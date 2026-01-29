Damaged power pole, transformer “explosion” causes SR 169 closure

Jan. 30 UPDATE: WSDOT announced the reopening of SR 169 in a Jan. 30 press release.

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Correction: An earlier version of this article reported and a tree or telephone pole fell, citing an on-scene WSDOT worker, causing the highway closure. The Enumclaw Fire Department reported the power pole caught fire. The article has been updated.

Jan. 29: A “severely compromised” power pole has closed state Route 169 between Southeast 416th and 400th streets (mileposts 2-3), according to the Enumclaw Fire Department.

The Washington State Department of Transportation published a press release about the incident at 5:25 a.m. this morning, Jan. 29, but the release did not specify why the road was closed.

According to the EFD, crews were dispatched at 3:21 a.m. with Puget Sound Energy.

“When fire crews arrived on scene, they found a power pole that was on fire and significantly compromised,” a Facebook post reads. “… Shortly after traffic was rerouted, in a dramatic explosion of fire and electricity, the transformer blew, causing the weakened power pole to fail making that immediate area extremely dangerous!”

Puget Sound Energy reports a power outage started at 3:54 a.m., affecting 29 people.

There is no expected time for the road to open; people traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.