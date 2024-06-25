Who’s the top junior logger? Here are the times and scores

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Kyla Bender got third in choker setting and double bucking, but didn’t place in the horizontal block cop, pictured here.

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Aiden Pete did well in two events — he got first with Copley Pere in the double bucking, and second in the horizontal block chop.

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More than 175 kids descended onto the Buckley Log Show grounds last Saturday for the annual Junior Log Show, the precursor to the adult competition this weekend.

The Junior Log Show is broken up in to various ages. Here are this year’s winners:

AGES 3 – 5

Wooden Ax Toss (distance)

1st, Nicolas Perez, 59’4”

2nd, Hank Heins-Smith, 48’10”

3rd, Colt Fetter, 39’0”

Choker Setting

1st, Oliver Clark, 12.00

2nd, George Malgesini, 14.02

3rd, Cooper Estabrook, 14.47

AGES 5 – 6

Choker Setting

1st, Brynlee Koch, 6.84

2nd, Walter Durnford, 9.00

3rd, Kylee Mothershead, 9.96

Rope Climb

1st, Brynlee Koch, 1.70

2nd, Jack Robinson, 2.05

3rd, Calloway Peterson, 2.50

AGES 6 – 7

Wooden Ax Toss (distance)

1st, Landry Lindula, 137’4”

2nd, Curtis Jacobs, 121’5”

3rd, Cameron Mower, 72’0”

AGES 7 – 8

Choker Setting

1st, Joby Malgesini, 7.54

2nd, Colin Hanson, 7.72

3rd, Miller Huizenga, 7.99

Rope Climb

1st, Gunnar Craig, 6.81

2nd, Swayze Haulet, 7.25

3rd, Miller Huizenga, 7.40

AGES 8 – 10

Ax Throw (targets)

1st, Solomon Bradshaw, 7pts

2nd, Gannon Dekoker, 6pts

3rd, Carter Collecchi, 6pts

AGES 9 – 10

Choker Setting

1st, Jack Malgesini, 8.22

2nd, Jesslyn Cochran, 8.62

3rd, Skylar Haulet, 8.72

Rope Climb

1st, Deyton Cunningham, 3.40

2nd, Kate Harding, 3.50

3rd, Liam Argo, 3.75

Log Rolling

1st, Jack Malgesini

2nd, Payton Durkin

3rd, Joseph Valentin

AGES 11 – 13

Choker Setting

1st, Lilly Gallion, 7.56

2nd, Declan Clark, 7.69

3rd, Xander Gard, 7.78

Rope Climb

1st, Berlynn Peterson, 7.91

2nd, Jeremy Blaine, 8.00

3rd, Bristol Bruhn, 9.74

Ax Throw (targets)

1st, Wade Bruhn, 13pts

2nd, Alex Wiseman, 13pts

3rd, Kasen Yeaman, 12pts

Double Bucking

1st, Brayden McBride, Danner Becker, 29.72

2nd, Parker Truong, Kyla Bender, 33.43

3rd, Masen Emry, Jaymeson Sweetser, 43.34

Log Rolling

1st, Brayden McBride

2nd, Madie Confredo

3rd, Kasen Yeaman

AGES 12 – 13

Horizontal Block Chop

1st, Brayden McBride, 34.53

2nd, Parker Truong, 44.22

3rd, Wade Bruhn, 46.59

AGES 13 – 15

Choker Setting

1st, Wade Bruhn, 7.93

2nd, Lucy Kilcup, 8.49

3rd, Kyla Bender, 8.56

Rope Climb

1st, Bo Bruhn, 5.88

2nd, Wade Bruhn, 6.70

3rd ,Weston Blenkhorn, 9.25

Log Rolling

1st, Parker Truong

2nd, Lucy Kilcup

3rd, Danner Becker

Horizontal Block Chop

1st, Keegan Dawson, 23.19

2nd, Aiden Pete, 24.63

3rd, Jake Daniel, 32.00

Double Bucking

1st, Chandler Huizenga, Brooke Osborn, 16.72

2nd, Jacob Neal Pesicha, Jake Daniel, 25.78

3rd, Sophie Ebbert, Lylah Britt, 44.34

AGES 14 – 17

Choker Setting

1st, Kyler Koch, 28.03

2nd, Faith Kunis, 29.62

3rd, No Entry

Ax Throw (target)

1st, Jake Daniel, 11pts

2nd, Chandler Huizenga, 9pts

3rd, Copley Pete, 6pts

Double Bucking

1st, Aiden Pete, Copley Pete, 40.87

2nd, Kaylee Schneider, Maci Roach, 51.22

3rd, No Entry

Log Rolling

1st, Riley Skogen

2nd, Reese Skogen

3rd, Keegan Dawson