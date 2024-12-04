Anxiovita Ingredients Revealed: The Natural Blend Behind Emotional Harmony

Have you ever experienced an overwhelming fear so intense that it feels like it’s gripping your fast-beating heart and trying to pull it right out of your chest? Was this feeling followed by any combination of loss of balance, heavy breathing, sweating, shortness of breath, and intense chest pain? If so, these are all common signs of a panic attack, building up and ready to overflow like a pot of milk boiling over.

The good news is that your heart is not going anywhere. However, such experiences add to existing emotional trauma, intensifying over time. This increases the odds of recurrence and increases the risk of developing physical symptoms and, worse, unwanted health conditions.

One team believes that a 20-year-old tincture that has been reviewed and approved by the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States might be one possible way to put an end to panic attacks, fear, and anxiety, among other devastating and potentially harmful emotions.

Are you curious about what the Europeans have been doing and how the U.S. may have finally welcomed them with open arms? Here’s a comprehensive review of Anxiovita®.

What is Anxiovita®?

Anxiovita® is a homeopathic tincture formulated to alleviate symptoms of acute anxiety and panic attacks, including overwhelming stress, unpredictable emotional strain, and nervousness, among other related factors. As explained by the creators, panic attacks feel like the world is coming to an end, with each episode accumulating trauma. During these attacks, individuals find themselves riddled with fear, trauma, pain, anger, hate, and even jealousy. Today, there are several stress triggers invading people’s peace of mind, eventually affecting one’s mental health.

Fascinatingly, Anxiovita® has a soothing effect on the subconscious memory, specifically targeting stowed-away trauma. Each individual’s instilled feelings and experiences alter automatically during sleep with every serving. This is definitely a first for our editorial team, as the idea of releasing emotional distress from the subconscious mind, no less, has never dawned on us as an option.

Naturally, many questions arose that warranted answers, and the creators delivered. The focus of the next section is to delve into the underlying mechanisms of Anxiovita® during sleep.

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How does Anxiovita® work?

Earlier, we introduced how Anxiovita® was formulated to erase the subconscious mind from existing emotions during sleep. The creators emphasized that processing and releasing emotions takes place in rapid-eye movement (REM) sleep. Ahead of investigating this relationship, let’s define the subconscious mind. The subconscious mind [1], also referred to as the nonconscious mind, is an inner force that drives human behavior.

On the other hand, the conscious mind “defines all thoughts and actions within our awareness,” writes the author. To illustrate the difference between the two, the author uses learning how to ride a bike for the first time. In the beginning, the conscious mind retrieves everything from the mechanics of the bike to hopping on and falling after failing to use the brakes. Over time, riding a bike becomes second nature because the subconscious mind has accepted the process as truth and has stored away this information.

Another example would be that of negative self-talk. The more the subconscious mind is fed negativity, the more it accepts it as truth (without verification), preventing people from aiming higher in life, confidently accepting and completing a task, and so on. Digging further into the emotional side of things, our editorial team stumbled upon an interesting study. Specifically, this relatively dated study [2] examined whether being exposed to emotional information without being aware of it subconsciously influences learning.

The researchers discovered that both subconscious and conscious signals helped accelerate learning. Furthermore, the magnitude of influence was the smallest when the signal was just at the edge of being consciously noticed. Put differently, emotional cues are likely processed by our subconscious mind without us fully being aware of it, consequently influencing our learning and behavior.

Speaking of behavior, this is a fitting place to introduce another topic: subconscious trauma. One source [3] explained that traumatic events can be stored in the subconscious mind, creating a “hidden library of distressing experiences.” Although these memories aren’t necessarily accessible or clearly implanted in the mind, they can still impact our reactions. Likewise, our subconscious mind might induce unproductive responses and increase feelings of unworthiness or insecurity.

There’s one unresolved question: how is REM sleep involved? REM sleep is a stage in which the brain is active (as if we are awake), but the body is mostly paralyzed. During this sleep, our emotional center, also known as the amygdala, is activated [4]. This sleep stage also includes regulating adrenaline and noradrenaline neurotransmitters, striking a balance between stress and arousal hormones. Most of all, REM sleep helps us forget unnecessary information. More specifically, dreaming, which takes place in REM sleep, provides a space for managing and resolving emotional issues [4].

Bringing it all together, Anxiovita® helps process unnecessary emotional information and retain new ones during REM sleep. The actual process by which this occurs lies in Anxiovita®’s ingredients, summarized in the next section.

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What are the active ingredients in Anxiovita®?

The active ingredients in Anxiovita®, split equally (25%) in this tincture, are:

Aconitum napellus 18LM

Aconitum napellus 18LM [5] is a homeopathic remedy made from monkshood. It has been used to treat conditions that result from sudden shock or change in weather, hypertension, fever, numbness, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others. Another source [6] that reported on the different parts of this plant highlighted that its root is the most toxic, with others considered relatively toxic.

