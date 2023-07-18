Starlight, star bright at the Goldendale Observatory

The Goldendale Observatory has solar and evening programs from 3 to 5 p.m. for the former and 9 p.m. to midnight for the latter. But make sure you make an appointment before you go, or you’ll be turned away.

This is the second installment in a five-part series that features some of the landmarks that make Washington such a special place. Some of the stops will highlight the Evergreen State’s natural beauty while others are the product of human hands and minds. Article No. 1 in this series appeared in the July 5 edition and featured Washington’s state waterfall, Palouse Falls. Today’s article takes us, again, east of the Cascade Mountains.

This series is delivered by a retired journalist who now makes every effort to visit Washington’s wonders with his wife and two dogs, pickup truck and travel trailer. Articles are planned through late August.

Unlikely origins and an unlikely location – that’s as good a way as any to introduce one of the nation’s largest public telescopes.

It can be found in the small community of Goldendale, nestled not too far from the Columbia River in Washington’s central basin.

The Goldendale Observatory provides a peek into the cosmos for just about anyone. Guests include senior citizens, young couples, families and grandchildren. Just make the interesting voyage to Klickitat County and you’ll be staring into the sun or examining the night sky. Or, perhaps, both.

SOME BACKGROUND

The story of the Goldendale Observatory goes back to the 1960s when four amateur astronomers took to building a telescope. They were part of an astronomy club at Clark College in Vancouver and spent six years on their project, grinding the telescope mirror and building a proper “optical assembly.”

Once finished, the debate was where the telescope would be taken. Vancouver has an abundance of dreary skies and, because it sits just across the Columbia from Portland, Oregon, light pollution was an issue.

Sunny and dry Goldendale was chosen, offering both clear skies and a willing local government. Stories detail how one of the telescope builders was scouting locations in Eastern Washington, stopped for lunch in Goldendale and was pointed in the direction of the mayor.

Momentum built and it was agreed the town would become home to a public telescope and science center, dedicated to the study of astronomy. Money was needed and came in the form of donations, a federal grant and a bank loan.

In October 1973, the facility was dedicated and began educating the public. It was originally operated by the nonprofit, volunteer-driven Goldendale Observatory Corporation; a significant milestone came in 1980 when it was acquired by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.

That’s the “observatory” history. But Goldendale has a proud past that dates back to 1919 when academics trekked to the city to view a solar eclipse.

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS

The Goldendale Observatory eventually was in line for drastic improvements. In 2018 it was home to a ground-up renovation: space for public education was tripled and equipment was upgraded throughout.

One thing that remained constant was the mission to educate the public.

During an afternoon program visitors learn about the sun’s surface features and inner workings. They also may safely observe the sun through an eyepiece on a specially-filtered telescope. As part of the evening program visitors will have their questions about space answered by staff. Guests also will also get to view planets, star clusters, nebulae, galaxies, and other space objects through telescopes.

Both sessions, of course, are at the whim of Mother Nature. Educational sessions, offered by observatory staff, take place even if weather conditions do not allow use of the telescope.

GETTING THERE

Goldendale might sit in some wide-open agricultural spaces, but a trip to the seat of Klickitat County government is anything but “as the crow flies.” For those traveling from the state’s west side, Mount Rainier presents one obstacle to a direct route, as does Mount Adams.

The area is served by two highways not too far south, both running along the Columbia River. Interstate 84 hugs the water on the Oregon side and state Route 14 winds along on the Washington side. Highway 97 runs through Goldendale and connects the area to the Yakima Valley.

Another option is traveling I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass and through Ellensburg, turning south onto I-82 and eventually exiting onto SR 97. The most scenic option is motoring along SR 410 over Chinook Pass, through Naches and on to Yakima, then using I-82 and SR 97.

No matter the option, it will take some time.

THERE’S PLENTY MORE TO DO

Even though Goldendale is a small town of perhaps 3,500 people, it’s a great base for side trips. Aside from the observatory that sits on a hill just outside of town, nearby attractions include:

• A life-size, cement replica of Stonehenge, built by entrepreneur Samuel Hill between 1918 and 1929. He created the monument in honor of local lads who lost their lives during World War I. It is found just 10 minutes of so south of Goldendale on a bluff overlooking the Columbia River Gorge. There’s no fee to stop and wander around.

• Maryhill Museum of Art, another of Sam Hill’s projects, attracts visitors worldwide. Construction started in 1917 as his personal residence but that effort was called off; eventually, it opened as a museum in 1940. Highlighting the collection is a series of works by French sculpture Auguste Rodin.

• Wine fans likely know the area is home to fertile fields and successful wineries. Chief among those is the popular Maryhill Winery (no relation to the museum).

• For the legions of campers among us, Maryhill State Park sits directly on the banks of the Columbia, on the Washington side, and is a relatively short drive to Goldendale and all the Klickitat County attractions.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

First, the Goldendale Observatory is a state park (and heritage site), so admission to the grounds requires a Discover Pass. A day pass runs $10 and an annual pass is $30; both are available for purchase on the observatory grounds.

Second, be aware that reservations are required for both the daytime and evening programs. See the link below to make arrangements.

Finally, it might be a state park but that doesn’t mean it’s a campground. There’s room for RVs and travel trailers to visit, but not overnight.

FIND THE INFORMATION

Washington State Parks website: parks.wa.gov/512/Goldendale-Observatory.

Goldendale Chamber of Commerce website: goldendaleobservatory.com.