Bodies of missing hikers found

Ben was one of the hikers that went missing on Mount Rainier. Courtesy photo

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This Wilson Glacier waterfall falls into into the lower portion of the Nisqually Glacier. Photo courtesy National Park Service

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Search and Rescue have recovered the two bodies of the hikers that went missing on Mount Rainier last weekend.

The National Park Service confirmed the hikers — identified as Ben and Jiri on the social media platform Reddit — on Jan. 19, a day after they were reported missing.

According to NPS spokesperson Scott Clemans, Search and Rescue spotted the bodies near Wilson Glacier, which was their last-known location.

“Weather conditions on Jan. 19 prevented aviation resources from accessing the area,” Clemans said. “Ground teams reached the location on Jan. 20 and confirmed two deceased individuals.”

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released a report on the hikers’ death.