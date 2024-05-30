Buckley Kiwanis Students of the Month | May 2024

Buckley Kiwanis Club members honored 2 young residents as their May students of the month. The following information was provided by the club, based on input from the schools.

Glacier Middle School: Logan Tubbs

Logan is an extremely hard worker and very kind person. He will go out of his way to help others in class and be the best version of himself. He consistently exceeds the expectations of the Grizzly Way and is also authentic, steady and funny at the same time. He is hard-working and pushes himself to understand content in the classroom. He strives to do his best every day and pushes others around him to be better. Logan is a leader within our Advanced Leadership program, having attended every extra curricular event this year both helping with set up and staying late to clean up. There will be a large hole in our Leadership program that will be hard to fill when he goes to the High School in the fall. It has been a pleasure having Logan here with us at GMS for the past 3 years. We are looking forward to seeing his growth through High School!

White River High School: Logan Esterly

Logan grew up in Buckley and attended Wilkeson Elementary & Glacier Middle. He enjoys hiking and camping with his family but also loves the outdoors. He has a brother who graduated in 2019 and is an electrician now. Logan is a wonderful student and makes our school a better place each day. Logan is a mentor and leader to other students with his positivity and willingness to work hard. He is doing exceptional in AP Literature and goes above and beyond with homework and class participation. Logan’s high school GPA is 3.8. He has taken various courses in high school, but a few of his favorites were Spanish I-III, World History, APush, AP Gov., Aerospace, Pottery, and Culinary. Logan consistently challenges himself in school and her leadership in community activities. He is a member of Honor Society and volunteers for many events. Logan has already been accepted to Central Washinton University. He is going to study electrical engineering in the fall.