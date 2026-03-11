Rainier Fresh to open produce stand in Enumclaw

Buckley’s Rainier Fresh Country Store will soon open up a smaller Enumclaw location at Branex Feed & Supply in Enumclaw. Photo by Ray Miller-Still

Buckley’s sole grocer will soon open an Enumclaw produce stand.

Rainier Fresh Country Store announced the new location — Branex Feed & Supply out on state Route 164 — via Facebook on March 10.

“It’s a big deal going from one store to two. Double the employees, double the bills, double the workload,” owner Patrick Brown posted on his business page. “But also…. Double the impact in our community, double the amount of guests that we get to delight every day with fresh food and friendly faces, double the vendor partnerships and hopefully a much stronger business.”

Construction on the new location, which Brown said will be more like a produce stand than a full grocery store like in Buckley, has already begun; a soft opening is planned for March 21.

“For those of you that remember the Buckley store opening, we promise to have price tags on everything this time around lol,” Brown continued.

Brown said in a later interview that last year’s extended White River bridge closure and sudden disappearance of Enumclaw-area customers forced him to come to terms with the fact that he has to grow his business to survive a tough economy; his eventual goal is to have three locations.

He added that the expansion is also about his work family.

“Rainier Fresh employs a lot of fantastic human beings, and my goal right now is to grow Rainier Fresh large enough that it can support all of our goals and dreams, not just mine and my family’s,” Brown said. “Providing those additional jobs and those additional hours to the team, whether its a busy season or a slow season, is really important to me.”

Branex owner Peyton Anderson said she’s excited be partnering with the independent grocer.

“I think it’ll be great for the Enumclaw community especially the more rural outskirts of Enumclaw that are not in town as much,” she said. “I personally shop at Rainier Fresh for most of my produce, so I’m excited… to have them be closer over on our side [of the White River].”