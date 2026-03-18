Ellen Kohfeld

Published March 18, 2026

Ellen (Elly) Kohfeld

July 10, 1948 – February 28, 2026

Bonney Lake — Formerly of Enumclaw and Newport, WA.

Died after a long illness, being cared for at her home in Bonney Lake and in the last few days under the loving care of the folks at Bonney Lake Comfort Care Adult Family Home.

Survived by her husband Albert (Al) Kohfeld, two sons, a daughter, five grand- children and their families. She loved cooking, baking, gardening and sharing her quick wit and love with friends and family.