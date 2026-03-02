Glen Oliver

Published March 2, 2026

Glen Eugene Oliver

December 26, 1945- February 15, 2026

Glen Eugene Oliver, 80, of Bonney Lake, Washington, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2026 surrounded by family. Born on December 26, 1945, in Wadena, Minnesota, Glen was the son of Wendell and Gladys Oliver.

His family moved to Buckley, Washington in 1949 and then settled in Enumclaw in 1950. Glen attended school in Enumclaw and graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1964. During his high school years, Glen showcased his exceptional bowling talent and had the unique opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. to compete in a tournament with professional bowlers—a memory he cherished throughout his life.

After high school, Glen worked various jobs before beginning a long career at Weyerhaeuser. Outside of work, he was a man of many passions and talents. He loved bowling, hunting, fishing, camping, softball, telling jokes, and spending time outdoors. Every hunting season found him in the woods with his father, brothers, sons, and nephews. Fishing trips with his children were another treasured activity that brought him immense joy.

Glen’s dedication extended beyond his family and hobbies; he was an active member of the Enumclaw Jaycees and played for years on the Wishbone softball team. He also spent countless hours gathering truckloads of logs to split and stack—a testament to his hardworking nature.

In addition to his outdoor pursuits, Glen enjoyed quieter moments listening to books on tape or playing cards with friends and family. The Bonney Lake Senior Center became a special place for him later in life. His weekly visits there to play cards, share jokes, and connect with friends brought him great happiness.

Glen was a devoted Christian who regularly attended church services either in person or from home. His faith was a cornerstone of his life and provided him strength through challenges.

In his personal life, Glen married Ann Hunt shortly after high school. Together they had five children: Kevin Oliver; Jennifer Cook (Tracey); Tami Kennedy (Shawn); Stefanie McCann (Kevin); and Scott Oliver (Valerie) Later in life, Glen married Sharon Oliver, who became not only his wife but also his caregiver and lifelong partner. Sharon’s three children—Jeff Webb (Melinda), Julie Hauswirth (Mark), and Jodi Hosford (Jason)—were embraced by Glen as if they were his own.

Despite suffering a stroke 30 years ago that left him unable to walk, Glen never gave up. His mind remained sharp and his heart full until the day he went to heaven.

Glen is predeceased by his parents Wendell and Gladys Oliver as well as his brothers Russel Oliver and Bob Oliver. He is survived by his beloved wife Sharon; their combined eight children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Helen Talley (John) and Verda Oliver as well as many extended family members who will miss him dearly.

May Glen Oliver’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him as they celebrate a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion. A Funeral Service will be held on March 21, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Bonney Lake Community Church 8201 Locust Ave E. There will be a reception immediately following the service at the church reception hall.