EHS equestrian breaks two state records, team brings back five first-place medals

Enumclaw High athletes competed earlier this month in the Washington state equestrian championships, earning some top honors while competing against tough competition from around the state.

The four-day gathering was staged at the usual venue – the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake – and put on by Washington High School Equestrian Teams (WAHSET).

The Enumclaw High group brought home five first-place buckles and was responsible for two new state records. The record-breaker was Gabriyela Hernandez who set new state marks in both the keyhole and individual flags events.

Aside from the top performances by Hernandez, first-place buckles were earned by:

Drill team: Kami Bullock, Chloe Eley, Laura Floyd, Ella Griffith, Sienna Haugen, Hernandez, Olivia Hood, Kalyna Melnyk, Brooklyn Metzger, Rylee Mulligan, Teagan Schaffarzick, Ginnie Sullivan, Abby Stephans and Chloe McRae.

Two Man Biwrangle: Eley and Hernandez.

Figure 8: Hernandez.

The state meet doesn’t mean the end of the season for select high school equestrians. The schedule concludes with the annual regional competition against the top athletes from Oregon. The PNWIC (Pacific Northwest Invitational Championship) event draws those finishing in the Top 5 during events at their state meet.

The states rotate hosting duties, with this year’s event in Moses Lake.

Enumclaw High will be represented at PNWIC by Taylor Stabenfeldt in breakaway roping. In team versatility, EHS will send Teagan Schaffarzick, Laura Floyd, Stabenfeldt and Hernandez.