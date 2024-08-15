SynaBoost: I Tried It – Here Is My Honest Review

How often do you find yourself in stressful situations? If the answer is “often,” it might affect your emotional and physical health and cognitive abilities. From the moment we wake up until we go back to bed, our brains can only handle so much. When subjected to stress, anxiety, and depression, our judgment, productivity, and creative thinking will suffer greatly. Why waste meaningful energy that way?

This question led one supplement provider to develop a formula that eases mood and enhances brain and cognitive functions. Are you curious to learn more about their approach? Here’s everything that our editorial team discovered about SynaBoost.

What is SynaBoost?

SynaBoost is a nootropic supplement designed to support daily cognitive and brain functions. This plant-based formula is thought to support memory and mental clarity and promote mental sharpness and concentration.

To our amazement, the creators claim to have taken inspiration from the heart of the Amazon, namely an age-old ritual linked to impressive cognition among Indigenous tribes. Besides relying on tradition for support, SynaBoost supposedly reflects rigorous scientific testing.

Can tradition and science coexist? To answer this, we will explore the Amazonian ingredients in SynaBoost.

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What ingredients are in SynaBoost?

The main ingredients, combined in a 151-mg proprietary blend, are as follows:

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Green coffee bean extract is concentrated caffeine derived from unprocessed and unroasted coffee beans. The lack of processing ensures that the final product consists of many of its therapeutic properties. These are specifically attributed to an abundant supply of chlorogenic acids (CGAs), compounds high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

One study [2] that looked at the effects of CGAs on cognitive function reported an increase in the Cognitrax domain scores for motor speed, psychomotor speed, and executive function, helping users perform complex tasks efficiently.

A more recent study [3] that compared the results of green and roasted coffee bean extracts found improved neurological function and neuronal survival. Additionally, the researchers reported a suppression of oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular death. However, when the results were compared between the two groups, it was noted that green coffee bean extract was “more effective,” adding that this could be due to the presence of active compounds, which are affected during the roasting process.

L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid naturally produced in the body from another amino acid called phenylalanine. It can also be obtained through foods such as cheese. As for its function, it is responsible for producing dopamine (which regulates our reward and pleasure centers), adrenaline and noradrenaline (which are our fight-or-flight hormones), thyroid hormones (which are critical for a healthy metabolism), and melanin (which give our eyes, hair, and skin their color).

In the context of SynaBoost, animal studies have shown that taking tyrosine supplements might increase the production of neurotransmitters and restore memory function.

Similarly, a preliminary human study referenced tyrosine intake improved working memory and “cognitive flexibility.” The latter refers to one’s “ability to switch between tasks or thoughts [4],” especially during stressful situations. Does this mean that tyrosine won’t work in the absence of stress? Possibly not. Existing research on this angle concluded that it might not improve memory.

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Theacrine

Theacrine is a pure alkaloid compound derived from an Amazonian tropical fruit called cupuaçu. Structurally speaking, this compound is similar to caffeine, possibly exhibiting stimulant effects. According to one source, theacrine has been shown to accelerate the central nervous system at higher doses while slowing down the central nervous system at lower doses. Normally, this compound is ingested for memory, thinking, athletic performance, and increasing muscle strength.

However, it turns out that there is no good scientific evidence; therefore, individuals may want to take these results with a grain of salt. A more recent study examining the effects of theacrine supplementation on physical performance in young male athletes found no significant difference in performance. However, it could be argued that the sample size is small, and the participants are restricted to young men. So, more replicated studies are needed to confirm the results mentioned above.

Theobromine

Theobromine is a compound found in cocoa seeds that is similarly structured as caffeine in terms of chemical profile and effects. In the grand scheme, this ingredient stimulates the heart, expands blood vessels, and possibly improves mood. Speaking of mood-enhancing capacities, some studies suggest that consuming theobromine from chocolate might increase euphoric feelings while exhibiting mild antidepressant effects. Unfortunately, results are generally mixed due to the differences in chemical profiles.

Interestingly, theobromine might block adenosine receptors, inhibiting chemicals linked to grogginess and a lack of focus. Other reported benefits, based on limited studies, include improved mental performance, motivation, focus, and a reduction in fatigue. Once again, more research is still needed to understand the underlying mechanisms at play.

Bacopa monnieri (20% Bacosides A and B)

Bacopa monnieri (also known as Brahmi, water hyssop, and the herb of grace, among others) is an herbal remedy predominantly used in Ayurvedic medicine. Practitioners of alternative medicine have relied on it for “improving memory, reducing anxiety, and treating epilepsy,” writes one source. Regarding brain function, Bacopa monnieri has been shown to improve spatial learning, information retention, and memory. However, these results are allegedly from older studies.

Some studies have also pointed to the herb’s ability to reduce symptoms of ADHD, specifically restlessness and self-control. However, the latter two results stem primarily from smaller and specific demographic groups, warranting further investigation. This herb also possesses adaptogenic properties, so it might improve mood by easing stress and anxiety levels.

