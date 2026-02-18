Daniel Farr Sr.

Published February 18, 2026

Daniel Alderman Farr, Sr., was born on February 22, 1947, in Hoquiam, Washington. He passed peacefully on January 27, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and deep connections to his family and community.

A longtime resident of Enumclaw, Washington, Dan spent his life touching the lives of those around him with his generous spirit, creative mind, and infectious humor. He was a beacon of strength in his community, and his impact on those fortunate enough to have known him is immeasurable.

Daniel was a dedicated lawyer. He served at various times as a prosecutor, judge, and defense attorney. He retired in 2012, after a career that saw him represent clients in Municipal, District, Superior, and Federal Courts. For most of his legal career he was an estate planning attorney.

He also helped many families adopt children.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Daniel was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church and later Hope Lutheran Church in Enumclaw. He was also active in the recovery community on the Enumclaw Plateau for many years.

Dan’s zest for life was evident in his diverse interests and hobbies. He loved playing guitar with his band, telling stories in his teepee, and bike riding. He had a passion for road trips, mountain man rendezvous, making clothes out of elk hide, and muzzle loading.

In his younger years, Daniel enjoyed running, which in later years evolved into long walks. In his own words, he loved “working with drunks trying to stay sober and old friends trying to stay sane.”

Above all, what mattered most to him were his family, friends, and community.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Farr; his children Ross Farr, Dan Farr, Jr., Megan Farr, and Whitney Farr; his brother Grant Farr; his grandchildren, James, Sadie, Alice, Agnes, Anderson, Henry, and Joseph; his daughter-in-law Missy Farr; and his sons-in-law Joseph Lin and Mark Gabrielson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross, Sr. and Agnes Farr, and his brother, Brooks Farr.

Memorial gifts may be made to Plateau Outreach Ministries, www.plateauoutreach.org, 1806 Cole Street, Enumclaw, WA 98022.