Total Control 24 Reviews – Does It Really Work?

Have you noticed a change in your urinary flow? Would you say that when you urinate, you experience discomfort in the groin or the pelvic area? How about your sexual pleasure and performance? Not as desirable as you would have hoped? These are all potential indicators of an enlarged or inflamed prostate. Most often, a prostate is inflamed due to poor hygiene practices (i.e., bacterial infections, UTIs, STIs, nerve damage, etc.). Enlargement, on the other hand, is uncontrollable, with some contribution from lifestyle factors and the rest ranging from aging and hormonal changes to unwanted health conditions.

All this is to say that when left untreated, men suffer physically and mentally. To get to the bottom of this issue, one team claims to have devised a formula that maximizes prostate health, regardless of age and quality. Keep reading to find out more about Total Control 24.

What is Total Control 24?

Total Control 24 (TC24) is a natural prostate support formula. The creators, Adem Naturals, have selected natural herbs and nutrients that promote healthy erection, improve overall energy levels, ensure healthy blood flow, and maintain cholesterol levels within normal ranges. At first glance, TC24 delivers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agents, possibly neutralizing free radicals and inflammation, which could negatively impact men’s health. However, to fully appreciate the formula under consideration, it might be worthwhile to explore TC24’s ingredients, which will be covered in the subsequent section.

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What ingredients are in Total Control 24?

Total Control 24 consists of the following essential ingredients:

Myrciaria Jaboticaba

Jaboticaba is a Brazilian berry belonging to the Myrciaria genus. Historically, these berries have been used in regional folk medicine for their “astringent, anti-inflammatory, antihypertensive, and gastrointestinal properties,” writes one review, adding that a lot of its metabolic effects stem from bioactive compounds in the form of polyphenols, anthocyanins, carotenoids, sesquiterpenes, and monoterpenes. It has high antioxidant activity.

A 2024 review that looked at the role of antioxidants in prostate pathology emphasized that inflammation has been shown to increase the odds of neoplastic transformation of the prostate, i.e., a specific type of prostate cancer. In it, the researchers noted that antioxidants remain a promising adjunct therapy for prostate cancer chemotherapy prevention, namely by slowing down cancer development and the risk of occurrence and possibly eliminating carcinogens. However, more research is still needed.

Pygeum Africanum Extract

Pygeum extract is a herbal extract made from the bark of the African cherry tree. It is known for reducing inflammation and possibly treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH is a medical term used to describe an enlarged prostate. Based on existing animal studies, pygeum might lower the symptoms of BPH while potentially slowing the growth of prostate cells. Symptoms of BPH include an urgent need to urinate, increased frequency of nighttime urination, difficulty urinating, and the inability to empty the bladder, among other related issues fully.

Additionally, there is some evidence to believe that this extract might also ease symptoms of an inflamed prostate, which are similar to those of BPH. Aside from prostate health, pygeum might also treat stomach aches (by reducing inflammation) and boost libido. As for the underlying mechanism, researchers have yet to pinpoint exactly how its compounds work in the body.

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Lipophytol

Lipophytol is a patented ingredient consisting of micronized and microencapsulated plant sterols. In their natural form, Phytosterols are insoluble in water and lipids, preventing the body from fully reaping the benefits of their ingestion. This patented ingredient offers a unique delivery that increases phytosterol availability in the human diet. An in-vivo study that looked at the effects of Lipophytol on cholesterol reduction found that it significantly lowered the concentration of LDL (or bad) cholesterol and VLDL.

Furthermore, it showed fewer damaged aortas. Ultimately, these outcomes are believed to lower the risk of cardiovascular events. That said, Lipophytol appears to have been studied mainly on mice. Therefore, more research is needed, especially on human subjects, to make firm conclusions. Another source focused on the mechanism and explained that phytosterols look and act like cholesterol structurally.

The author also emphasized that plant sterols compete with cholesterol to be absorbed by the digestive system. Once successfully absorbed, the plant sterols remove cholesterol as waste, thereby lowering levels. This explains many of the reported benefits of Lipophytol.

Boron

Boron is a trace mineral known for its critical role in metabolism. Moreover, it has been proven to contribute to the growth and maintenance of bones, promote wound healing, positively influence how the body uses estrogen, testosterone, and vitamin D, increase magnesium uptake and antioxidant enzymes, and reduce inflammatory markers (namely, CRP and TNF-mu), among other benefits. In terms of prostate health, boron might be useful in reducing the risk of prostate cancer.

