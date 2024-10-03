From haunted forest to family-friendly trick-or-treating, here’s the Plateau’s Halloween headliners

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There are many fall-related activities on the Plateau; need pumpkins? Thomasson Family Farms is there. Need a scare? Maris Farms has you covered. And trick-or-Treating? Come to Enumclaw on Halloween to get your fill of candy. Photos by Ray Miller-Still

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There are many fall-related activities on the Plateau; need pumpkins? Thomasson Family Farms is there. Need a scare? Maris Farms has you covered. And trick-or-Treating? Come to Enumclaw on Halloween to get your fill of candy.

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Spooky season is here, and if you already haven’t checked out what the Plateau has to offer in terms of spooky fun, here are some of the horror highlights.

MARIS FARMS

Buckley’s famous agritourism farm is alive — or, perhaps, undead? — with activities that range from family friendly to downright scary all through the month.

Daytime events

If you and the littles (or anyone who wants some fall fun that doesn’t involve ghouls and goblins), Maris Farms is open during the day on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays through Sundays until Oct. 27, from 1 to 6 p.m.

These include the usual attractions like the animal barn, Mt. Mattercorn Mega Slide, the jumping pillow, kids obstacle courses, and more, but there are numerous fall-only activities like the corn room, duck and pig races, trout fishing, and, of course, the pumpkin patch (pumpkins prices vary) and corn maze.

There are also a few new year-round activities like apple blasters, gel blasting (like paintball), gemstone mining, and a paintball gallery; the activity costs are separate from general admission tickets, but costs can be added to the base ticket price or purchased at the farm.

Daytime tickets for weekdays and weekends differ, and prices also differ based on whether tickets are bought online or at the door. For more information, or to buy a daytime ticket, head to marisfarms.com/tickets/fall-at-maris-farms.

These tickets do not include access to the Haunted Woods and other nighttime activities.

Nighttime frights

Maris Farms turns up the scare factor on weekends, starting at 6 p.m. when most daytime events end, though 10 p.m. (or 7 p.m. on Sundays).

The main attraction is the Haunted Woods, a 35-minute fright-fest through a haunted cornfield and forest; those brave enough to venture through are encouraged to show up two hours before their admission ticket time to enjoy additional night activities (apple blasters, paintballs, gel blaster, and pumpkin patch activities remain open at night) and to wait in the Haunted Woods line.

General admission tickets for the Haunted Woods is $40 (plus fees), but a Haunted Woods fast pass comes in at $60, which comes with a perk of a wait time of five minutes or less.

Haunted Woods tickets only allow access to a select number of nighttime activities, but not the whole farm.

Haunt and Play

Do you want it all? Then the Haunt and Play tickets are perfect for you and your family.

These nighttime tickets are an additional $20 on top of a Haunted Woods general admission or fast pass ticket, and allow you to enjoy wagon rides (end at 6 p.m.), the corn maze (last entry at 9 p.m.), the Mega Slide, and more daytime-related activities.

Ticket holders are encouraged to show up four hours before the Haunted Woods admission time to make the most of their visit.

To add a Haunt and Play admission to your ticket, first select a Haunted Woods ticket date and time at marisfarms.com/tickets/haunted-woods/ and scroll down the webpage.

THOMASSON FAMILY FARM

Enumclaw’s Thomasson Family Farm opened its fall season on Sept. 28, and will remain open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Unlike its neighbor to the south, Thomasson sports only daylight activities — nothing spooky — but there’s still a lot going on.

Available throughout the week are several food, drink, and dessert booths (open various times during the day), wagon rides, the trike track (for kids and adults), and the playground for the littles, which includes numerous family games, the sand put, bubble table, rubber duck races, and more — plus, of course, the corn maze and pumpkin patch.

The Jr. zip line, the mega slide, the apple slingshot, and laser tag games are available only on the weekends.

Please note that a farm ticket is required to pick your own pumpkin, but folks that are only visiting for a pumpkin can pick out one from the ticket booth, if they so choose.

Ticket prices differ on weekday and weekend access, plus if they’re bought online or on-site.

For more information about the farm, ticket pricing, or to purchase a ticket, go to thomassonfarm.com/pumpkins.

THE FRIGHT FACTORY

Buckley’s infamous Fright Factory started serving up screams on Sept. 28, and will continue to dish out on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (plus the occasional Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) through Nov. 1 at various times.

The attraction was honored as a top Washington haunted house location by FrightFind in 2023.

The Fright Factory is quite different than the Haunted Woods in numerous ways.

First, it’s almost completely indoors — great for getting your fright on in inclement weather.

And while Maris Farms accepts credit cards, the Fright Factory is cash only, and tickets can only be bought on site.

Tickets are $20 (with a $1 discount for bringing a canned food bank donation), or $35 for a fast pass (no discount).

Food vendors will be available.

For more information, head to frightfactory.net.

ENDLESS CANDY ON COLE STREET

OK, the Enumclaw Chamber of Commerce advertises the annual Halloween closure of Enumclaw’s main drag as having “nearly endless candy” but it always seems no one walks away without a full bucket (or two).

Cole Street will close from Myrtle Avenue to Marshall Avenue from 4 to 6 p.m. If you’d like to set up a business pop-up during this closure, simply grab a tent, table, and decorations, find a spot, and camp out. Set-up starts at 2 p.m, and the street opens at 7 p.m. Political organizations or candidates cannot participate.

Obviously, dressing up is encouraged for both kids and adults.