Teresa Smith

Published March 9, 2026

Teresa “Teri” Lynn Smith (Rodenbeck)

October 17, 1967 – February 14, 2026

Teresa “Teri” Lynn Smith (Rodenbeck) lost her battle with cancer on Saturday February 14, 2026, at the age of 58. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Teri is survived by her husband Shawn Smith; her four sons Kyle Young (wife Aly and son Liam), Adam Young, William Hatfield, and David Hatfield; mother, Sandra Rodenbeck and sister, April Reagan.

Teri grew up in Colorado Springs and graduated from Coronado High School. Teri was tenaciously caring and reliably steady with her family and in her friendships, a beacon of light to her community.

A Mass and memorial reception will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday March 19, 2026, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Enumclaw.

Full obituary at https://www.weeksfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/teri-smith-2026.