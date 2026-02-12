Marian Corey

Marian Elizabeth Zink Misner Corey

Marian Elizabeth Zink Misner Corey left this world on January 28, 2026, in the living room of her Kent, Washington home with her husband of 44-years at her side. Marian’s passing was sudden, and very unexpected. Marian was 76 years old and had spent 76 years giving love and kindness to everyone who had ever met her. Marian’s smile was infectious.

In her final years, Marian suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease, but Marian’s sunny disposition never dimmed. Marian was always a joy to those around her.

Marian was born in Enumclaw, grew up in Enumclaw, and graduated from Enumclaw High School in 1967 as a Hornet.

However, Marian spent her career working in Seattle as a housekeeper in two different luxury hotels – the Seattle Warwick Hotel and the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. Marian’s career spanned around 40 years.

On a daily basis, Marian loved meeting people from around the world and more celebrities and Famous faces than an average person could ever count. Marian had scores of good friends, and many of those close friends were long-time colleagues from the two hotels.

Marian married twice. The first time to Charles Misner for seven years. They had one child, Christopher. The second time to Charles Corey. At the time of Marian’s passing, husband and wife had been married for 44 years. Marian and Charles Corey had two daughters, Daisy and Carolyn. There are two grandchildren, Jessica and Alex.

For hobbies, Marian- loved making Afghan blankets, baking, cooking, and simply doing things for her family. Marian also enjoyed animals and the ocean beaches. Marian is beloved, and already, very, very missed.

Please join us to remember Marian at a Memorial Service scheduled for Wednesday, February 18th at 2pm. This will take place at Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel located on 156th Ave SE. If you are unable to physically attend, we invite you to sign the online guestbook and watch the livestream at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com instead.