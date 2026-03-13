SR 410 remains closed due to snow | UPDATE

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

3:19 p.m. UPDATE: WSDOT posted on X that conditions between Enumclaw and Greenwater have worsened.

“Our crews will work as long as we can but we don’t anticipate that SR 410 will reopen today,” the post reads. “We acknowledge the frustration & remain committed to reopening as soon as it is safe.”

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11:06 a.m.: Both directions of SR 410 are closed between Farman Street in Enumclaw (milepost 26) and Greenwater (milepost 43) due to fallen trees and heavy snow on the roadway Friday, March 13.

There is no estimated time to reopen SR 410. People should seek alternate routes during this closure.

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8:00 a.m.: Both directions of SR 410 are closed at Mud Mountain Road (milepost 30) due to snow on the roadway Friday morning, March 13 near Greenwater, according to a 6:51 a.m. Washington State Department of Transportation press release.

People should anticipate delays in the surrounding area. WSDOT snowplow crews are en route. There is no estimated time to reopen SR 410. People should seek alternate routes during this closure.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.