Despite the risk of toxicity, when used in a clinical (or homeopathic) setting, aconite is believed to resolve emotional memories that cause negative symptoms within minutes to an hour [7]. Homeopaths strongly believe that aconite helps people who experience panic attacks related to insomnia, adding that it eliminates feelings of fear or agitation that typically occur during sleep [8]. If results aren’t apparent within the allotted period, Aconitum napellus 18LM is considered inappropriate.

Anacardium orientale 12X

Anacardium orientale 12X (or the marking nut) is the second homeopathic remedy to have qualified for Anxiovita®. It is used to address “mental and emotional issues, possibly helping reverse low self-esteem, lack of confidence, indecisiveness, and feelings of being controlled by others,” writes one source [9]. Based on its chemical constituents, it possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties and delivers some sources of fatty acids. While very little is said about the underlying mechanisms, it seems that homeopaths use it often to treat anxiety, nervousness, depression, mood swings, irritability, and aggression [9, 10].

Cerebrum 200C

The cerebrum (sus scrofa) is a brain tissue extract derived from pigs’ brains. It promotes healthy brain function at a cellular level. More explicitly, this extract fuels brain tissues, strengthening the blood-brain barrier and helping block cortisol from passing through it. Unfortunately, very little is available on the creation of this extract and how it became a homeopathy remedy for treating nervousness.

Realizing that this might steer the conversation, the creators explained that this extract would be classified under organotherapy or a sarcode in homeopathy. The idea behind using pig brain tissues is to use healthy tissues to treat the same area of concern. This isn’t new, as established medications such as Armour (thyroid medication) and Heparin (blood-thinning medication) are some of many examples of organotherapy.

Hypericum perforatum 21X

Hypericum perforatum 21X [11], or St. John’s wort, is a herbal ingredient best known for its antibacterial, antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, it has a history of helping ease various nervous disorders. Many studies that have assessed its usefulness in reducing symptoms of mild-to-moderate depression found that it works as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, i.e., a type of prescribed antidepressant.

While its exact mechanism remains unclear, many have hypothesized that it might increase the availability of serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine brain chemicals to help improve mood. The latter resonates with homeopathy [12], where St. John’s wort is thought to alleviate feelings of restlessness, anxiety, sensitivity, and irritability, especially among those who are emotionally impacted by physical pain and discomfort.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q. What is homeopathy?

A. Homeopathy [13], known as homeopathic medicine, was developed in Germany over 200 years ago. This alternative medicine is founded on two principles. Healing takes shape if the substance produces similar symptoms in healthy individuals and is diluted enough. Dilution increases the ingredient’s effectiveness, making lower doses more desirable.

Q. Who developed Anxiovita®?

A. Anxiovita® was originally developed by Dr. Reimar Banis, M.D., over 20 years ago. He is a German physician who maintains that emotions have the potential to trigger the onset of illnesses. In fact, he was quoted in one source [14] saying, “Every experienced medical doctor knows that emotional issues play an important role in almost all diseases,” while introducing the importance of psychosomatic energetics, or a therapy established on the fundamentals of energy flows throughout the body.

The easier the energy flows throughout the body, the healthier a person is. Blockages are often reduced to unresolved emotional issues. The expert also explained that although some emotions can leave the body, others become part of the subconscious mind, creating “energy blocks in the body” that become physical symptoms and negative behavioral patterns [14].

Q. Where is Anxiovita® manufactured?

A. Anxiovita® is manufactured in a highly regulated, FDA-audited facility in the United States. This formula is of Swiss origin but is now being made in the U.S.

Q. Is Anxiovita®’s source of brain tissue extract safe?

A. Anxiovita® boasts a highly diluted (200C) extract of pig brain tissue, which is deemed safe to consume.

Q. Why does it say “HPUS” next to Anxiovita®’s active ingredients?

A. The letters HPUS mean that the ingredients in Anxiovita® are “officially monogrammed in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States.” In other words, the contents of this tincture have been thoroughly reviewed and approved as being safe by experts in the field of homeopathic medicine.

This process includes evaluating the ingredients’ source, manufacturing methods, and other quality control measures. However, this does not mean that the contents are accepted based on medical evidence; therefore, they are not FDA-evaluated.

Q. Are there any precautions to consider before taking Anxiovita®?

A. This might be a question for a practicing homeopath. In the meantime, the creators insist that use must be halted if the original symptoms persist or worsen. They kindly request that pregnant or nursing women consult a healthcare professional before use. Lastly, this homeopathic tincture is not intended for children and should not be within their reach.

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Q. How should Anxiovita® be taken?

