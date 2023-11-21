EHS football nail SPSL 2A players of the year honors

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Top performers from throughout the South Puget Sound League 2A are honored at the close of each of the three sports seasons. Below is a list of Enumclaw and White River athletes earning all-league honors this fall, named to the first or second team or receiving honorable mention.

FOOTBALL

Enumclaw: In addition to winning the league title, the Enumclaw High squad led the way with postseason awards. Wyatt Neu was named SPSL 2A Most Valuable Player, Gunnar Trachte was honored as Offensive Player of the Year, Ryan Fehr was tabbed as Offensive Lineman of the Year, Ryker Popke was the league’s Defensive Lineman of the Year and placekicker Riley Rutledge was Special Teams Player of the Year. Leading the squad was Mark Gunderson, who was chosen as Coach of the Year.

Other EHS all-league honorees from the offensive side of the ball were first team picks Karson Holt, wide receiver; Seamus Twohey, fullback; and Parker Hendrickson, lineman. Named to the all-league second team were Tristan Donovan, running back, and Landon Brauer, wide receiver.

On the defensive side, aside from Popke, the Hornets boasted first team selections Dac Herrell, defensive back; Holt, linebacker; Anthony Mills, linebacker; and Fernando Reyes, defensive line. Named to the defensive second team were Brauer, defensive back; Colton Paulson, linebacker; and Hendrickson, defensive line.

In addition, four EHS Hornets received honorable mention: offensive lineman Will Harper, defensive backs Alec Johnson and Drew Francis and linebacker Cooper Rodarte.

Enumclaw’s all-league selections include 11 seniors: Neu, Trachte, Rutledge, Fehr, Donovan, Holt, Hendrickson, Mills, Brauer Harper and Johnson. All-league members of the EHS junior class include Popke, Twohey, Herrell, Paulson, Reyes, Francis and Rodarte.

White River: A trio of White River Hornets were honored when coaches from the SPSL 2A decided their first team and second team all-league squads. On offense, junior Tate Bowen was a first team selection at wide receiver and senior Aaden Rathbun was the second team quarterback.

On the defensive side White River was represented by senior Tyce Donovan, a first team defensive back.

Additionally, 10 Hornets received honorable mention. They were: defensive back Kouri Lewis, tight end Jacob Rennaker, wide receivers Tyler Roach and Andrew Woods, linebackers Luke Lisherness and Mason Johnson, running back Landon Mollett, offensive lineman Dainton Neff and defensive ends Riley Simmons and Blake Borgelt. Among that group are seniors Lewis, Rennaker, Roach and Woods; juniors Johnson, Lisherness, Mollett, Neff and Simmons; Bargelt is the lone sophomore.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Enumclaw: Enumclaw Hornets took home two of the most prestigious awards when SPSL 2A coaches voted on postseason honors. Lauren Boger, senior, was named league co-Most Valuable Player while junior Megan Madill captured Keeper of the Season accolades.

A trio of Hornets earned first team, all-league honors: senior forward Josie Schampera, junior midfielder Emma Henshaw and junior defender Ruthie Landwehr. Named to the second team were a pair of defenders, junior Ally Mavin and sophomore Clare Largent.

White River: White River senior Laura Corr was tabbed as a first team all-South Puget Sound League 2A forward at the conclusion of the fall season.

Her selection was made through a vote of league coaches.

VOLLEYBALL

Enumclaw: The Enumclaw High program was well represented when the SPSL 2A announced its all-league volleyball honors. Heading the list were Jackie Carel, who was named Coach of the Year, and junior Haley Osborne, Libero of the Year. That came in addition to EHS sharing the league championship with a 15-1 record.

Receiving first team, all-league recognition were senior Aillianna Quaempts and sophomore Haley Dumontet. Named to the second team were a pair of seniors, Natalie DeMarco and Bella Firnkoess.

White River: Six members of the White River volleyball squad were honored when league coaches selected their all-league team.

Named to the first team were senior Ava Froemke, junior Kianna Rohner and freshman Emery Stevenson. Receiving honorable mention were a trio of ninth-graders: Isabella Fioretti, Taylor Arnold and Jordyn Kaelin.

The individual recognition came following the team earning a share of the SPSL 2A championship.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Enumclaw: The EHS program swept top honors with senior McCoy Brooks named Athlete of the Year, Jeff Jacobson recognized as Coach of the Year and the Hornet team capturing the league championship.

In addition, both Brooks and fellow senior Evan Cheney were first team, all-league selections. Freshman Elliott Cheney was a second team, all-league pick.

White River: Michael Marlow, a White River junior, was named to the first team when the SPSL 2A’s all-league list was announced.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

White River: The White River High program was well represented when postseason honors were announced. In addition to taking the SPSL 2A team title, senior Emma Tomlinson was named Athlete of the Year and Dameon Marlow was tabbed as Coach of the Year.

Four members of the Hornet squad received first team, all-league recognition: aside from Tomlinson, honorees were juniors Vivian Kingston and Nativity Leddy and freshman Paeton Poelman. Named to the second team was senior Evelyn Holmes.

Enumclaw: A trio of Enumclaw High’s female runners were honored when all-league honors were announced.

Sophomore Lillian Haas was named to the first team; making the second team were senior Ava Sawyer and freshman Avery Marecle.

BOYS’ GOLF

White River: Leading the way, as he did all season, was senior Kaden Ausen, who was named the SPSL 2A’s Player of the Year. Also honored were senior Jason Walker and sophomore Zach Wisdom, both receiving all-league honorable mention.

Enumclaw: Named to the all-SPSL 2A first team were sophomore Travis Leonard and freshman Wyatt Webb. Earning second team recognition was senior Tanner Nichols.

GIRLS’ GOLF

White River: White River junior Lexie Mahler was named Player of the Year following the South Puget Sound League 2A season. Teammate Alle Klemkow, a senior, earned first team, all-league honors, and four members of the powerful Hornet program – seniors Abby Rose and Sophie Ross, junior Abigail Ringel and sophomore Abby Akins and – were second team selections.

Enumclaw: A trio of EHS girls were named to the all-SPSL 2A roster. Honored as first team selections were Emily Alicea, Kate Hartman and Danika Korpe, all seniors.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Enumclaw: Six members of the Enumclaw High boys’ tennis team received honors when the all-league teams were announced.

Leading the way were the duo of senior Caden Zuydhoek and junior Noah Nuttle, who took Most Valuable Player accolades in SPSL 2A doubles. In addition, the pair qualified for the spring’s state 2A tournament and will represent EHS in late May.

Named to the all-league first team were singles players Amos Hall, a junior, and sophomore King Gisa. Making the second team were senior Colin McCann and freshman Eli Macy.

GIRLS SWIM & DIVE

Enumclaw: Six members of the Enumclaw High swim team received postseason honors, following a vote of South Puget Sound League 2A coaches.

Named to the all-league first team were sophomore Alexandra Levesh and juniors Tori Massey and Scarlet Connelly. Receiving second team recognition were juniors Addisyn Sawyer and Molly Michael and freshman Audrie Roddy.

White River: White River’s Cheyenne Fessler was named Athlete of the Year during a postseason vote of South Puget Sound League 2A coaches.

The Hornet junior also was named to the all-league first team, along with teammates Haley Weisheyer, a sophomore, and Trista Turgeon, a junior.