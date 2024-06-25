Who’s the top junior logger? Here are the times and scores
Published 10:10 am Tuesday, June 25, 2024
More than 175 kids descended onto the Buckley Log Show grounds last Saturday for the annual Junior Log Show, the precursor to the adult competition this weekend.
The Junior Log Show is broken up in to various ages. Here are this year’s winners:
AGES 3 – 5
Wooden Ax Toss (distance)
1st, Nicolas Perez, 59’4”
2nd, Hank Heins-Smith, 48’10”
3rd, Colt Fetter, 39’0”
Choker Setting
1st, Oliver Clark, 12.00
2nd, George Malgesini, 14.02
3rd, Cooper Estabrook, 14.47
AGES 5 – 6
Choker Setting
1st, Brynlee Koch, 6.84
2nd, Walter Durnford, 9.00
3rd, Kylee Mothershead, 9.96
Rope Climb
1st, Brynlee Koch, 1.70
2nd, Jack Robinson, 2.05
3rd, Calloway Peterson, 2.50
AGES 6 – 7
Wooden Ax Toss (distance)
1st, Landry Lindula, 137’4”
2nd, Curtis Jacobs, 121’5”
3rd, Cameron Mower, 72’0”
AGES 7 – 8
Choker Setting
1st, Joby Malgesini, 7.54
2nd, Colin Hanson, 7.72
3rd, Miller Huizenga, 7.99
Rope Climb
1st, Gunnar Craig, 6.81
2nd, Swayze Haulet, 7.25
3rd, Miller Huizenga, 7.40
AGES 8 – 10
Ax Throw (targets)
1st, Solomon Bradshaw, 7pts
2nd, Gannon Dekoker, 6pts
3rd, Carter Collecchi, 6pts
AGES 9 – 10
Choker Setting
1st, Jack Malgesini, 8.22
2nd, Jesslyn Cochran, 8.62
3rd, Skylar Haulet, 8.72
Rope Climb
1st, Deyton Cunningham, 3.40
2nd, Kate Harding, 3.50
3rd, Liam Argo, 3.75
Log Rolling
1st, Jack Malgesini
2nd, Payton Durkin
3rd, Joseph Valentin
AGES 11 – 13
Choker Setting
1st, Lilly Gallion, 7.56
2nd, Declan Clark, 7.69
3rd, Xander Gard, 7.78
Rope Climb
1st, Berlynn Peterson, 7.91
2nd, Jeremy Blaine, 8.00
3rd, Bristol Bruhn, 9.74
Ax Throw (targets)
1st, Wade Bruhn, 13pts
2nd, Alex Wiseman, 13pts
3rd, Kasen Yeaman, 12pts
Double Bucking
1st, Brayden McBride, Danner Becker, 29.72
2nd, Parker Truong, Kyla Bender, 33.43
3rd, Masen Emry, Jaymeson Sweetser, 43.34
Log Rolling
1st, Brayden McBride
2nd, Madie Confredo
3rd, Kasen Yeaman
AGES 12 – 13
Horizontal Block Chop
1st, Brayden McBride, 34.53
2nd, Parker Truong, 44.22
3rd, Wade Bruhn, 46.59
AGES 13 – 15
Choker Setting
1st, Wade Bruhn, 7.93
2nd, Lucy Kilcup, 8.49
3rd, Kyla Bender, 8.56
Rope Climb
1st, Bo Bruhn, 5.88
2nd, Wade Bruhn, 6.70
3rd ,Weston Blenkhorn, 9.25
Log Rolling
1st, Parker Truong
2nd, Lucy Kilcup
3rd, Danner Becker
Horizontal Block Chop
1st, Keegan Dawson, 23.19
2nd, Aiden Pete, 24.63
3rd, Jake Daniel, 32.00
Double Bucking
1st, Chandler Huizenga, Brooke Osborn, 16.72
2nd, Jacob Neal Pesicha, Jake Daniel, 25.78
3rd, Sophie Ebbert, Lylah Britt, 44.34
AGES 14 – 17
Choker Setting
1st, Kyler Koch, 28.03
2nd, Faith Kunis, 29.62
3rd, No Entry
Ax Throw (target)
1st, Jake Daniel, 11pts
2nd, Chandler Huizenga, 9pts
3rd, Copley Pete, 6pts
Double Bucking
1st, Aiden Pete, Copley Pete, 40.87
2nd, Kaylee Schneider, Maci Roach, 51.22
3rd, No Entry
Log Rolling
1st, Riley Skogen
2nd, Reese Skogen
3rd, Keegan Dawson