm Fresh at the Enumclaw Market: The Enumclaw Plateau Farmer’s Market is back, starting on June 6 and continuing on every Thursday through September (except for July 4). The market is open 3 to 7 p.m., and is located on First Street/Kasey Kahne Drive. For more information or to look up vendors, head toenumclawplateaufarmersmarket.org.

Cole Street Night Market: The city of Enumclaw is hosting a week-long night market from June 21 – 28, from 4 to 8 p.m., under the white tent at the intersection of Cole Street and Stevenson Avenue.

Cruise Enumclaw: Cruise Enumclaw has already started, and will continue every first Friday of the month from now through September, starting at 6 p.m.

Cruise Buckley: Want more classic cars? Then make sure to attend Cruise Buckley, which is every third Saturday from May through September, from 6 to 9 p.m.

SINGLE EVENTS

May 29

Touch-A-Truck: The Ten Trails neighborhood in Black Diamond is hosting a Wildland Fire Safety and Touch-A-Truck community event at Civic Park, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mountain View Fire and Rescue and other agencies will be there to talk about emergency safety tips, and kids can meet first responders and check out emergency vehicles like fire trucks, police cars, ATVs, and even a helicopter (all vehicles are subject to availability).

June 1

Farmer’s Daughter Market: Thomasson Family Farm’s first-ever Father’s Daughter market is a free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 local vendors to shop from, offering food, permanent jewelry, make-and-take crafts, and more. For more information, head to thomassonfarm.com.

June 4

Buckley Circus: The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus returns to Buckley on June 4, with performances at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Buckley Eagles (29021 WA-410). This years’ circus features bareback riders, Golden Tabby tigers, trapeze, and more. There will also be a tent raising at 9:30 a.m. so you can see the circus get put together and meet some of the performers and animals.

June 6

Yoga in the Park: The Ten Trails neighborhood in Black Diamond is hosting a Yoga in the Park on June 6 event from 6 to 9 p.m. at Civic Park. Get Hot Yoga will be leading the session.

June 9

Magical Market: NW Magical Events is hosting a three-day Magical Market on Cole Street. The event starts at 4 and ends at 8 p.m. on June 7, but opens 11 a.m. and closes 8 p.m. on the 8th and 9th.

June 12

EHS Graduation: Enumclaw High seniors will celebrate their graduation at the Enumclaw Expo Center from 3 to 10 p.m.

June 15

Chamber Beer Walk: The Enumclaw Chamber of Commerce’s annual Beer Walk is on June 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. Cole Street will be closed for attendees to enjoy more than 25 PNW brewers of beer, ciders, and seltzers. Tickets are $40 for general admission, and come with a tasting glass and ten tasting tickets. Tickets can be bought online or at the Chamber or the Dr. Ossman/Harding’s office. VIP tickets are $65, and come with a VIP reception, exclusive tastings, live music, snacks, an upgraded drinking glass, a swag bag, and five additional tasting tickets.

June 17

The Gateway Concert Band is hosting the 15th annual “Name those Tunes” concert at Rotary Centennial Park on June 17, 7 to 8:30 p.m. As the name suggests, audience members get a chance to guess the names of the songs that are played. If the weather is poor, the concert will move to Enumclaw High. The event is free, but donations are encouraged. This is a BYOC (bring your own chair/blanket) event.

RECURRING EVENTS

Brewskis with a Newsie: Come meet your local journalists on every first Wednesday of each month at Cole Street Brewery (1627 Cole Street, Enumclaw) from 5 to 6 p.m. This is an informal event where residents can pitch stories, fact-check articles, and talk shop. For more information, email rstill@cmg-northwest2.go-vip.net/courierherald or call 360-802-8220.

Coffee with the Mayor: Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro hosts a Coffee with the Mayor on the first Mondays of the month from 9 to 10 a.m. This is a casual session for citizens to meet with me and discuss issues, concerns, and projects.

Cancer Support Group: The Plateau Prostate Cancer Support Group, which is open to everyone diagnosed with any cancer and their loved ones, is meeting at the Enumclaw airport every second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Plateau Scottish Dancing: The Plateau Scottish Country Dancers are inviting new members to come join the fun. The group currently meets every Monday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Classes are at the Danish Hall, 1708 Porter St.,Enumclaw. Cost is $5 per person and no partner is required. Dances are taught at each class and range from easy to moderate. All are welcome from beginners to experienced dancers. Because dancing involves close personal contact, up-to-date COVID vaccines are required. Currently, masking is encouraged but not required. For more information call 360-825-6572 and find us on meetup.com.