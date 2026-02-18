Richard Johnson

Published February 18, 2026

Richard L. Johnson

April 25, 1934 – January 26, 2026

Our beloved Richard, age 91, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2026, due to age-related conditions and dementia.

Richard Loyst Johnson was born April 25, 1934, in Portland, OR. He graduated from Oregon State with an engineering degree, and was a member of the Theta Xi fraternity. He settled in Enumclaw with his family in 1966. He enjoyed a long working career as an Oregon National Guard pilot and retired as a commercial pilot for United Airlines.

Richard ‘Dick’ enjoyed flying numerous National Guard aircraft, commercial jets, as well as his private plane. In retirement, he enjoyed flying family and friends for “a $100 hamburger” at various small PNW regional airports. He also collected and restored classic American muscle cars. He regularly volunteered his time to community members, driving for the local food bank, for military veterans medical appointments as well as donating gallons of blood to the local blood bank. He enjoyed baseball, a good steak, fresh oysters, pie, and always ice cream.

Dick is survived by wife of 30 years Joan L. Johnson of Enumclaw, daughters Janice Hammond (Thomas) of Kent, WA, Kay Johnson (Deb Boatwright) of Minneapolis, MN, and Betsy Aliano (Brian Ferderer), of Tucson, AZ, stepdaughter Wendy Kelly (Joe) of Corvallis, MT, and Eric Klein (Danielle) of Clinton, WA.

His siblings include Douglas (Sue Ann), Tualatin, OR, Stanley (Kathy) Portland, OR, Stephen (Ruth), Juneau, AK, and Mary Furrow (Tim), Wilsonville, OR. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, grand children, great grandchildren, and a large circle of extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Verne and Claire Johnson, his wife of 41 years, Alice Johnson of Enumclaw, his brother George Johnson, son Scott Johnson, stepson Russel Klein, stepson-in-law Joe Kelly, and brother-in-law Tim Furrow.

A public Celebration of Life service is at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 1725 Porter St. Enumclaw, WA. Also, a private memorial service will be held later this year in Portland, OR.

Because Dick gave back by volunteering his time to help his community and also lost family members to cancer, his family would appreciate any contributions in his name to your similar local charities.