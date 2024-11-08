Inquest into deputy-involved shooting of Chilcott begins Friday

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Image courtesy Cenex gas station This security footage at the Cenex gas station in Black Diamond shows Anthony Chilcott on his phone before entering, and driving off with, Carl Sanders’ Ford Raptor and Monkey, his poodle, in the front seat.

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This photo of Anthony Chilcott and his sister Amanda was provided by attorney Tony Russo.

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An inquest into the 2019 police-involved death of Black Diamond resident Anthony Chilcott begins Friday, Nov. 15.

The inquest was announced Nov. 8.

Chilcott was killed by King County Deputy George Alvarez after he stole a truck on Nov. 22, 2019 from the Black Diamond Cenex store. An added twist was that the truck’s owner had his dog Monkey inside the vehicle at that time.

Law enforcement was unable to find Chilcott, the truck, or the dog for three days until a tip came in that the vehicle was in Cumberland.

Alvarez and Deputy Josh Lerum responded in an unmarked GMC Yukon. When they attempted to contact Chilcott from the Yukon, Chilcott rammed the police vehicle.

The deputies then exited their car to confront the suspect on foot by reaching through a broken window.

It was during this scuffle that both deputies shot Chilcott, who died at the scene in the stolen car.

Monkey was returned to his family.

Details were murky after the shooting, but investigations and an arbitration in the following years helped clear the waters.

Before Chilcott stole the car in November, there were several times he had altercations with Black Diamond police officers, from misdemeanors to assaulting two officers while resisting arrest in 2017.

Two years later, there was another altercation with the BDPD in October 2019 when he damaged a police car and resisted arrest. The incident was considered malicious mischief and not a violent crime, because no people were hurt.

Because the incident was not considered a violent crime by a King County Superior Court judge, Chilcott was released on his own personal recognizance. The BDPD disagreed with this decision.

Then came the stolen car, the search, and the shooting.

Former King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht deemed the shooting justified in April 2021, but chastised and fired Alvarez for his actioned she deemed “demonstrated a disregard for the public, your partner and yourself,” noting that the deputy made a “sudden decision” to make contact with Chilcott without backup or communicating with Allred, and failed to attempt deescalation techniques.

All of this, Johanknecht said, put nearby civilians at risk.

Though he was fired, no charges were ever made against Alvarez, as there needed to be an official inquest first.

In February 2022, King County paid $2.5 million to Chilcott’s family under the leadership of then interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall.

In May 2023, a California arbitrator ruled that the King County Sheriff’s Office must bring Alvarez back onto the force. The arbitrator found that while Alvarez did fail to deescalate the situation and that KCSO performed a fair investigation into the incident, there was still no “clear and convincing evidence” that deescalation techniques would have been successful and then-Seriff Johanknecht did not follow discharge policy in Alvarez’s termination.

Alvarez did not receive any back pay. Alvarez is currently a deputy with KCSO.

Now, a year and a half later, the inquest into Chilcott’s death has begun.

WHAT IS AN INQUEST?

An inquest is not a trial, but a potential precursor.

According to King County, all deputy-related deaths are considered for an inquest.

The process starts with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office , which makes a recommendation to King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office for a final decision.

If an inquest is ordered, the Department of Executive Services takes over how the inquest will be held.

During the inquest, a panel (or jury) have to answer the who, what, when, whys, and hows of the death, whether the deputy involved complied with KCSO policies, and ultimately, if the killing was criminal.

Only then does the prosecuting attorney’s office consider charges.

The Chilcott inquest begins Nov. 13 and will continue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 3, minus the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 28 and 29.

There will be a public livestream of the proceedings via Zoom at kingcounty.zoom.us/j/86360584574.