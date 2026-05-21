Letter to the Editor: It’s a never-ending spending-taxing cycle

The fix is in and will continue.

On May 4 the Dems’ Millionaires’ Tax issue went before the liberal Washington Supreme Court.

The document’s ink hardly dry and the court ruled the assessment couldn’t be challenged by referendum due to the “necessity clause.” Basically, meaning the one-party WA government needed funds to support its deficit spending, ergo, stopping any public referendum was a necessity.

How about “a stop spending clause?” Wouldn’t pass the Dems or the Court either. Tighten your belts, this income tax will descend your way in the years ahead. Five of the WA Supreme Court judges are up for election in November. Vote wisely!

The King County Transportation District debates whether to raise the sales tax 0.1% to fix roads and to mitigate a $200 million budget shortfall.

Here’s an idea. The electric cars weigh 20-30% more than similar sized combustion vehicles. Why not put a designated road tax on the electric cars’ excessive road wear? Truckers pay higher taxes for this purpose so should E-cars.

FYI: The Democrat Kentucky governor cut the state’s gas tax by 10 cents a gallon. Also, he froze a proposed gas tax. Texas hopes to cut its petrol tax. Wouldn’t it make common sense for WA to cut its prohibitive third highest fuel tax ($.56 per gallon) by 20% to help out middle income people and the shipping industry?

The Dems shout “No Kings” yet their one-party rule is the regal bulwark of their agenda. Hence, the common citizens can go “eat cake.”

George Terhaar

Enumclaw