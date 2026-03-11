It’s still cold out, but these hardy plants don’t mind the early spring chill | The Compleat Home Gardener

The second week of March is time to celebrate early blooms and the realization that spring refuses to be stopped.

If the ground is not frozen and your soil is not too wet, you can rake the surface lightly and plant seeds of only the most hardy, cold-tolerant crops and flowers. This means peas and sweet peas can go into the ground following instructions on the seed pack.

Some leaf crops such as lettuce, kale and spinach can also be directed seeded into the soil if you have good drainage.

Indoors you can start seeds of tomatoes, peppers and other warm season crops if you have a greenhouse or sunny window available. It is much too early to let heat-loving plants such as petunias, marigolds or tomato plants sit outdoors overnight even if you do see them for sale at the garden center.

Q. I noticed a very small blue flower that looks like an iris in bloom while walking in my neighborhood. I could not identify it online but am rather obsessed about finding out the name as this iris blooms so early and was growing amidst some rocks and gravel. I have never seen the homeowner outside and she has a “Beware of Dog” sign so will not knock on her door, Any chance you can tell me the name of this early bloomer? G.G., Enumclaw

A. Yes! Any short iris that you see flowering now would have to be the Iris reticulata, a lovely rock garden plant that thrives in sun and well-drained soil and competes to be the first to flower in many gardens. You can find this irresistible iris for sale now at local garden centers potted up and ready to enjoy. After you enjoy it in the pot you can transplant it to a raised bed or sloping site in your garden and enjoy this dwarf iris for years to come. You can also plant bulbs of the Iris reticulata in the fall. Tip: Divide the bulbs every three years after they bloom to keep them in top form and to increase your supply.

Q. I have a large evergreen shrub with shiny green leaves that volunteered in my yard. I have been told it is a Laurel plant. My question is should I cut it down or let it grow? It is in a rather nice spot that gives me some privacy from the neighbors. R., Email

A. If you like it, leave it. The birds have been planting laurels around the state and although they grow too large for many landscapes it is your decision to let it grow in your own yard. You may find that after several years the wild laurel becomes too large and then you can take a chain saw to the trunk. If you don’t dig out the roots, in a few years it will be right back to its colossal size. This shrub grows 3 to 4 feet a year so get rid of it quickly if you see seedlings emerge in an inconvenient location.

Q. Can I use an organic houseplant food on my outdoor plants? I no longer have houseplants and don’t want to waste the fertilizer. It is made from Esopma with the numbers 2-2-2. S.G. Tacoma

A. Yes! Luckily plants can’t read fertilizer labels and nutrients work for indoor or outdoor plants. The small ratio of numbers (2-2-2) means this organic plant food will not burn or be too strong for any of your outdoor or container garden plants. Keep growing.

Marianne Binetti has a degree in horticulture from Washington State University and is the author of “Easy Answers for Great Gardens” and several other books. For answers to gardening questions, visit plantersplace.com and click “As The Expert”. Copyright for this column owned by Marianne Binetti. For more gardening information, she can be reached at her website, www.binettigarden.com.