Rowena Hubbard | Obit

Published June 4, 2026

Rowena Kay Hubbard

Rowena Kay (Martin) Hubbard was born on December 28,1935, in Enumclaw, Washington. She passed away after a brief battle with cancer on May 28, 2026. Rowena had many special friends and they all speak of her love and kindness to everyone she met.

Rowena spent over 20 years of her life as a paraeducator for the Enumclaw School District at J.J. Smith Elementary School. She had many students clinging to her pant leg at recess time because of her motherly nature, and she brought snacks for students that she knew were hungry at school. Rowena never had a cross word for a student. She encouraged the students to always give their best.

Rowena is best known for her love of family. She raised five children, and has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Rowena was an immaculate house cleaner and her entire family couldn’t wait for their birthday to receive Rowena’s famous chocolate, chocolate chip cupcakes or peanut clusters!

Rowena was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Dayton Hubbard. Rowena is survived by her children, Martin, Brad (Maureen), Scott (Ava), Brett (Eladio), and Gina (Steve). Rowena is also survived by two loving sisters Loreen (Bob) Conner and Joy Livernash. Rowena will be missed by family and friends. At Rowena’s request no services will be held. Donations can be made to Carbonado School, P.O. Box 131, Carbonado, Wa., 98323, to assist the Dolly Parton free book reading program. Children, age birth to 5, receive a free book once a month to get them ready for school. Rowena wanted all children to enter school ready to learn.