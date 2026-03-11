Enumclaw resident involved in six-car crash in Kelso

An Enumclaw man was involved in a six-car crash in Kelso on Tuesday that sent five to the hospital.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the wreck occurred about 1:53 p.m. south of the Three Rivers Crossing mall exit.

A Portland resident was allegedly driving too fast for conditions when his 2022 Ford Bronco spun out and struck two other vehicles, according to a WSP memo, including a driver from Enumclaw and from Kirkland.

The crash caused a domino effect — the Enumclaw driver then struck two more vehicles, sending one into a ditch; the Kirkland driver struck a third vehicle, which in turn hit a semi truck.

Five were sent to a local hospital with injuries, including the suspect and his passenger, but not the Enumclaw resident.

Troopers are investigating speeding charges; according to the memo, alcohol or drugs were not involved in this incident.