With respect to men’s health as a whole, an interesting piece noted the possibility of benefits. One of them circles back to metabolism. The rationale is that since boron helps metabolize vitamins and minerals critical for blood flow, this also means healthy sexual function and regulation of testosterone. Moreover, boron might help ease erectile dysfunction if and only if the source is low testosterone levels, high estradiol levels, or other hormone-related issues. For any other causes that lead to erectile dysfunction, boron might have little to no effect.

How much does Total Control 24 cost?

TC24 is available online from the official website. Several packages are offered, with discounts increasing if you order in bulk. The creators recommend ordering more than one bottle so you don’t miss any doses.

Order one bottle of Total Control 24 for $69 each

Order three bottles of Total Control 24 for $59 each

Order six bottles of Total Control 24 for $49 each

A 60-day money-back guarantee covers all orders. If you aren’t happy with your results, please get in touch with customer service to discuss the return policy or answer any questions you may have.

Email: support@buytc24.com.

support@buytc24.com. Telephone: 1-814-885-4823

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Who should take Total Control 24?

A: Given that TC24 has been formulated with prostate health in mind, this supplement is suitable for men in their 40s and beyond. Prostate issues, like BPH, for one, typically surface in their 50s. However, related problems are also possible in younger men, though the odds are smaller. Men with BPH-related or inflamed prostate issues might consider giving this supplement a try, but for peace of mind, consulting a healthcare provider beforehand is highly advised.

Q: How do I take Total Control 24?

A: The recommended serving size is one TC24 capsule daily with a glass of water.

Q: Is Total Control 24 safe?

A: TC24 is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility, which is considered a gold standard in the supplement industry. Safety with respect to the contents of the formula is hard to assess at the time of writing. Firstly, accessing detailed information about the supplement’s facts feels quite difficult. Secondly, while many of the listed ingredients appear to support the creators’ claims, the evidence is largely based on test-tube or animal studies, which may not be enough to generalize to humans. Therefore, it is advisable to discuss the safety of the TC24 formula with a healthcare provider as well.

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Q: What are the possible benefits of taking Total Control 24?

A: TC24 could help support a healthy inflammatory response and cell growth in the prostate gland, lower cholesterol levels, ease the symptoms of an inflamed prostate and BPH, and sustain healthy testosterone and estrogen levels.

Q: How long will it take to see results with Total Control 24?

A: Little is known of the timeline for results. With dietary supplements, individuals are recommended to continue anywhere between 3 and 6 months, as the body needs to be acclimated to the ingredients. Additionally, no two people are identical in bodily components and health. So, if TC24 promotes results within the first week for one person, it is highly unlikely that the same will apply to another person. All this is to say that time is required before assessing its effectiveness.

Q: What is the estimated arrival time for Total Control 24 shipments?

A: TC24 shipments to the United States require 5 to 7 business days, whereas all other countries (i.e., Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom) require anywhere between 10 and 15 business days. It’s also worth noting that international countries will be subjected to a shipping fee of $19.95.

Q: Does a money-back guarantee protect Total Control 24?

A: Yes, TC24 is protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. This period allows individuals to test TC24 out and assess the results. If they are mediocre at best, requesting a full purchase price refund might be a good idea. In this case, it is the customer’s responsibility to incur any shipping-related costs. For any questions or concerns regarding the TC24 refund policy, consider one of the following channels of communication:

Email: support@buytc24.com.

support@buytc24.com. Telephone: 1-814-885-4823

1-814-885-4823 Return address: Adem Naturals, 285 Northeast Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278.

Concluding Remarks

Reflecting on the analysis above, Total Control 24 is a prostate support supplement that primarily provides the body with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. An inflamed prostate and benign prostatic hyperplasia share several health consequences, especially regarding urine control and flow. Anti-inflammatory ingredients are believed to ease symptoms of both conditions, thereby putting men at ease. The star ingredient, without doubt, is pygeum, as it considers different aspects of prostate health as well as sexual health. The rest seem to focus on blood flow and cholesterol levels, both of which are important for heart and sexual functions, respectively.

Visit the official website to learn more today!