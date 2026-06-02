‘Surviving Summer’ campaign begins this month | WSP

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Washington State Patrol.

The Washington State Patrol, in partnership with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission and law enforcement agencies statewide, is launching the annual “Surviving Summer” traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing serious injury and fatal collisions during Washington’s deadliest summer driving months.

Historically, the period between early June and early September has marked the most dangerous stretch of the year on Washington roadways. According to the WTSC, more than 1,500 people have lost their lives in fatal crashes during the past eight summer seasons, with law enforcement responding to an average of more than 60 fatal collisions each month throughout June, July, and August. On average, this 90-day period accounts for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities statewide. The leading contributing factors in those deadly crashes continue to be excessive speed, impaired driving, distracted driving, and failure to yield the right of way.

“Everyone deserves to make it home safely this summer,” said Shelly Baldwin, WTSC Director. “By looking out for one another, slowing down, driving sober, and staying focused behind the wheel, we can help create safer roads and stronger communities across Washington. Small choices make a big difference, and together we can make this a safe and memorable summer for everyone.”

To kick off this year’s campaign, law enforcement agencies across the state will conduct high-visibility emphasis patrols from June 11 through June 13, aligning with high school graduation celebrations and increased summer travel. The patrols are intended to deter dangerous driving behaviors and help keep new graduates, families, and communities safe during one of the busiest times of the summer.

“As families gather to celebrate graduation season, we want every student to make it home safely and enjoy the memories of this milestone for years to come,” said Chief John R. Batiste, Washington State Patrol. “The launch of our ‘Surviving Summer’ campaign is a reminder that one safe decision behind the wheel can save a life, and our troopers will be working statewide to keep our roads safe during this critical time of year.”

Traffic safety is a shared responsibility, and officials are urging all drivers to make safe choices behind the wheel this summer.