WRHS flag football player names WIAA Athlete of the Week

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White River High’s Jordyn Daigle, a standout performer for the Hornet flag football team, was honored last week as part of the statewide Athlete of the Week program, sponsored by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

Each week of the school year, the WIAA and Gesa Credit Union recognize student-athletes for their outstanding performances.

Here’s what the WIAA had to say about the Hornet’s special week (taken from the organization’s website):

“Senior Jordyn Daigle has emerged as one of the state’s top flag football players in her school’s inaugural season, leading White River from program launch to the 3A State semifinals. Despite never having played the sport before, Daigle has totaled 113 offensive touches, 20 touchdown receptions, 3 rushing touchdowns, 57.5 tackles, and 9 interceptions – including three returned for scores, averaging 1.5 touchdowns per game and 26 total touchdowns.”

Daigle and her White River teammates placed third in the inaugural Class 3A state tournament.

Athlete of the Week honorees receive a certificate of achievement from the WIAA, a gift card courtesy of Gesa Credit Union and a social media recognition by the WIAA.

The other weekly winners included Keaton Arrastio, Selkirk High basketball; Michael Fritz, Orting wrestling; Remington Hewes, Prairie wrestling; Brendan Hughes, Mount Spokane wrestling; Claire Jones, Willapa Valley cheer; Hayden Kaut, Napavine basketball; Lauren Kelley, W.F. West cheer; Gavin Maurer, Tenino wrestling; Elly Mirante, Ocosta basketball; Makar Shnitko, Eastlake swim and dive; and Joe Stephens, Orcas Island basketball.

JORDYN DAIGLE – White River Girls Flag Football (SR)