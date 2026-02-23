Chadwick Fairburn

Published February 23, 2026

Chadwick A. “Chad” Fairburn

January 3, 1972 – February 9, 2026

Chad was born in Lansing Michigan on January 3, 1972. He moved with his parents Wayne and Bea Fairburn to the Kittitas Valley in August, 1972, where he graduated from Kittitas High School in 1990.

He then began his college career at his favorite WSU campus in Pullman. He graduated in May, 1994, with a degree in Business Administration – Finance. He prided himself in being a loyal “Cougar” fan.

In May, 1996 he married Amy Doud and together they raised 2 children – son Casey and daughter Emily. Even though they divorced they remained close friends in raising their children.

Some years later Chad married Michelle Johnson Brock and together they combined their families for a few years. Chad’s business career was property management in the Puget Sound region where he worked until January, 2026 in spite of declining health.

Chad was preceded in death by 4 loving grandparents and he leaves his son, Casey (Eryn), daughter Emily, parents Wayne and Bea Fairburn, sister Sandra Lindsay (Randy), and nephew Alex Lindsay, as well as a host of friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14th at First Lutheran Church in Ellensburg at 12 o’clock noon.

Memorials honoring Chad may be made to The Kittitas Public School Foundation, Box 635, Kittitas, WA 98934. A second memorial service will be held on March 21st in Enumclaw, WA at Pete’s Pool, located at 44900 – 44998 286th Ave.