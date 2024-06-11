EHS Equestrians heading to post-state regionals

White River’s Kaylin Vrieze advanced to the coming regional meet in driving. Photo courtesy Sierrabreeze Photography

Swipe or click to see more

Samantha Tappero, who received a WAHSET scholarship during the state meet.

Swipe or click to see more

Among the Plateau’s honored equestrians were Enumclaw’s Payton Clerget, who set a new district record in breakaway roping prior to state. Contributed phot

Swipe or click to see more

Among the Plateau’s honored equestrians were Enumclaw’s Payton Clerget, who set a new district record in breakaway roping prior to state.

Swipe or click to see more

Twenty Enumclaw High equestrians traveled to Moses Lake where they squared off against teams from throughout Washington, returning home with high-point honors in the “large school” category.

The championship came in mid-May during the Washington High School Equestrian Teams state finals, staged at the Grant County Fairgrounds.

The state meet doesn’t end the equestrian season, though. The top five finishers in each event at state advanced to regional competition against the top five from the Oregon state meet. The annual Pacific Northwest Invitational rotates between the two states, heading to Moses Lake June 14-16.

Enumclaw High equestrians advancing from state to regionals were:

Ashlan Estrada: second in trail, third in stock seat and third in working pairs.

Charlotte Hernandez: high point speed event rider, second in individual flags, second in poles and fourth in barrels.

Joy Waugh: third in dressage.

Thea Fischbach: third in working pairs.

Grace Struchen: fourth in both individual flags and keyhole.

Mackenzie Roper: fourth in trail.

Payton Clerget: fourth in breakaway roping.

Placing second were the EHS quad team (Estrada, Kami Bullock, Angelena Sloan, Victoria Sperring, Sarah Stouffer) and the EHS drill team (Struchen, Brendan Kelly, Jocelyn Lowe, Waugh, Nelle McMahon, Rodolfo Hernandez, Charlotte Hernandez, Laura Floyd, Olivia Hood, Teagan Schaffarzick, Fischbach and Sydney Nedrow).

Equestrian athletes who finished in the Top 10 in one or more events were Rodolfo Hernadez, Schaffarzick, Clerget, Roper, Charlotte Hernandez and Struchen.

In addition, during the state meet, EHS senior Samantha Tappero was awarded a state scholarship of $800.

The EHS equestrians had completed their regular season earlier, bringing home 34 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 12 bronze.

During that meet, Clerget set a new District 3 breakaway roping record.

WHITE RIVER’S VRIEZE TO REGIONALS

White River High equestrian Kaylin Vrieze placed in the top five at WAHSET and will be competing this weekend against Oregon competition at the regional meet in Moses Lake.

She will be competing in driving.