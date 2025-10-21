Enumclaw’s Brebner nets two goals to down Raiders

Braidyn Brebner looks for a teammate to pass to before her two goal performance. Ben Ray / The Mirror

The first time Thomas Jefferson High School played Enumclaw High School this season, the Raiders fell 7-0, their largest defeat of the season back on Sept. 24.

Nearly a month later, the Raiders girls soccer team took on the Hornets for the second and final time this season and fell 2-0 on Oct. 20 at Federal Way Memorial Field. But the feelings around the loss this time around were much different than the seven goal loss earlier in the year

“It was good to see them come out with intensity and wanting to play at their level with teams that are at their level,” Head Coach Sydney Banyai said after the loss.

It was just two second half goals that were the difference between these two sides, and after a seven goal barrage, the Raiders’ defense stepped up big time in the eyes of Banyai.

“They just came to play. Lately we are a team to compete with,” Banyai said. “I think they came out with goals of communication, keeping that positive mentality, finding feet and passing, possessing the ball. We just couldn’t find our offensive flow,” she added.

The two teams held each other scoreless in the first half and it took until the 60th minute for Enumclaw to break the scoreless tie. Thomas Jefferson and Enumclaw both had plenty of chances in the first half, but neither side could find that quality they were searching for in the final third.

In the 60th minute, a foul was committed by Thomas Jefferson around the 45 yard line. Sophomore defender Braidyn Brebner lined up the kick and booted the ball over everybody on the field and into the back of the net.

Anna Vincent made a lot of good plays and decisions between the posts, but the long shot from Brebner just caught Vincent off guard.

“The first goal was a great shot. Our first-year goalkeeper was right where she needed to be. It was just unlucky, right off her fingertips. It was a great goal,” Banyai said.

Less than a minute later Brebner was left uncovered on the next Enumclaw attack and slotted her second goal of the night. “I think we were just turned around. In that moment you could see their mentality go down a little bit. They were still harping on that first goal. I think they just had that one minute span and squeezed in a lucky goal,” Banyai said.

Those two minutes were the only blemish for the Raiders and it cost them points, but at the end of the day it’s about getting better game in and game out. For Banyai, the Raiders did just that.

Junior defender Callie Moore came down with a bit of an injury in the early stages of the first half. But the Raider defense held strong. It may have hamstrung their attack, but freshmen Jordynn Koria and Malieta Redmond picked up their junior captain.

“We don’t have one leader on the team. They are really able to adapt really quick. All of them are leaders, so there was a lot of communication from all the girls. They filled in knowing they have to be there for their teammate,” Banyai said.

The Raiders finish the season with Federal Way (Oct. 22) and Kentlake (Oct. 28) with both games at Federal Way Memorial Field. “I think we’ll finish the season strong. I am excited to go against Kentlake. If we bring our ‘A’ game and play how they know they can play, I think we will be just fine,” Banyai said.