A. The recommended dosage is five drops of Anxiovita® three times daily or as a practitioner directs. Five drops should be taken up to six times daily for acute conditions.

Q. How long will it take to see results with Anxiovita®?

A. Anxiovita® has been designed to produce results as soon as possible. However, the severity of mental health issues varies from one person to the next. If one to two months of use does nothing or worsens existing symptoms, then Anxiovita® might not be the proper treatment.

Q. How should Anxiovita® be stored?

A. To maintain its integrity, the creators recommend storing it at 20 to 25 degrees Celsius (or 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit).

Q. How long will it take for Anxiovita® shipments to arrive?

A. Anxiovita® shipments to the contiguous United States, including processing times, can take 5 to 7 business days. It is currently unclear whether this product is shipped elsewhere in the world.

Q. Does a money-back guarantee protect Anxiovita® purchases?

A. Yes, Anxiovita® has been protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee. If, within the first 60 days of purchase, individuals are not convinced by its ability to release emotional distress, anxiousness, or fear, customer support can be reached for a full purchase price refund. Customers will be responsible for the return shipping and other related costs. For more information on this policy, individuals are recommended to email:

info@privianaturals.com

Verified Anxiovita® Customer Reviews

I had a generalized anxiety, that is now massively better. That’s why I have a lot more energy now. Now I am on the way to self-employment, from September 1 I am working as a consultant and coach. Leading conversations is my strength. But I wouldn’t have thought I could do that at all in the past. Everything has become so much easier. I say to myself: it has happened! Patient

Exactly two years ago today, I was in your practice for the first time and was tested with PSE. After about two and a half months, the panic was gone. Nothing convinced me of the work as much as this experience. After that, it was clear to me, “I have to learn this.” Therapist

Anxiovita has actually saved my life, at least it was the most important companion on my way in the last 3.5 years. I didn’t even dare to leave the house, and even communicating only over the internet was difficult for me because of big social fears. (I would never have been able to write a post like this!). But in the long run this method is probably the best thing to clean up your mental garbage…Margaret

I can’t describe it at all, it’s as if I was back in my center (and not as before, that I was no longer myself). I feel like doing something again; I have energy and am interested in the world again. And what is very important, my panic attacks have disappeared. Sometimes I expect them, but they stay away… Forum PSE. Mrs. MK.

I met you and was tested at Dr. —— office in Ashton. I’ve been on the drops for about a week and they seem to be having quite a dramatic effect on me. My husband is interested in being tested by you and getting the drops appropriate for him, also several other relatives. Can you give me a call and set up an appointment for him. Thanks. Lynette

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How much does Anxiovita® cost?

Each Anxiovita® bottle is advertised to last one month. With that, listed below is a full price rundown by quantities selected at checkout:

1 Anxiovita® bottle: $79.00 each + $15.00 Shipping Costs

$79.00 each + $15.00 Shipping Costs 2 Anxiovita® bottles: $69.00 each + $15.00 Shipping Costs

$69.00 each + $15.00 Shipping Costs 3 Anxiovita® bottles: $59.00 each + Free US Shipping

The Wrap-Up

Reflecting on the in-depth examination above, our editorial team concludes that Anxiovita® is founded on the principles of homeopathy to liberate the subconscious mind from emotional trauma and distress. Given the nature of this alternative medicine, our editorial team eventually had to set aside conventional medicine perspectives and consider homeopathic and energy flow viewpoints. This formula was developed 20 years ago by a naturopath who strongly believed in the implications of negative emotions on mental and physical well-being.

He used the foundation of homeopathy—substances that help healthy people and dilution—in the hopes of easing feelings of anxiousness, fright, stress, and many other related emotions. From a research standpoint, there is limited information on how these ingredients interact with different bodily components. This lack of explanation does not undermine Anxiovita®’s legitimacy, but it would have been interesting to learn more, especially for the curious-minded.

On the topic of legitimacy, several indicators favor of Anxiovita®. First, it was reviewed and approved by the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States, which consists of experts in homeopathic medicine. This board oversees everything from the source of the ingredient right down to the bottling process. Given that some of the listed ingredients can be toxic, it is not surprising that such extensive assessment is required. Second, it was formulated by a medical expert specializing in psychosomatic energetics—a therapy form that requires a comprehensive guide of its own—and has been practiced for decades.

Third, the creators have invested time in creating educational material on their official website, helping ordinary people and medical professionals understand the foundation of the strategy used in Anxiovita®. Finally, and most importantly, this team understands that no solution is one-size-fits-all, and the same goes for this tincture.

They encourage consultations with healthcare professionals and doing one’s due diligence beforehand. Overall, our editorial team acknowledges that Anxiovita® is different, but further investigation leads us to believe that it might have merit. To learn more about Anxiovita®, visit here>>>.