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Rhodiola Root

Rhodiola rosea is an adaptogenic herb found in Europe and Asia’s cold, mountainous regions. The majority of its associated health benefits stem from two active compounds: rosavin and salidroside. In terms of health benefits, this herb might help reduce stress and possibly even improve symptoms of burnout. A study that looked at the effects of taking 400 mg of Rhodiola for 12 weeks reported evident improvements in stress and depression. Many of the improvements were deemed obvious within the first week of ingestion.

Additionally, it has been demonstrated to help with fatigue. In particular, the same dose for eight weeks supposedly improved stress symptoms, fatigue, mood, concentration, and overall quality of life. Once again, initial results were apparent within the first week of consumption. Finally, a review of 36 animal studies found that Rhodiola’s ability to exhibit anti-depressive effects naturally implies increased memory function. Other benefits include increased exercise performance, blood sugar management, and inhibition of cancer cell growth.

Huperzia (1% Huperzine-A)

Huperzine A is a widely acclaimed nootropic supplement that might support brain health. More specifically, it is a chemical derived from the Chinese club moss that has been shown to inhibit a protein called acetylcholinesterase. This protein is known for breaking down a brain chemical called acetylcholine. By halting the previously mentioned breakdown, individuals might experience healthy memory function. This ingredient has been considered an adjunct therapy for people with Alzheimer’s disease to increase brain function, help increase self-care, and improve their overall abilities to get through the day.

The same source noted that there is very little information on the safety, toxicity, and effect of overdose in humans. Therefore, this ingredient must be taken as directed, with no extra intake.

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Other ingredients that might complement the main ones include:

Vitamin B1 (6 mg): May improve peripheral nerve functioning and prevent brain disease

(6 mg): May improve peripheral nerve functioning and prevent brain disease Vitamin B6 (8.5 mg): May improve mood and brain function and reduce symptoms of depression,

(8.5 mg): May improve mood and brain function and reduce symptoms of depression, Vitamin B12 024 mcg): May improve the normal functioning of the brain, nervous system, and cognitive functioning

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. How do I take SynaBoost?

A. individuals are recommended to take 1 SynaBoost capsule daily with adequate water for the best possible results.

Q. Is SynaBoost safe?

A. The creators maintain that SynaBoost is generally safe, as most selected ingredients have been added to most nootropic supplements. Most of the studies, whether based on animal or human subjects, appear to have promising evidence regarding safety and effectiveness. However, some ingredients might not be intended for long-term use and should be taken cautiously. One possible suggestion is to consult a healthcare practitioner before getting started to understand the potential side effects, especially among those taking medication.

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Q. Does SynaBoost contain stimulants?

A. SynaBoost contains caffeine and other chemically and structurally similar ingredients. However, each serving consists of a low-dose proprietary blend. So, the creators insist that SynaBoost is non-stimulating. If individuals are sensitive to this supplement, they are asked to stop use immediately.

Q. What are the reported benefits of taking SynaBoost?

A. SynaBoost might support memory function and cognitive clarity, promote mental sharpness and concentration, and improve overall quality of life.

Q. How long will it take to receive SynaBoost shipments?

A. SynaBoost shipments to the contiguous United States might take 3 to 5 business days. As for international orders, the estimated timeframe is 14 to 21 business days, depending on each country and its respective customs clearance procedures.

Q. Is SynaBoost protected by a money-back guarantee?

A. Yes, SynaBoost has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, within the first 60 days from the purchase date, individuals feel no difference in their concentration, focus, or memory functioning, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. To learn more about how to take advantage of this policy, consider one of the following methods of communication:

Email: support@synaboost.com.

support@synaboost.com. Phone: 1 (888) 704-1133

1 (888) 704-1133 Mailing Address: SynaBoost, 19965 E 35th Dr., Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, United States

How much does SynaBoost cost?

Each SynaBoost bottle has been manufactured for one month. Since some ingredients take longer to kick in than others, the creators recommend at most six months of use. To facilitate this, the team has landed on three distinct price points (before applicable shipping):

1 SynaBoost bottle: $59 each

$59 each 3 SynaBoost bottles: $49 each

$49 each 6 SynaBoost bottles: $39 each

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Orders of 3 or 6 bottles will also include the following free digital resources:

Bonus #1: Elixir of Longevity

Bonus #2: Mind Mastery – Boosting Your Cognitive Edge

Final Verdict

Based on the analysis above, SynaBoost is a nootropic supplement intended to enhance brain and cognitive functions. The formula, though simple, includes a precise blend of herbs and vitamins aimed at different aspects of cognitive health. Our extensive research into old and recent studies revealed promising evidence supporting motor speed and function and executive function.

Additionally, many of the listed ingredients positively regulate mood and our thoughts, possibly clearing the mind and increasing concentration. The latter is important, seeing as stress and anxiety alone cloud our judgment, thinking capacities, and, eventually, our productivity.

A recurring theme in SynaBoost’s formula is its focus on coping with stress. Many ingredients are effective when individuals (or animals) face stressful situations. Without stress, some ingredients may not be as effective. Therefore, SynaBoost might be particularly helpful when individuals aren’t feeling their best.

As with any supplement, we encourage everyone to use this review as a basis for their research. Meanwhile, more information on SynaBoost can be gathered by visiting the official website by clicking here! >>>.