David Williams

Published April 1, 2026

David Z. Williams, 82, of Buckley, Washington

David Z. Williams, affectionately known as “Pops,” passed away March 25, 2026, at the age of 82. Born August 20, 1943, in Buckley, Washington, he lived most of his life in Carbonado.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta “Lollie” Williams; son Michael (Traci) Williams; daughter Christine Vallala; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A 1961 graduate of White River High School, David served in the U.S. Army and spent his career in public service as a bus driver and maintenance worker for the Carbonado School District. He also managed the town’s water and sewer systems, was a volunteer firefighter, and a gifted carpenter.

He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, his deep love of family—always showing up for everyone—and his enjoyment of visiting with friends.

Funeral services are April 6, 11:00 am at the Wilkeson cemetery. Reception to follow at the Buckley Eagles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Battlefield Addiction.

www.battlefieldaddiction.com/donate

(For checks):

Battlefield Addiction

2250 Roosevelt Ave

Enumclaw, Wa 98022